Groupon is discounting up to 20% off everything today and tomorrow. That includes 20% off local deals, 10% off on home goods and getaways. Just be sure to enter promo code SALE3 at checkout.

There’s a dizzying amount of stuff to pick from, so if you’re looking for ideas, I’d check out 10% off this Thailand trip, Vegas hotels, this dog bed, and 20% off local deals like massage appointments, gym memberships, restaurants, and more.

Note: You can use the promo code up to three times per category (i.e. three local deals, three goods deals, three getaway deals), but you’ll have to make separate transactions for each deal. Discount maxes out at $50 per transaction. Make sure to read the fine print whichever deal you select for more information.