Sitewide discounts from Shopbop, IT Cosmetics’ Friends & Family sale, $15 jeans at Old Navy, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

IT Cosmetics makes some of the best skin care-infused make up around. From their Bye Bye Redness to Bye Bye Pores, each line is created to specifically address skin care issues, while also enhancing the person’s skin with pigment. Confidence In a Cream is also a hugely underrated product. If you’ve wanted to check out the brand, use the code FRIENDS2018 and take 25% off any order of $30+, plus get free shipping.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Stila Cosmetics is one of those brands you stumble upon at Sephora and become instantly devoted to. They also make your favorite eyeliner by a very wide margin. So, if you’re a Stila loyalist, or if you’ve been wanting to try them out, use the code THANKYOU20 on their site and grab 20% off sitewide, plus a free mini Glitter & Glow in the shade Kitten Karma.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Old Navy is back again with affordable staples to help out your wardrobe, Today only, they’re marking down a handful of jeans for both men and women to just $15. Seriously, $15 for a pair of jeans that you’ll probably get a ton of use out of and will basically pay for themselves in a month.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their Event of the Season going on right now, you can get 20% off any order under $500, or 25% off $500+ orders, with the code EVENT18. Brands like Marc Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down, but the best part is that this sale also include sale items.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new styles (including some really great graphic t-shirts), they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order for the whole weekend. Outfit the whole family in AIRism, or check out their newest collaboration with Marimekko and add some color to your life.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. Right now, they’re taking an extra 25% off everything in their sale section, including their impressive home goods. No code is needed to get the discount, just add all your stuff to your cart and checkout.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Alice + olivia is probably one of the most fun, interesting brands out there, adding playfulness to high-end fashion. Throw some color into your wardrobe with Nordstrom Rack’s sale on alice + olivia. Get up to 65% off a ton of really gorgeous sequins and dresses for any holiday party coming up.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. For their huge Winter Sale, they’re taking to 50% off those Web Specials and past season products. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Every person should have a good pair of sneakers and workout clothes in their closet that can actually function during athletic activities. If you haven’t gotten around to getting an actual pair of athletic shoes or need to layer up for your runs, New Balance is taking an extra 20% off their recently reduced styles when you use the code RECYCLE at check out.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 30% off over 1,700 items from “big brands,” which include Big Agnes, Helinox, Mammut, Marmot, and Patagonia. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a spring camping trip.

Home Goods

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can get a complete set of insulating neoprene lunch bag items for $14 today. That includes a bag, two can coolers, and a water bottle sleeve. They keep your food and drinks cold for up up to 6 hours, so you could enjoy a cool sparkling water or soda at lunch time without fighting for fridge space at the office. This set normally sells for $20, so grab it while the deal is still going.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Well, the deals start coming and they don’t stop coming



This Shrek deal really hit the ground running

Doesn’t make sense not to live for fun

Your brain gets smart but this film’s so dumb

So much to do, so much to see

So what’s wrong with buying the Shrek movie?

You’ll never know if you don’t buy

You’ll never shine if you don’t buy

Still haven’t given up on those new year’s fitness goals? This resistance band set lets you get a full workout in any room in your house, and at $15 (with promo code ZIBAA6IP), it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Lucky for all of us, ThermoWorks overstocked their gray Thermapen Mk4s, so today, you can get yourself our readers’ favorite meat thermometer for $74, or $25 less than usual. You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, and is accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few people gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This deal probably won’t last long, so if you’ve been pining for one of these, this is the best deal we’ve seen in a long time.

Robotic vacuums are so cheap and ubiquitous now, it almost makes sense to start building a fleet of them.

While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba or Anker, this ILIFE A4S vacuum has very good reviews, and is insanely affordable today at $159 with promo code 52K7EN3C. Now you’ll have more time to clean the bathroom!

TECh

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As if 6TB wasn’t enough space for nearly everyone, this external hard drive includes a couple of USB ports on the front, allowing you to plug in even more external storage devices, or just charge your phone. $115 is an all-time low price, but it probably won’t last long.