Tarte Cosmetics' $63 7-piece beauty kit, extra discounts from PUMA, Mother's Day beauty tools on Amazon, and more lead Thursday's best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Today only, they’re letting you create your own 7-piece custom beauty kit for only $63. That’s six full-size products, none of that dinky travel-sized shit (which does have its time and place, but not right now), all inside a Tarte makeup bag. What’s not to love?

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you’ve never tried anything from Shu Uemura, now is the time. While the Japanese beauty brand is most well-known for their hair care, they have one of the best cleansing oils out there. You can get that, along with anything else you want to try for 25% off sitewide, no code needed.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s a great time to pamper yourself and your mom with some new beauty gadgets (let’s be honest, when isn’t it a great time?). Whether it’s a new hairdryer or getting more into skin care by trying out a FOREO for the first time, Amazon has a one-day sale full of tools, gadgets, and a couple other things in honor of Mother’s Day.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I’m not the biggest fan of mud and clay masks but the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay mask has survived the testament of beauty time. With a 4.4 star rating with over 17,000 (yes, thousand) reviews, it’s safe to say this shit works. And, for $11 you get a giant, 2lb tub of the stuff that’ll last you until you’re as dried up and powdery as the mask itself.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Target has updated their beauty offerings with an insane amount of options. They expanded their Kristin Ess products, added brands like Lip Bar and HALEY’S, and added a bunch of bliss products that you’re going to want to pick up. That being said, if you spend $30 on beauty products, you’ll get a $10 gift card.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Spring is finally upon us, and if you’ve been putting off going to the gym because the weather’s bad, time to give up. It’s getting nicer and nicer each day, and PUMA is taking an extra 30% off women’s sale styles in honor of Mother’s Day. Whether you’re an active mom, or you have an active mom, there’s something this sale for everyone.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The best part of this Rebecca Minkoff sale on Nordstrom Rack is that not only are the cult-favorite shapes like the Feed Bag and the Unlined Leather Tote on sale for up to 50% off, but there are hidden gems that aren’t handbags in there, including clothing and shoes.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It ain’t a Clear the Rack sale, but Nordstrom Rack is taking up to 90% off certain items for their Last Chance Clearance event. There’s over 2,300 items to look through, from dresses and outerwear to shoes, and even beauty and some home goods”, so there’s bound to be something you’ll want to buy.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Okay, so socks aren’t the most fun thing to buy, but when it comes to technical materials and form factors, it can be a jungle out there. What style is best for hiking compared to rock climbing? Do you even need socks if you’re fishing? Backcountry’s 20% off sale lets you decide what kinds of socks you need from brands like Smartwool, Darn Tough, Pendleton and more.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Steve Madden somehow makes shoes that look like they should cost triple what they actually do. And right now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down a ton of Steve Madden styles. Grab boots, sandals, heels, dress shoes, and more for up to 70% off.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I’m not judging you if you stock up on shoes like you would t-shirts: one in every color. Because with up to 20% off women’s shoes and accessories at ASOS, it’ll be hard not to end up with multiple pairs. Most everything is under $200, with a lot under $100, including swimwear and lingerie.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

As Amazon slowly puts department stores out of business, it’s expanding its own fashion department twofold. Right now, Prime Members can try out their in-house shoe brand, The Fix, for up to 30% off. There’s a dozen styles to choose from, each with a very...unique style. If you need statement shoes for under $100, this is the sale for you.



Home Goods

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need some really great home decor on the cheap, Society6 is your best friend. The already-affordable art and decor site is giving you a bunch of discounts for Mother’s Day. Grab 40% off prints (both framed and unframed), 30% off mugs and pouches, and 20% off everything else with the code MOMGIFTS.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These 12 ounce insulated tumblers are perfect for having a glass of wine by the pool, and you can pick one up for just $14 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Constructed of double walled stainless steel with interior copper cladding for extra insulation, they’ll keep drinks hot or cold for hours on end. You can also choose from a bunch of different colors, including wood grain.



Today’s price is actually $2 less than the smaller, 8 ounce model, but it’s only available today, and could sell out early.

Photo: Amazon

Despite the proliferation of affordable smart outlet switches over the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many weatherproof options yet, and we’ve seen even fewer models with multiple outlets that can be controlled separately. This $26 option from iClever though has both of those features, and can be controlled with your phone, your voice assistant, or even IFTTT. Just be sure to use promo code WIFIPLUG6 at checkout to save a few bucks.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At $11, this 35-count Frito-Lay snack variety pack is already down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. But a clippable 10% coupon makes it even cheaper still. When you combine it with Amazon’s Subscribe & Save discount, that comes out to under $.28 per bag. Now if only they were all Cheetos.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Take full advantage of this nice weather with Woot’s one-day hammock sale. These heavy-duty hammocks are designed to hold up to two people, have a detachable pillow, and are available in four different color options today. The same hammocks are listed at $60 on Amazon, and have never been priced below $50.

Just to note, these hammocks don’t come with stands, so if you need one, you can pick one up from Amazon. This one can hold up to 450 pounds and is $57 today.

Wash down those cheap snacks with some cheap sparkling water. For a limited time, you can score 18 cans of bubly brand sparkling water in eight different flavors for just $7 right now with Subscribe & Save and a 25% coupon. It says it’s an Add-On item, but it’ll still ship by itself if you use Subscribe & Save.

If you think it’s cool that you can buy a robot to vacuum your floors for $200 (after clipping the $30 coupon), how would you feel if I told you this one mopped too?



The ECOVACS DEEBOT M80 Pro has all the accoutrements you’d expect from a mid-tier robotic vacuum, including a motorized brush roll, scheduling, and even Wi-Fi, plus one you wouldn’t: an optional mopping system. If you want to clean your hard floors, just clip on the mopping pad (it’s sort of like a Swiffer), add some water and/or cleaning solution to the reservoir, and go enjoy life while it does your chores for you.

Image: Amazon

Sometimes the only thing you need you need to make a good mattress a great mattress is a topper. All of these well-reviewed Pure Green mattress toppers are discounted around 20% today. They’re available in 1", 2", and 3" thicknesses, so you can fully customize the firmness of your mattress.

The company recommends the 1" for a subtle change and to even out the surface of your mattress, whereas the 3" will overhaul older mattresses. Whatever your mattress needs, head over to Amazon and find the right size and thickness.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away, and if you haven’t already ordered flowers, you can save 25% on any $39+ order from ProFlowers today by using our exclusive link.



This deal should work sitewide, but you can find the most popular Mother’s Day bouquets here. Any bouquets that starts at over $39 shows the discounted price by default, but you can also pick a cheaper option and add a premium vase to get over the $39 threshold, but you won’t see the discounted price until you get to checkout.

TECh

Photo: Amazon

With its built-in and seamless video chat feature, the Amazon Echo Show works best in pairs, and if you buy one today, you can get a second for just $80.



All you have to do is add two of them to your cart, and you’ll see a $150 discount applied automatically.