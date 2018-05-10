Stuart Weitzman at Nordstrom Rack, discounted vacation gear at ASOS, Joe’s New Balance Outlet deals, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Urban Decay wants you to spend day stocking up on all your makeup needs during their sale on Nordstrom Rack. Some stuff is already sold out, but there’s plenty still to pick up, like their Prep Spray, Revolution High-Shine Lipgloss, and more.



Screenshot: First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty is the solution to pairing down your skin care, and right now, everything is 15% off all their treatments and serums with the code SUPERCHARGE. A lot of what they carry is safe for sensitive skin, which is especially important in the summer.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

ASOS is ready for summer with this massive sale. Take up to 60% off all the vacation styles you could possibly need. From dresses and bathing suit coverups to flip flops and hats. All you’ll need after this sale is a warm place to wear it all to.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Stuart Weitzman is one of those names that shows up on every website as the shoe brand to invest in. Right now, you can invest if your own pair during Nordstrom Rack’s Stuart Weitzman sale. Heels, sneakers, and flats are all part of the sale, and almost all of them are 50% off, so now’s the time to get to steppin’.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re giving you a deal you won’t want to miss. Grab a pair of Foam Cruz sneakers, using the code KINJACRUZ for just $45 and free shipping. Plus, they have a ton of other footwear and apparel markdowns across the site as well.



Note: These were briefly $36 but seems like it was a price mistake.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The days of sunny skies are upon us, which means you probably need to get a new pair of sunglasses. Daily Steals is helping you out by taking an extra $10 off already reduced Calvin Klein sunglasses in a bunch of different styles for all face shapes. Use the code KINJACK at checkout for the extra discount.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Did you know that Old Navy makes some pretty cute bathing suits? Did you know that they’re all 50% off, today only? Pick up a new one-piece or mix-and-match bikini for a heck of a lot less than you’d find elsewhere. They have a ton of options in styles, cuts, and colors as well.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The time is upon us to gather your gear and hit the hiking trails while the weather still holds out. Backcountry is helping you out in the gear department by discounting a ton of prAna gear. And as our Director of Performance Marketing, Zach Custer, put in an email when this deal came in: “If you don’t know, PrAna rocks.”

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Uniqlo x JW Anderson collection only launched a couple weeks ago, but it’s already being marked down, this week only. Pick up the only seagull-emblazoned sweater you could ever need, plus skirts, parkas, denim jackets, and more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Target’s gotten really good at simple, easy-to-wear clothing, and right now, all their dresses are buy one, get one 50% off. Maxi dresses, swim coverups and more are included, so let your legs free and go pantsless.

Home Goods

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can keep your food and drinks hot all day with big savings on Thermos products, today only.



Inside the Gold Box, you’ll find Thermos’ iconic king travel tumbler, food jars, water bottles, and even the best-selling beverage can insulator at an all-time low of just $6. These prices are only available today though, so get your orders in before these deals cool off.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If your patio has been looking a little sparse lately, take advantage of today’s Home Depot sale. They’ve discounted massive sofas, little bistro tables, and a whole bunch of other options all up to 40% off. This sale will only last until the end of the day or until the product sell out, so wait for this sale to be out of season.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Keep all your leftovers in these airtight, leak-proof containers for less than ever today. All 9 containers with lids will set you back only $15, down the usual $20, and you can feel free to throw them in the microwave and dishwasher.

Robotic vacuums are so cheap and ubiquitous now, it almost makes sense to start building a fleet of them.



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba or Anker, this ILIFE A4S vacuum has very good reviews, and is insanely affordable today at $149 with promo code DEARMOM7. Now you’ll have more time to clean the bathroom!

TECh

Apple’s 12" MacBook is one of the thinnest and most travel-friendly laptops out there, and you can get the original 2016 for $1000 today on Amazon from Amazon today, equipped with an upgraded 512GB SSD. The equivalent 2017 model purchased from Apple today would cost $600 more.

Advertisement

Again, this computer is a couple years old at this point, and it wasn’t exactly a powerhouse when it was originally released. But if you just need a travel-friendly Mac, and don’t need it to be particularly powerful, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. I have this exact model model as my work computer, and I’m happy with it, especially when I travel.

Amazon’s run a few previous Gold Boxes on MacBooks, but those were the 2015 model, and they were refurbished. These should be a bit faster, and they’re brand new.

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, today’s a great day to pick one up.

Advertisement

Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



This RGB strip includes a remote to change the color, and you can get it for $12 today with code YAD3U2HB. It’s designed for TVs up to 60", and if yours is smaller, you can actually cut the strip to length.

Anker’s PowerPort 2 Elite is the travel-friendly version of your favorite USB charging hub, and here’s a rare chance to get it for under $10. The PowerPort 2 Elite includes folding plugs (which snap in place with a very satisfying click, for what it’s worth), 4.8A of power split between the two ports, and even a color-changing light that lets you know when your devices are finished charging.