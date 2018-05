Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: Sold out

If you think you have the will power to not eat this box of Godiva chocolates until you give it to your mom on Mother’s Day, then pick up it for only $21, a historic-low price. If no such will power exists, then treat yourself.