For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Right now, all orders of $30+ are 50% off (excluding new and sale items), plus there’s automatically free shipping on orders of $25 or more. I highly recommend picking up the Lip Exfoliator, Hydrating Bubble Mask and the Baked Highlighter.

Now that the weather’s nice enough to exercise outdoors (or at least tell yourself that you will), Nordstrom Rack’s running a pretty solid sale on Adidas gear. Pick up new sneakers for men and women, plus apparel for men and women as well. And, don’t forget about the kids. It’s a good time to stock up on basics to throw on for the gym, or running errands.

It’s been a pretty long time since we’ve seen a sale on sale come from Madewell, so it’s no surprise that it comes at the perfect time to stock up on spring staples. Use the code YAY30 at checkout and get all your hip, twee sale items for an extra 30% off.

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re giving you a deal you won’t want to miss. Grab a pair of women’s Nubuck 247's, using the code KINJA247, for just $50 and free shipping. Plus, they have a ton of other footwear and apparel markdowns across the site as well.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking 30% off any order of $175+ during their Semi-Annual Event. Plus, you’ll get free shipping on everything. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.

Spring rain is always the hardest to dress for, but Uniqlo wants to help you out (at least for the outerwear portion). Save $10 on their “pocketable” parkas in a bunch of different colors. For $30, it’s worth grabbing a couple and throwing one in every bag you plan on using this season, just in case.



At first glance, the American Eagle clearance section is full of leftover winter styles. But if you dig through the pages of up to 70% off merchandise, you’ll find some pretty great transitional pieces. Dresses and shorts are hidden among the sweaters and jackets, you’ve just gotta dig a little.



In case you weren’t already aware, Urban Outfitters has a pretty extensive shoe collection. Brans like Sorel, Adidas, Jeffrey Campbell, Vans, and more are housed in this hipster haven, and right now, they’re all up to 50% off. No need for a code, just find the new pair of kicks you’ve been eyeing and add them to your cart for the discount.

Like most things ‘90s right now, one-piece swimwear is back in style. Pick one up from Aerie for under $20. There are a bunch of styles to choose from, some with cut outs or a super deep-v, so you’re bound to find something that won’t give you flashbacks to the neon floral and bucket hats of our collective youth. Plus, they added Long sizes for all those blessed with height.



Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of Sperry styles for both men and women. Tons of their classic boat shoes are discounted, as well as sneakers, loafers, and even some sandals. It’s about time to start thinking about the footwear you’ll need for the warmer months. You should definitely hurry up, though, because styles are already selling out.

Spring is here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With up to 60% off an unbelievable amount styles to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are over 10,000 dresses on sale (seriously), so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off everythingduring their Friends & Family sale, including sale styles and their beauty section, with the code THANKYOU20. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals while you can.

No matter how great your main vacuum might be, you need a hand vacuum in your arsenal for cleaning car seats, ceiling fan blades, and other hard to reach places. Plus, for quick messes around the house, it’s a lot easier to grab a hand vac than to schlep your Dyson Ball out of the closet and plug it in. This powerful 20V model from Black & Decker is down to $45 today on Amazon, about $15 less than usual, and an all-time low.



Give your desk or apartment a little marquee with this $20 one from THINK. At that price, think of it as less than a cent for every slightly questionable word choice you’ll come up with because it comes with 265 letters, numbers, and emojis. Just think of all the curse words and sexual innuendos via emoji you could dream up.

There are $20 bidets, and bidets that cost as much as a mortgage payment, but today’s deal seems to strike a great balance between the two.



This model from Superior Bidet has two features that you won’t find on the cheapest alternatives: Dual nozzles for optional feminine cleaning, and adjustable water temperature. To get the latter, you’ll need to run a skinny hose that connects under your bathroom sink, but your undercarriage will appreciate the effort.

It doesn’t have electronic controls or an automatic deodorizer, but for a perfectly reasonable $52, it’s tough to complain. Just be sure to use code 20KINJADEAL at checkout to save 20%.

It’s finally starting to warm up outside, so find three friends and go play Slammo. This set includes three balls, a carrying case, and a rule book for $25. It’s especially fun on the beach, where you can do dramatic diving shots without hurting yourself too badly.



As you may know, you don’t need a yard or even any gardening skills to grow your own vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers at home - you just need one of these countertop AeroGardens.



Both of these include everything you need to get started like 12 seed pods, LED light, plant food, and accommodations for up to 6 plants. The Harvest Touch is the newest model, and features a nice customizable, touch screen monitor that will guide you through the growing process, telling you when to add water and nutrients, and displaying the light schedule. The Harvest Elite doesn’t have a touch screen monitor, but very similar features are displayed on the smaller screen at the base.

These two gardens are listed between $30 - $50 less than their usual price. Plus, this deal will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so if you’ve been wanting to get one of these, now’s the time to harvest.

If you prefer, Amazon has price matched the Harvest Elite in copper, red, and steel colors.

This desk lamp looks like the Pixar logo if it was designed by IKEA, and you can get it for $26 with promo code 2086MR23. It doesn’t have USB charging ports, multiple color temperatures, or even a built-in bulb, but if you like the style, this is a solid price.



Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $170 on Woot, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a ton of accessory hose tools, including a motorized turbine tool to remove pet hair from furniture, and even a curved tool to help you clean the tops of your ceiling fan blades. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.

Apple’s 12" MacBook is one of the thinnest and most travel-friendly laptops out there, and you can get the original 2015 model for $780-$970 from Amazon today, depending on your configuration.

Again, this computer is a few years old at this point, and it wasn’t exactly a powerhouse when it was originally released. But if you just need a travel-friendly Mac, and don’t need it to be particularly powerful, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. I have the 2016 model as my work computer, and it fits perfectly on an economy airline tray table.

As good as they were when they launched a few years ago (and they are very good), Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H7 over-ear Bluetooth headphones were a tough sell at their original $450 price tag. But now, the street price on them is a much more palatable $250, and our readers can save an extra $50 on a pair with promo code KINJA44O (must purchase from Roberts LP via Amazon).

For a more in-depth review on these, head over to CNET.