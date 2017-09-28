Check out Thursday’s top deals including Raspberry Pi, a robot vacuum, Tesla lighter, a FoodSaver, and fitness-themed Amazon Gold Box.



TOP TECH DEALS

Raspberry Pi 3 Starter Kit, $40 with code NQSP6XGS

You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, including your own miniature game console, and here’s a great deal on the newest Raspberry Pi 3. The kit comes with a case, a power supply, and some heatsinks, so just add a microSD card, and you’ll have everything you need to get started.

At $70, the new Amazon Fire TV is a pretty incredible value: You get 4K at 60 frames per second, HDR, and an Alexa remote for just $70, compared to the $179 Apple is charging for their new Apple TV. Granted the Apple TV supports the superior Dolby Vision HDR standard, but it doesn’t (yet) have Dolby Atmos like the Fire TV. And did I mention it costs over $100 more?



So if $70 for the Fire TV is a great price, then $80 for the Fire TV plus an Echo Dot (normally $50) is absolutely unreal. We aren’t sure if this is a limited time promotion or a permanent bundle, but getting an Echo Dot essentially for $10 is as good as it gets.

For the rest of Amazon’s new devices, check out this post from yesterday.

Suaoki 800A Jump Starter, $55 with code BB5A5E95

At $55, this isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 5L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself for somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.

Portable battery packs with USB ports are a dime-a-dozen, but your options are a lot more limited if you need a portable AC outlet. The new Jackery PowerBar though is a great option at a solid price.

The PowerBar is a big battery pack, let’s get that out of the way right off the bat. It’s pretty similar in size to a tallboy beer can, albeit with flat sides, so you aren’t going to be sticking this in your pocket. But in that package, you’ll find a 20,800mAh battery pack, two USB ports (one of which features Quick Charge 3.0), a USB-C port that doubles as the input, and yes, a 100W AC outlet that can charge a laptop, power a lamp, or even run a small TV for a time.

Let’s compare to this RAVPower pack, a larger version of which I’ve tested previously. The Jackery’s AC outlet is more powerful (100W vs. 50W), it’s cheaper ($115 with this deal vs. $146), and it recharges over USB-C, so you don’t have to carry an extra proprietary charger to juice it back up. Wins all around.

For a limited time, our readers can preorder the PowerBar through Indiegogo for $115, or $14 less than the current Early Bird pricing tier for everyone else. It’s not expected to ship until the holidays, but they sent me an early version, and it works as advertised.

Featuring a customizable LED light show that pulses along with your music, the JBL Pulse 2 Bluetooth speaker is a self-contained party. $101 is far and away the best price we’ve ever seen on this one, so this is a deal worth dancing to.

Tesla Coil lighters are the lighter, evolved. They can light things on fire while fixing the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:



Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that? Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out. Orientation - You can use a Tesla Coil lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.

Right now on Amazon, the gun metal finish is selling for $15, or $3 less than all of the other colors.

Jelly Comb Mini Keyboard, $10 with code 78KHWTS4

Little known fact: Entering your Netflix password on a TV with a game controller is technically considered torture under the Geneva Convention.

If you’re still subjecting yourself to this misery, do yourself a favor and pick up this $10 wireless keyboard/trackpad remote. It’s kind of ugly looking, but it’ll get the job done on your PS4, Xbox One, smart TV, or home theater PC.

2016 has been the year of the mesh Wi-Fi routers, and the popular Luma system is on sale for an all-time low $250 for a pack of three routers, down from its original $500 launch price.

Rather than relying on a single base station to fill your entire home with Wi-Fi, Luma uses three of them to create a dense mesh of connectivity, making dead zones a thing of the past. Plus, they include some neat software for parents like automatic content filtering and daily time limits for specific devices.

You can never have enough places to plug in, and these inexpensive power strips from Aukey plug directly into your wall to add two USB ports and a phone stand in the case of the $11 model, or two USB ports, two extra AC outlets, a phone stand, and even a nightlight if you opt for the $16 option.

For a limited time, Amazon’s taking $60 off the already-affordable fourth generation Moto G, bringing it down to an absurdly cheap $120. Even at that price, you’re getting a 1080p 5.5" IPS display (The same specs as an iPhone 8 Plus), a 13 MP camera, and an eight-core CPU.

Three years after the original model launched to little fanfare, the new Amazon Echo is here. Complete with improved speaker quality, a refreshed design, and the ability to customize it with different face plates, it’s available now for $99, or $80 less than the previous model.

One big new draw of the Echo is its ability to do SONOS-style multi-room audio, and you can take full advantage by buying three new Echoes for $250 with promo code ECHO3PACK.

For $50 more, you can opt for the Echo Plus, which looks like a silver-clad version of old Echo, but it supports better microphones and Dolby sound, and acts as a universal smart home hub for over 150 smart home devices. You also get a free Philips Hue bulb to get you started, which would cost about $50 on its own anyway.

<Takes a deep breath> In addition, Amazon announced the new Echo Spot, which is a $129 device with a 2.5" circular screen. It seems designed to be used as a very fancy alarm clock, but with Alexa and a video chat camera built in, there are a ton of possibilities. This one won’t ship until December, but you can preorder now.

On the home theater front, Amazon also unveiled a new Fire TV dongle that supports 4K at 60 frames per second, Dolby Atmos, HDR, and of course, Alexa. It’s $69, which is absolutely insane, and also nice.

You can (and probably should) bundle the new Fire TV with an Echo Dot for just $10 more (link not yet available). Or swap in the old Fire TV Stick, and get both for $59.

Deep cuts: The Echo Connect will launch in December, and lets you connect your landline to your Echo. I suspect none of you will buy it, but we’re completionists. We’re also waiting on a product link for Echo Buttons, which are literally buttons that connect to your Echo to play games, and supposedly some other stuff too.

New Amazon devices often sell out quickly, so if you want to get your hands on one of these before the second batch rolls off the assembly line, go get your orders in now.

If you want to build a home theater PC, you won’t find a better starting point than Intel’s Next Unit of Computing kits. This tiny box contains an Intel Core i7 chip, Intel Iris Plus 650 graphics (which should be sufficient for moderate gaming), 16GB of RAM , various display outputs, and integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennas, all for an all-time low $529.



Update: The 16GB of Intel Optane memory is fast access storage device, not RAM. You’ll need to purchase RAM separately.

The catch is that you’ll need to add storage to get it up and running, but once you do, you can install XBMC, Kodi, SteamOS, or Plex, and you’re up and running.

Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q7 TV isn’t exactly easy on the bank account, but it would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can save $1000 on the 65" Q7F today, courtesy of MassDrop.



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2017 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. That Gizmodo review is about the Q9, rather than the Q7 that’s on sale today, but most of it should apply to either set. The Q7 has fewer local dimming zones and a less-premium industrial design, but it’ll still be the best looking TV you’ve ever owned. The 65" model currently sells for $2800 on Amazon (and that’s an all-time low), but you can get it for $1800 from MassDrop.

1 Year NordVPN, $48 with code VIP70 | 2 Year Plan, $72 with code 2YSpecial2017

VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.



NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link instead to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

TOP HOME DEALS

Gonex Packing Cube Set, $11 with code U9V6AGII

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this highly-rated set of three is only $11 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen. Seriously, they’ll change the way you travel.

ECOVACS DEEBOT M80, $179 with code 2RY3KW8O

If you think it’s cool that you can buy a robot to vacuum your floors for $179, how would you feel if I told you this one mopped too?



The ECOVACS DEEBOT M80 has all the accoutrements you’d expect from a mid-tier robotic vacuum, including a motorized brush roll, scheduling, and even Wi-Fi, plus one you wouldn’t: an optional mopping system. If you want to clean your hard floors, just pop on the mopping pad (it’s sort of like a Swiffer), add some water and/or cleaning solution to the reservoir, and go enjoy life while it does your chores for you.

We’ve all had to throw away leftovers or cuts of meat and cheese that spent a little too much time in the fridge or freezer, but vacuum sealing your foods can keep them safe from freezer burn pretty much indefinitely, and dramatically extend their shelf life everywhere else.



It sounds like an expensive proposition, but today only, Amazon’s selling the well-reviewed FoodSaver Starter Kit for just $47, complete with everything you need to get started. Of course you can use this to store meats in the freezer for a long time, but it can also keep cheese from molding, lettuce from wilting, or cookies from going stale, just to name a few examples. Think about how much food you throw away, and you’ll get a sense of just how quickly this purchase could pay for itself.

If you’ve ever been to a fancy cocktail bar, you’ve probably noticed drinks served with giant spheres of ice. If you want to recreate that experience at home, it’s surprisingly cheap and easy.



These Tovolo sphere molds are slightly discounted off their usual price today, and if you take pride in your drinks, they’re worth every penny. $8 gets you a pair of molds, each of which turns out a perfect 2.5" ice sphere. Yes, there are molds out there that make more spheres at once, but most of them create considerably smaller spheres. Plus, the Tovolo is Amazon’s #1 seller, sports a 4.6 star review average, and can stack in your freezer to take up less space. Cheers!

Solar-Powered Motion Sensor Light, $6 with code KCEP5INC

It’s so nice to not have to fumble for keys in the dark when you get home at night. This motion sensor light for $6 (with code KCEP5INC) has a dozen lights, compared to the eight you’d find in most competitors, and picks up motion from 15 feet away.

It’s perfect for apartments or rental houses because it’s solar powered and requires no wiring, just hang up in a spot with some sunlight and it’s good to go.

Plus, it’s cheaper than ever today, so grab one while the deal still on!

Lowe’s is selling this Dyson Ball Compact Allergy for $269 today only. For a little comparison, that’s $100 cheaper than Amazon has it listed.

We know Dyson is your favorite vacuum brand, and this allergy model is specially designed to clean out nasty pollen and dust from carpets, especially important as we hit fall allergy season.

It just makes sense to upgrade all of your lights to LED: They’re good for the environment, they last for decades, and they pay for themselves by lowering your electric bill. A ton of different bulbs and fixtures are deeply discounted in Home Depot’s deal of the day today, including standard A19 bulbs from TCP for just over $1 each.

This Sensi thermostat might not look like much, but you can control it with an app on your phone, or even with Alexa, meaning it’s basically an uglier Nest for less than half the price. Today’s deal is about $34 less than usual, so lock in your order before this sale cools down.

If you’ve purchased LED light bulbs in the past few years, they’ve almost certainly been 60W equivalents. But if you miss the days when we all choked the planet to death by burning blindingly bright 100W bulbs, you’re in luck. You can get eight 100W equivalent LED bulbs from Amazon today for just $30, an all-time low, in either soft white or daylight. They only need 15W of power to put out that much light, so they’ll easily pay for themselves compared to your old bulbs.

Meterk Laser Measure, $19 with code AO5POKO9

Are you still using an old-school tape measure, like some kind of caveman? Upgrade to a laser measure for just $19 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of these. It’ll even calculate areas and volumes for you, in case your math skills are a little rusty.

I know Keurig has its detractors, but for some people, convenience trumps flavor, and that’s fine. Today on Amazon, take your pick of over two dozen K-Cup varieties for 20% off. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Amazon makes steak knives now, apparently, and you can get a set of eight for just $14 today. They actually look really nice, with no branding to speak of on the handles or blades. Now we just need a set that cuts your steak automatically when you ask Alexa.

Magnetic Knife Holder, $12 with code 8U5OXWRQ

Perfect for small kitchen, this magnetic strip will keep your knives accessible without taking up counter space and looks way cooler than a knife block.

It would also work well for tools like drill bits, or if you’re getting creative, you can use magnets in the lid of jars to store just about anything.

For just $12 with code 8U5OXWRQ, it’s hard not be attracted to it.

DBPOWER 12V Tire Inflator, $21 with code IVVIFA4X

Forget trying to find quarters under your car seat and paying way too much for 3 minutes of air, and get this $21 tire inflator with code IVVIFA4X. You can fill up your tires whenever and wherever you please for free. Keeping your tires properly inflated helps improve gas mileage so this guy will basically pay for itself. It would also be great for bike tires.

OxyLED Motion Light, $15 with code NXGXEGC8

Our readers have bought tens of thousands of OxyLED’s motion-sensing night lights, and now you can pick up another for just $15. This model has 20 LED bulbs, can stick anywhere with adhesive and a magnetic strip, and can detect motion to turn itself on and off as needed. I have several of these around my apartment, and love them.

It can be annoying to make a one-off trip to pet store to buy that speciality food for your furry friends. So skip the trip and stock up on some discounted pet food with 30% off a variety of different brands from Jet with code LATESTLICKS30.

They have both dog and cat foods plus some treats mixed in, which scratches our deal itch right behind the ears.

Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker, $65 after $15 coupon

Sure, you can microchip your pets and put tags on their collars, but the Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker is proactive about finding lost pets by notifying you when your furry friends leave designated safe spaces.



Using WiFi and a cellular plan, the Whistle will pinpoint your pet’s location, similar to the Find My Phone app. I could see this helping ease a lot of anxiety if you have a pet that often gets out or if you take your dog camping or hiking.

Today, the Whistle is only $65 after $15 coupon which is not very many bones if you’ve ever been searching for a lost pet.

Note: $15 coupon applied at checkout.

IRIS 67 Qt. Pet Food Container, $19 after 20% coupon

IRIS’s pet food containers aren’t exactly exciting, but they work well, seal tight, and keep the ants away. I’ve used the same two IRIS containers for about six years now, and haven’t given them a second thought, which is all you could want from products like this. Save 20% at checkout with the clippable coupon on this large 67 qt. model.

There are seemingly dozens of internet mattress companies these days, but Eight Sleep sets itself apart by piling on smart features, and you can try out any of their mattresses for 25% off with promo code KINJA25.



The mattresses themselves are basically what you’ve come to expect from internet mattresses these days: They’re blocks built from multiple layers of different types of foam. With Eight Sleep though, you do get to pick from three different tiers, including one with innersprings that should be more breathable. Whichever mattress you choose, you’ll probably like it just fine, and if you don’t like it, Eight Sleep offers the industry standard 100 night trial period, so you can return it for any reason.

Eight Sleep’s real magic comes from its unique mattress cover, which has smart features built in that you’ll actually want to use. It can track your restfulness, heart rate, and other sleep stats independently for each side of the bed, wake you up with a smart alarm when you’re not deep in a REM cycle, and even integrate with other smart home appliances. So you could conceivably change your thermostat temperature automatically when you get into bed, and start brewing coffee whenever you’re about to wake up.

The best feature though, without question, is dual zone temperature control. Yes, the mattress pad doubles as a smartphone-connected electric blanket to warm each side of the bed independently, which may not seem appealing right now, but you’ll thank the stars for it come winter.

Our exclusive 25% code (again, it’s KINJA25) brings the entry-level mattress down to $449 for a queen (far less than the equivalent Casper), or $599 with the smart mattress cover.

GIF

If you wish you were someone who made the bed every day, or even some days, SPUN Sheets might be the shortcut you’ve been waiting for, and you can put them on your bed for $165 (queen/full) with a preorder.

Advertisement

Let’s start with the caveats. SPUN sheets are currently only available in white, are sateen (silky and shiny), not percale (more breathable), and don’t undercut the likes of Casper and Brooklinen on price even with the preorder discount.

Still with us? Great.

SPUN fixes the bed-making problem by taking hospital corners to the next level. The SPUN top sheet features a bottom flap that tucks under the foot of your mattress, along with corner seams, which when taken together mean that sheet isn’t going anywhere. There are also side flaps that can be tucked or not, and ensure even if your partner is a filthy sheet thief, that you’ll remain covered throughout the night.

In the morning, because the bottom of the top sheet is in a fixed position, making the bed is as simple as pulling the top of the sheet to the head of the bed.

SPUN also includes sticky elastic on their fitted sheet to keep it in place, and envelope pillowcases to keep your pillows where they belong.

I don’t think we’ve ever posted a grill this expensive, and I don’t think we ever will again. But amazingly, $1806 is nearly $700 off the regular price of this Weber Summit, and the first discount Amazon’s offered on it since 2012, of any size. So if this tricked out grill has been on your wish list, today is unequivocally the day to buy it.

If you’re like me and live in a house without a sprinkler system, watering the lawn isn’t a fun chore. It’s so easy to forget to do it, and then when you do remember you forget to turn it off.



This $20 little gadget is about to solve your problems. Use the programmable timer to set on and off times and forget about it. It’s especially helpful if your area has drought restrictions and designated water times. $20 is pretty much the lowest price we’ve seen outside of some very short-lived coupons.

25' String Lights, $13 with code 59UXDFWN

String lights make every space cozier. This 25-ft set of string lights works indoor and outdoors and is available for just $13 today with code 59UXDFWN, putting it on par with the lowest price we’ve seen for these.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

e.l.f. Cosmetics is already super, ridiculously affordable, but their sale right now is really great. Grab bundles of multiple beauty products for way under $20. I highly recommend picking up a few things, even if you don’t need them. They’re great to travel with, so you don’t risk losing or breaking your favorite makeup.

Extra 25% off sale items with code EXTRA25

You probably already got your Bean boots from last year and are ready for whatever 2017 throws at you (weather-wise, at least). But if you need to replace a few things, or stock up on some trans-seasonal styles, L.L.Bean is giving you an additional 25% off everything on sale with the code EXTRA25.

20% off all shoes at Urban Outfitters

In case you weren’t already aware, Urban Outfitters has a pretty extensive shoe collection. Brans like PUMA, Adidas, Jeffrey Campbell, Blundstone and more are housed in this hipster haven, and right now, they’re all 20% off. No need for a code, just find the new pair of kicks you’ve been eyeing and add them to your cart for the discount.



You don’t need an extra bedroom or tons of expensive gym equipment to stay in shape at home, you just need this popular resistance band set, which is below $20 for one of the first times ever in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

You can also bundle it with a stability ball for about $10 more.

40% off clearance items with code TIMBER

There must be something in the air, because J.Crew Factory has had major discounts lately. Use the code TIMBER and take an extra 40% off all clearance items, which is insane seeing as practically everything is already marked down under $100. Maybe hold off on cleaning out your closet until after this sale is over.



BioLite, maker of our favorite camping stoves and lighting, is back with a FirePit we’ve been psyched about since we saw it in action back in December. Their Kickstarter launched today and is already... on fire.

The BioLite FirePit is easy to transport, minimizes smoke, is see-through for maximum fire viewing, uses wood or charcoal, and doubles as a hibachi grill. The secret here is an advanced circulation system that’s powered by a removable battery pack (which you can plug your phone into, natch), but unlike some of BioLite’s other products, the flames won’t recharge that battery themselves.

That said, Kickstarter preorders include a solar cover for free that will recharge the battery when the pit isn’t in use, but about a third of the units available at the $199 level are already gone, so don’t let this one smolder.

Everyone needs at least a handful of no-show socks in their drawer, and you can get six pairs for just $12 today on Amazon, down from the usual $15.

30% off Fall Favorites with code FALLFINDS

Pack your stuff in a new Timbuk2 bag during their End of Season Sale. Get 30% off Fall Favorites when you use code FALLFINDS, which include the ever-popular Commute and Command Bags, and make sure your commute is packed well. There’s everything from one of your favorite carry-ons to your favorite laptop bags.

Unless you’re wearing Cole Haans, your dress shoes probably suck, and for ~$152, you change that today.

NobleSole is already shipping some of the shoes featured on their Kickstarter on their own site, but if you don’t mind a bit of a wait, you can save a pretty penny by preordering.

Truly comfortable dress shoes (and shoes in general) tend to look like hot garbage, but NobleSole’s styles and colors are actually great. Oxblood Monk Straps? Instant buy.

Made at a family-owned factory in Portual, NobleSole’s shoes are comfortable, durable, and insole-friendly. They’re no Cole Haan Laser Wingtip, but they’re half the price, and offer a ton of variety. Fair warning, the tapered toe runs a bit narrow.

Deluxe bouquet for the price of Original with code DOUBLETROUBLE

The Bouqs is probably the best place to use when sending flowers right now. The bouquets are unique and the blooms are harvested from the side of a freakin’ volcano. And right now, you’ll be able to get double the flowers for free. Just choose the Deluxe size of these select bouquets, use the code DOUBLETROUBLE at check out and get it for the price of the Original size.



Note: Make sure you don’t have a vase added to your order, or the promo code won’t work.

When you think of Sperry, you probably think of boat shoes. But they’re also pretty adept at making apparel, bags and sunglasses. And those sunglasses are 50% off right now, no code needed. Choose from men’s women’s and unisex styles in a ton of colors and shapes.

Indochino Premium Suits, $339 + free shipping, use promo code KINJA17

You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and this week you can dress yourself in one of 30 brand new premium suits for just $339. Use promo code KINJA17.



These suits are all new arrivals, and you won’t even find them anywhere else on Indochino’s site yet. $339 is in line with deals they usually offer on end-of-season styles, but it’s unprecedented for new suits.

You do not have to go through the measurement and customization process to lock in this discount. You can checkout now and submit later, which makes it very easy to gift a suit.

Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get fun.

How It Works

Measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason your tailor cannot resolve the issues, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

If you live near a showroom...

Purchase your suit online with our discount and take your receipt/account info into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Those who already have a closet full of suits may want to opt for something more interesting like the Slate Blue Plaid Suit, while the rest of us should go for something versatile.

Let us know what you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments.

An X-Acto knife is just one of those things you should have in your tool kit, and this complete set is on sale for $13 right now.

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, marking down thousands of sandals for the end of the season. Heels, flats, thong, slides, all kinds of styles from brands like Tevas, Nike, Birkenstock, Sam Edelman, Keen, and more. Stock up for next season while you can.

TOP MEDIA DEALS

$10 credit with new Amazon Music Unlimited trial. Use code MUSIC1.

At $8 per month (for Prime members), Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot right now with a $10 Amazon.com credit when you sign up for a free trial with promo code MUSIC1.

We’ve seen similar deals in the past that gave you a credit towards the cost of your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription after the trial period ends, but this one is just $10 to spend on anything Amazon sells. You can even cancel the 30 day trial before you pay up, and you’ll still get to keep the credit. Just note that this promotion is only for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.

If you happen to own a 4K Blu-ray player or an Xbox One S, you can own Deadpool (the best superhero movie ever made) in glorious 4K for just $14 today. You also get a standard Blu-ray for the luddites without 4K setups, and even a digital copy.



Akira is one of those films that should be in every anime movie fan’s collection, and Amazon’s knocked the 25th Anniversary Blu-ray down to $15 today, the best price we’ve seen all year.

Humble’s been coming strong with the ebook bundles lately, and the Treat Yourself bundle includes a variety of titles to improve your life in small but positive ways. Between the three price tiers, you’ll find a bunch of cookbooks, yoga tips, mindfulness exercises, and even a book of sex positions. As always you can name your own price, and a portion of the proceeds go to charity.

TOP GAMING DEALS

Wolfenstein: The New Order was better than it had any right to be, and killin’ virtual Nazis sounds pretty cathartic right now. Get The New Order and its standalone prequel The Old Blood for just $20 right now on PS4 and Xbox One.

Everyone loves Uno. Everyone loves emojis. You should buy a bunch of these card games to use as stocking stuffers later this year. Plus, it has one of the most 🔥 descriptions I’ve ever seen on Amazon:



UNO Emoji card game. UNO Emoji card game. UNO Emoji card game. UNO Emoji card game. UNO Emoji card game. Emoji card game. Fun family games

You may not have heard of the board game Scythe, but it has great reviews all around the web, and has never been cheaper, if you’re getting a little sick of Catan.



From Board Game Geek:

It is a time of unrest in 1920s Europa. The ashes from the first great war still darken the snow. The capitalistic city-state known simply as “The Factory”, which fueled the war with heavily armored mechs, has closed its doors, drawing the attention of several nearby countries. Scythe is an engine-building game set in an alternate-history 1920s period. It is a time of farming and war, broken hearts and rusted gears, innovation and valor. In Scythe, each player represents a character from one of five factions of Eastern Europe who are attempting to earn their fortune and claim their faction’s stake in the land around the mysterious Factory. Players conquer territory, enlist new recruits, reap resources, gain villagers, build structures, and activate monstrous mechs.

I’d watch that movie.

The LEGO Architecture Studio doesn’t include any licensed movie characters, or even colors, and that’s what makes it great. Instead, it’s just 1200+ white and transparent bricks, plus a 272 page guidebook to help you study and create architectural forms with your own hands. It’s definitely not for everyone, but reviewers seem to love it, and it would make a great gift for any architecture lovers in your life.



$113 may seem like a lot, but this kit usually retails for $150, so don’t miss your chance.

Dual Xbox One Rechargeable Battery Packs and Cradle, $18 with code 7TZW34B5

I’ll never understand how, in 2017, Microsoft still ships Xbox One controllers without built-in rechargeable batteries, but at least there’s an easy fix. Get two battery packs and a charging cradle for $17 today with promo code 7TZW34B5. You don’t have to use the cradle if you don’t want to; any microUSB cable will do the job.

Align yourself with the right side during Star Wars: The Black Series Risk and you’ll know the power of the Dark Side. For $23, this board game comes fully loaded with Jedi and Sith vehicles and you get to choose where you fall. It is your destiny.

Super Mario Odyssey, $48 for Prime Members

Super Mario Odyssey is only about a month away, and here’s a friendly reminder that if you have Amazon Prime, you can preorder it for $12 off (discount shown at checkout). This deal is valid up until release day, but Amazon’s been known to sell out of preorders of popular Nintendo games in the past, so it might behoove you to place your order early.



