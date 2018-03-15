Extra discounts from PUMA and Nordstrom Rack, The North Face sale, Sephora’s Weekly Wow deals, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sephora isn’t known for their discounts and deals like other retailers, but they’re trying something new this year with their Weekly Wow deals. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week features:



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Today’s the first day of their Spring Sale, with deals for under $1. I recently fell in love with their Hydrating Bubble Mask and the Liquid Highlighter (though they aren’t included in the sale), which I highly recommend.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Nordstorm Rack really loves taking extra discounts off their clearance section. Right now, all women’s clearance clothing is an extra 40% off (price as marked) which means you can stock up on designer clothes for under $100. There are t-shirts for like, $5. Is it better than a Clear the Rack sale? You decide.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up with 40% off sitewide (including sale styles). Use the code BIGSALE40 and you can grab plenty of pairs for under $10, so you really have no excuse not to get more than one.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I continue to say this over and over again until you listen. The BEST TIME to buy winter apparel and boots is before and after the season starts. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of styles from The North Face, so you can stay warm now (if you need to) or just be prepared for next winter.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The in-house brands of Urban Outfitters are surprisingly good. And with the 25% off all Urban Outfitters sandals, it’s the perfect time to try it out. There’s a surprising amount to choose from with tons of different styles from slides to lace up.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s finally light enough after work to feel like you can go outside. And if you’ve been putting off going to the gym because the weather’s bad, time to give up. It’s getting nicer and nicer each day, and PUMA is taking an extra 20% off sale items with the code XTRA20. Let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you an extra 40% off their entire sale section, from denim to outerwear and beyond, with the code EXTRA40. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.



Brexit negotiations must really be taking their toll, because this LEGO Buckingham Palace model is $10 less than usual today on Amazon. Just be sure to keep a stiff upper lip if you step on one of the pieces barefoot.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It feels a little weird to say this, but Banana Republic has gotten real good. They straddle the line of business casual and trendy streetstyle and it’s kind of great. And if you’ve noticed too, it’s the best time to take advantage of it because they’re giving an extra 50% off all sale styles, no code needed. Maybe it’s time to give BR a little more respect.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 40% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code FAMILY40. From sneakers, to running shorts, to bags to throw all your stuff into. Just use the code at checkout.

Home Goods

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spring Cleaning is on the horizon (i.e. pretending to do Spring Cleaning and instead sitting on the couch with the Swiffer leaning against the wall), so make your day worthwhile with Woot’s one-day deal on a cordless Black & Decker vacuums. It’ll work as a stick vac for your floors, but you can also a hand vac out of the wheeled housing to use on furniture, car seats, and more. This price is over $40 less than what Amazon’s currently charging for the same vacuum.



You have to really enjoy hot tea to justify the cost, but Breville’s One-Touch tea maker is an incredibly good kitchen appliance, and Amazon’s taking almost $50 off the usual price today.



Just put water in the pitcher, tea leaves in the basket, and select the type of tea you want to make. The $201 Breville One-Touch heats the water to the right temperature and maintains that temperature while automatically raising and lowering the basket. Simple, easy to clean, and perfect every time.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re an instant oatmeal fan, today is your day. You can buy this 48-packet variety box for $9 after $3 off coupon, which brings it to just 18 cents per packet, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Just remember to cancel your next order after the first ships, if you don’t want multiple shipments.



If the fruit and cream flavors aren’t your favorite, the coupon applies to a couple other variety packs. Check them all out here.

TECh

Photo: Amazon

USB-C Power Delivery chargers are finally starting to become more ubiquitous and affordable, and this $49, 21,000mAh model from iClever is one of the best deals we’ve seen to date.



That gets you two regular USB ports (one of which has Quick Charge 3.0), a microUSB input, and a USB-C port that works as both an input and an output. The USB-C port also supports Power Delivery up to 30W, which is enough to charge a MacBook or a Nintendo Switch in portable mode, meaning you can play Zelda nonstop on even the longest flights. Just use promo code PDCHARGER at checkout to get the deal.

Don’t need USB-C? A smaller iClever pack with dual microUSB and Lightning inputs is also on sale today for $28. You can read more about it here.

Photo: Amazon

I thought I’d seen everything there was to see in the Bluetooth speaker world, but I was wrong. This $28 speaker from ZeroLemon can run for up to 72 (!!) hours on a charge thanks to its built-in 10,000mAh battery, and it can also share that battery love with your other devices via two USB charging ports.



Advertisement

So, $28 for a Bluetooth speaker and 10,000mAh battery pack combo. Pretty good deal, right? Well what if I told you the back of the speaker housed a solar panel to recharge the whole thing while you’re outside? It’s obviously not big enough to charge that battery quickly, but it can certainly extend the speaker’s runtime (not that it needs it), or get you a few extra hours of use out of your phone.

Just use promo code QZYC37WI at checkout to save $12 off its $40 list price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it lacks modern conveniences like USB-C or Quick Charge, this 16,750mAh USB battery pack does include a Lightning input, meaning Apple devotees can recharge it on the road without carrying around a grody old microUSB cable. You can also plug in a Lightning cable and microUSB cable at the same time to recharge it twice as quickly. Get it for just $28 in today’s Gold Box.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re in the market for a new Mac, and don’t necessarily need the latest and greatest, Woot has a solid deal on offer today.



Advertisement

$1799 gets you a late 2016 13" MacBook Pro with upgrades to the processor (2.9Ghz), storage (512GB SSD) and RAM (16GB) compared to the base models from that year. And even though it’s one generation old, it’s still a brand new computer, complete with a standard Apple warranty.

For context, the same amount of money spent at Apple.com right now would get you a slightly better processor (3.1GHz, and a generation newer), but only half the storage and RAM. I’d say that’s a worthy tradeoff.