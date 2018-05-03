Save 30% or more on Mother’s Day beauty products | Amazon
Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s a great time to pamper yourself and your mom with some new beauty gadgets (let’s be honest, when isn’t it a great time?). Whether it’s a new hairdryer or getting more into skin care by trying out a FOREO for the first time, Amazon has a one-day sale full of tools, gadgets, and a couple other things in honor of Mother’s Day.

More Deals