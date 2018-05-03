It’s a scientifically proven fact that household objects made of brass are at least 50% classier than those not made from brass. This milled pen from Gear Grit is made of 100% brass (including the screw-on lid), and is only $12 for our readers today with promo code GearGrit50kD.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Treat Yourself to a 100% Milled Brass Pen For Just $12
It’s a scientifically proven fact that household objects made of brass are at least 50% classier than those not made from brass. This milled pen from Gear Grit is made of 100% brass (including the screw-on lid), and is only $12 for our readers today with promo code GearGrit50kD.