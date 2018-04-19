Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are $20 bidets, and bidets that cost as much as a mortgage payment, but today’s deal seems to strike a great balance between the two.



This model from Superior Bidet has two features that you won’t find on the cheapest alternatives: Dual nozzles for optional feminine cleaning, and adjustable water temperature. To get the latter, you’ll need to run a skinny hose that connects under your bathroom sink, but your undercarriage will appreciate the effort.

It doesn’t have electronic controls or an automatic deodorizer, but for a perfectly reasonable $52, it’s tough to complain. Just be sure to use code 20KINJADEAL at checkout to save 20%.

