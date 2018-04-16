Graphic: Erica Offutt

If someone in your household eats all the tasty marshmallow bits out of the Lucky Charms box, leaving you with the cardboard-like cereal, your dreams have come true.

Amazon is selling this 3 pound bag of dehydrated marshmallows for just $20, the best price we’ve seen in a few months and within a $1 of this product’s historic low. Reviewers note they taste pretty much the same as the ones that come in the Lucky Charms box, and you can shovel these in by the fistful without the silly cereal taking up space.