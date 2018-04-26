Extra discounts from ASOS, luxury fragrances at Nordstrom Rack, buy one, get one 50% off tops at American Eagle, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

You know what makes a really great gift? Perfume. You know what you probably need to buy more of for yourself? Perfume. Nordstrom Rack has some serious sales on fragrances from Gucci, Burberry, Marc Jacobs, and more, so it’s time to stop and smell the savings.

BH Cosmetics is Beauty Instagram royalty, with their name popping up in descriptions everywhere. If you want to get your hands on some of your own, they’re giving you up to 40% off a ton of their vegan beauty products, no code needed. There’s something for every part of your face in this sale, so you’d better take advantage.

The Big Sales

American Eagle is a really great place to stock up on wardrobe staples like t-shirts and tanks, especially when they’re on sale. Right now, all tops are buy one, get one 50% off, no code needed. Just add two of your favorite styles (or more) and see the discount when you check out.

Update: Now an extra 10% off with the code FURTHER10.



Spring is here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With up to 60% off an unbelievable amount styles to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are over 10,000 dresses on sale (seriously), so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

It feels a little weird to say this, but Banana Republic has gotten real good. They straddle the line of business casual and trendy streetstyle and it’s kind of great. And if you’ve noticed too, it’s the best time to take advantage of it because they’re giving an extra 40% off all sale styles, no code needed. Maybe it’s time to give BR a little more respect.

Update: Today’s the last day for the 30% off!

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking 30% off any order during their Semi-Annual Event. Plus, you’ll get free shipping on everything. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.



Right now, GAP has a huge sale where a ton of stuff is discounted up to 70%, which is great, sure. But use the code OURTREAT to get 20% off your entire purchase. This has the usual long list of exclusions, but if you love something, you should definitely take advantage of it.

Pick and choose your swimwear from Urban Outfitters’ in-house brand Out from Under, and get 25% off, no code needed. They have a ton of options from one-pieces that look like works of art to all the high-cut, Brazilian bottoms you’re all of a sudden seeing on Instagram.

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code MOM35 and grab the Agnes, Baer, and Joule for 35% off.



Note: The code works for any regular-price watch as well.

One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. Aerie wants to help you out by doing a buy one, get one free sale on all their bikinis. Mix and match, get a set, the world is your affordable oyster.

Alternative Apparel is one of those brands that is perfect for sustainable, green-made basics. if only it were a few bucks cheaper, but it is expensive for good reason. Well, right now you can grab a bunch of organic and “clean living” styles for 30% off with the code CLEAN30. Stock up on basics while saving the planet (and some money).

Home Goods

Harry Potter Remote Control Wand | $35 | Amazon

I would venture to say that the Harry Potter remote control wand is not nearly as powerful as a Harmony remote, but then again, a Harmony remote can’t change your channels or lower the volume with a swish and flick.

You can program the wand to work with basically any IR-controlled devices by pointing your existing device remote at it and pressing the appropriate buttons, which also allows you to specify what its nine recognized gestures can do. Now if only it worked with the Accio spell to summon snacks from the kitchen without getting off the couch.

The Dyson V6 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a refurb of the Animal version on Woot today for $190, one of the best deals we’ve seen. Compared to the standard V6, this model has 75% more brush head power to lift pet hair and other debris out of carpets and furniture.



Hugging a pillow while you sleep is a whole lot cooler than hugging a 98 degree human, and you can grab this 4.5' long pillow for just $12 today, so your wallet can rest easy.



A metal photo print would make a great Mother’s Day gift, and at just $16 each, you can buy a bunch of them.



For a limited time, Walgreen is taking 60% off 11"x14" metal photo panels with promo code PANEL60. Just create an account, upload and edit your photos, and enter the code at checkout to save. The prints are edge to edge with tastefully rounded corners, and they can be hung on the wall or stood up on a table with the included hardware.

If you don’t like keeping keys in your jeans pockets, this low profile titanium hook will let you hang them off your pocket. It’s long enough to keep them from falling out when you sit down, and still allows easy access to your keys without forcing you to dig around.



It’s also a bottle opener, because international law states that all everyday carry accessories have to be bottle openers. It’s true, look it up.

Get it for just $10 today with promo code GearGrit50x2p.

Typically selling around $150, you can start cooking in the small-kitchen-friendly model of our readers’ favorite toaster oven, the Breville Mini Smart Oven for $120, while supplies last. It’s at the cheapest price it’s been since late February, so if you’ve been thinking about it, today is a good day to pull the trigger.



I bought one on Black Friday and am obsessed with it. But, you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers love about it:

Simply the best toaster oven you can get without buying a commercial convection oven. Since buying it we only use the big oven for Thanksgiving. Heats up quick, and 100 times more even than that POS you had in college. - SteveG

Dish drying racks take up a ton of space, especially if you don’t use them regularly, but this model from Lictin rolls up for easy storage. Just unroll it across one side of your sink, and you’re ready do go. Use promo code XTA3ZJP8 at checkout to save a few bucks.



There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like Every Emjoi Ever and Marvel Origins: A Sequential Compendium. Enter the code CHARTWEATHER at checkout to see your discount.



TECh

Whether you’re upgrading your computer, need a better Wi-Fi signal in your home, or just want more storage on your Nintendo Switch, Amazon’s one-day tech sale has a deal for you.



There’s a wide assortment of products, so you should definitely head over to Amazon to see all of your options. Just remember that these prices are only valid today, and some could sell out early.

Anker’s newest PowerPort travel charger includes two special ports: a regular USB port with PowerIQ 2.0 technology to deliver Quick Charge speeds to compatible devices, and a 30W USB-C Power Delivery port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at full speed. Despite all this power, the charger itself is very small, and includes folding prongs to take up less room in your bag.



Save $11 on yours today with promo code ANKER232.

If you want a tablet to basically use as a portable TV (that’s basically what my iPad is at this point), a big screen is important, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal right now than Amazon’s Fire HD 10 for $100 today, a $50 discount.



It’s not as fast as an iPad, it doesn’t have as many apps as a standard Android tablet, but its 1920x1200 IPS display is fantastic at this price, and that’s what matters most. But if you just want to binge on Westworld while you cook dinner, it’s tough to beat an internet-connected 10” screen for this price.

Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $22 today with promo code ANKER411.

The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.