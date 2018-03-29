Pixi Beauty’s Friends & Family sale, $5 leggings at Old Navy, one-day Levi’s sale on Amazon, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s high time you jumped on the Pixi Beauty bandwagon. Their Glow Tonic is beloved (and was one of the first “viral” toners out there) and right now, their entire site is 20% off with the code PIXIFRIENDS18. Just stock up on simple, effective skin care and makeup and be on your way.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sephora isn’t known for their discounts and deals like other retailers, but they’re trying something new this year with their Weekly Wow deals. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week includes:

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You need jeans. Everyone needs jeans. Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). So get yourself some jeans (or other apparel) for a lot less during Amazon’s one-day sale. The best part is that everything is marked down to under $60.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s not much to say about $5 leggings from Old Navy, other than if you need to stock up on fake pants, you can get at least five of them for the price of “fancy” leggings.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Simple and trendy jewelry doesn’t need to cost a ton of money, and Wanderlust + Co knows that. Everything they sell is under $100 (actually, under $80) but looks like it costs twice as much. With their Easter Sale happening right now, you can use the code EASTERSALE and get an extra 50% off their sale items, bringing basically everything to $20 and under.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I’m sitting here writing this with a space heater and a blanket because our office is frigid. If you’re also dreaming about the warmer weather and want a head start, Nordstrom Rack is discounting a bunch of Tommy Bahama for both men and women, including swimwear. Aloha, or something.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Yes, it’s already happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

A Spring Sale from All Saints is just what you need to get over the hump this week. Get up to 30% off a ton of things, from dresses to shoes to their impeccable leather jackets. Both men and women’s styles are marked down, and it’s a lot to digest.

Photo: Privé Revaux

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with this 25% off deal. Over on their site, you can also browse over 100 styles, and get any pair you want for just $23 with promo code SPRING25.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Once again, LOFT is here to save your wardrobe. Get 40% off basically everything on their site, including sale items, when you use the code HELLO. Their sale section has a ton of really awesome outwear, sweaters, pants, and more. This is also a great time to check out their new Plus section.

Home Goods

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Eneloops are our readers’ favorite rechargeable batteries, and Amazon’s running a rare Gold Box deal on them today.



Three different packs of batteries are included in the deal: a basic 16-pack of AAs, a Power Pack of high capacity Eneloops Pros (eight AAs, two AAAs, and a charger), and a regular Power Pack with 12 AAs, 4 AAAs, two C and D spacers, and a charger .

Eneloop discounts rarely last long, so place your orders before this deal runs out of juice.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Why buy paper towels at the store when you can get them delivered to your front door? Amazon’s running what I have to assume is the first ever paper towel Gold Box deal today, with your choice of 16 Pick-a-Size or 12 Tear-a-Square rolls from Brawny. Plus, extra savings are available if you use Subscribe & Save, which you can always cancel after your first shipment.



Blunt Classic Umbrella | $64 | Amazon | Promo code Q2PLYCCG

Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella | $48 | Amazon | Promo code Q2PLYCCG

Even if you aren’t caught up in the latest bomb cyclone in the northeast, April showers will be upon us soon, so you might want to invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code Q2PLYCCG.

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic and the portable Blunt Metro The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you can’t start your day without a cup of coffee, this $16 gadget lets you brew a cup anywhere you can find beans and hot water. Inside the space of a single cup, you get an adjustable burr grinder, a pour-over filter, and a travel cup. It won’t be the fanciest cup of coffee you’ve ever tried, but it might be the most space efficient.

Blue & Orange Thermapen Sale | $79 | ThermoWorks

Get yourself our readers’ favorite meat thermometer for $79 ($20 less than usual) during their blue and orange Thermapen sale. You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, and is accurate within 0.7°F.

Here are just a few people gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

Why just blue and orange colors? I have no idea, but supplies are limited, so don’t wait for this deal to cool off.

Nespresso Essenza Mini | $76 | Woot

Nespresso is the easiest way to make solid espresso at home, and their newest brewer is the most space efficient one yet.

Breville x Nespresso Breville makes our coffee grinder and tea maker of choice, and their Barista Express has been my…

The Nespresso Essenza Mini still achieves 19 bars of pressure, well above the 15 you really need for decent espresso, and it does it while only taking up a small sliver of counter space. This model (designed by Breville) usually sells for around $120, and $76 is within $1 of the best price we’ve seen (around Black Friday last year). You could spend a lot of money to buy a 40 pound behemoth that made slightly better coffee, sure, but if Nespresso is good enough for Boris Diaw, it’s probably good enough for you.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Boasting an impressive 4.3-star rating with over 1,000 reviews, Amazon’s best-selling electric tea kettle is discounted about $8 today, bringing the price to $42, which is the best price we’ve seen in 2018.

You can use this attractive glass kettle for more than just tea. Use it to quickly boil potatoes, or better yet, make a bunch of hard-boiled eggs for dyeing this Easter weekend. No standing over the stove required.

TECh

Photo: Anker

Anker makes a surge protectors now, which is...incredibly logical. Their newest, largest model is down to $27 today with promo code SUPERPWR, and includes 12 AC outlets and three USB ports, plus a flat, swiveling plug that fits nicely behind your furniture. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, this is a good opportunity.



I’ve probably seen more USB battery packs than 99.9% of people living on this Earth, but I’ve never seen one like the ZeroLemon ToughJuice before. You get 30,000mAh of juice, five (!) USB ports, including a Quick Charge 2.0 port and a USB-C port, and a ruggedized exterior.



Advertisement

It’s niche, but at $40 (with code RV3FUUG9), it’s not all that expensive for a 30,000mAh power bank, let alone one with so many features.