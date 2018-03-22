Breda watches, designer shoes and bags at Nordstrom Rack, single-item discounts at Backcountry, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sephora isn’t known for their discounts and deals like other retailers, but they’re trying something new this year with their Weekly Wow deals. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week includes:

The Big Sales

Photo: Breda

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code KINJA35 and grab the Belmont or Bresson (including the Bresson Mesh) for 35% off.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Yes, the prices are still insanely high, but Nordstrom Rack has up to 60% off a ton of designer shoes. Versace, ALLSAINTS, rag & bone, Vince, tibi, and more luxury brands are included in this sale, so if you really want to treat yo’ self, this is the sale to do it.

Plus, they also have a ton of designer bags from Moschino, BALLY, and more that are majorly discounted.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

After the fourth nor’easter, here’s hoping it starts to show signs of it actually being the correct temperature for the season. But in the mean time, if you’re planning on spending any of your time outside (on the East Coast at least), you should figure out your wardrobe. Backcountry is here to help you stay toasty (or just help you grab new gear) with 20% off any full-priced item with the code TAKEOFF20.



Advertisement

Note: Click the “Apply code TAKEOFF20” button in the banner at the top of the site for the promo code to be automatically applied to your cart, or click it at check out.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Class up your sunglasses selection with Amazon’s one-day sale on William Painter and House of Harlow shades. William Painter boasts styles with titanium frames, scratch-resistant polarized lenses, and a lifetime warranty. Plus, a few of the styles have hidden bottle openers on the arms.



Advertisement

Note: a couple styles have different lens options (some are non-polarized) so definitely click through and look through them all.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their Sale on Sale going on right now, you can get an extra 25% off sale styles with the code SOEXTRA. Brands like Marc Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Eddie Bauer is one of those reliable, every day brands. You can basically get anything you need for work or outdoors all in one place, for a reasonable price. And right now, they’re taking 40% off of basically everything, no code needed.



Advertisement

If you didn’t find anything in the full-price section, head over to the sale section and use the code RAINIER and get an additional 50% off the entire sale section.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Keds has a ton of gorgeous collaborations in the past, but the Kate Spade collab is simple, sparkly, and on sale. Pick up a pair of glitter slip-ons for $60 in either navy or pink, or opt for the leather platform styles for $70. Easily add comfort to your designer shoes.

Smartwool easily socked it to the competition when it came to finding out what your favorite everyday socks are, and with good reason: they’re kind of awesome. The downside to their awesomeness is they’re on the pricey side. But right now, you can get socks, leggings, tops, and more for up to 50%. If the year goes as well as it has been for the East Coast, you’ll need wool socks until June.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Timex makes one of your favorite affordable watches, the Weekender. And, it’s about time you got yourself a decent timepiece that you aren’t afraid to wear every day. Timex is knocking 20% off their select styles for men and women, Weekender included, when you use the code VIP20 at checkout.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. Aerie wants to help you out by making all bikini bottoms $5 when you buy a top. Mix and match, get a set, the world is your affordable oyster.

Home Goods

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Looking to revamp your place without spending a fortune (or hitting up Ikea)? Urban Outfitters has a pretty spot-on collection of furniture and they’re marking it all down by up to 50%. Beds, couches, chairs, coffee tables, and more are all included, but this deal is today only, so you’d better hurry.



Long after the ice caps have melted and the rainforests have been eliminated, you’ll be able to rewatch hours upon hours of Earth porn that you bought for just $15.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Not only are metal drinking straws an easy way to class up your drink, they’re also much better for the environment than disposable plastic straws. I use one every day. For a limited time, get a pack of 12 (six bent and six straight) for just $8 with code SGPR79OP.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Within $1 of its all-time-low price, this 10-piece Cuisinart stainless steel set will be a huge upgrade if you’re still rocking those pots and pans you bought for your first apartment.



Advertisement

Built with aluminum sandwiched in between durable stainless steel, these pans heat up quickly and evenly and won’t be too hard to clean. This set hasn’t been this cheap since last August, so if you’re in the market, I wouldn’t hesitate.

Get A Stainless Steel Pan In the abstract—which is to say, if you were an extremely rich person with an army of servants to… Read more Read

TECh

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, three of Amazon’s newest and most exciting Echo devices are 20% off or more, to go along with the company’s one-day Fire Tablet sale.



In my opinion, the most enticing deal is the Echo Spot for $104. It’s a great alarm clock, and so much more.

In terms of percentage off, the best deal of the bunch is the Echo Show for $160, a whopping $70 discount.

And if you don’t need a screen on your smart speaker, the Echo Plus is $30 off today, down to $120. It’s just like the original Echo, but with a the ability to act as a hub for smart home devices. It even comes with a compatible Philips Hue bulb for free.

Photo: Amazon

Are Amazon’s Fire Tablets as fast and as capable as the latest iPads? Of course not. But they’re perfectly respectable media consumption devices, and all three sizes are on sale today, to go along with the company’s Echo sale.



Today only, you can save $10 on the 7", $20 on the 8", or $30 on the 10" model. I think the sweet spot for this deal is the 8" model for $60. It’s only $20 more than the 7", and has a better screen, much better battery life, better speakers, and twice the built-in storage.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s running another Logitech Gold Box deal today, and while this one is smaller than Gold Boxes past, everything in it is worth a look.



Advertisement

As you’d expect from a Logitech sale, the highlights here are the mice. Both the MX Master and MX Anywhere 2 are on sale for the best prices ever. They’re both excellent, but unless you really value portability and battery life, I’d buy the Master here.

Check out everything worth buying right here.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Logitech Harmony Ultimate has just about every feature you could ever ask for in a universal remote, and then some, and Amazon’s offering it up for an all-time low $140 today.



Advertisement

The Harmony Ultimate can control 15 of your favorite devices (from a database of 270,000), including ones hiding behind cabinet doors. Its touchscreen gives you quick access to your favorite settings, and it can even control smart home devices like your Philips Hue lights, meaning you can create a “Movie” mode that turns on your TV and Blu-ray player, switches your TV to the right input, and dims the lights, all with one push of a button.

The sneaky-great reason to buy this though is the included Harmony Hub. The hub is the thing that actually controls all of your devices, and it doesn’t just work with your remote: It works with your smartphone and Alexa too. That means if you can’t find the remote, or can’t be bothered to get off the couch, you can still control your TV with just your voice. The hub by itself usually sells for about $90, so this bundle adds a powerful remote for only $50.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speakers and headphones, and you can try both today while only paying for one. All you have to do is add Anker’s 20W Premium Bluetooth speaker and the Anker SoundBuds Surge to your cart, then add promo code 9XNF69X7 at checkout to get the headphones for free.



To be clear, neither of these products specifically were the winners in their respective reader polls, but they’re still excellent products backed by 18 month warranties.