Graphic: Erica Offutt

Your feet deserve a little TLC every once in a while, especially if your job requires you to be on them all day. This Mynt foot massager heats and delivers a deep tissue massage, all for just $40 with promo code MYNTFOOT. $40 is the lowest price we’ve seen and about $12 less than the last time we posted this product, so go ahead and grab this while it lasts.