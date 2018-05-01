Graphic: Erica Offutt

Like a Fitbit for your dog, this FitBark activity monitor syncs to your phone so you can keep track of your doggo’s activity levels. It’ll cost you just 45 bones today (which is less than half the Amazon price) when you enter KINJABARK at checkout.



This may sound like ridiculous product to some, so let me describe some instances where I think a FitBark could make a lot of sense: your dog is on weight loss plan, you’re taking your dog to a new doggy day care camp and want to make sure they’re allowing your dog to get out the cage, you want to athletically challenge your dog, you want to monitor recovery from surgery or illness, you are passionate about fitness and want your dog to join in, or you believe it’s impossible to have too much data.

Whatever your reason, the waterproof FitBark clips onto your dog’s collar and monitors your pup for 14 days on a single charge, will track their daily routine including sleep patterns, and allows you to compare your data with other FitBark owners. It’s available on Daily Steals in pink and blue.