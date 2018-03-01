Pick up deals on two surround sound systems, a reader-favorite Brother laser printer, $50 off a robotic vacuum, and more.

TOP TECH DEALS

Sometimes, I’m still amazed that you can get a 55" TV for $370, let alone one with 4K resolution, HDR10 support (not Dolby Vision at this price, sorry), built-in Roku software, and the ability to use your phone as a remote. This price isn’t new, but it’s been out of stock for several weeks, so here’s another chance to snag one.

At some point, AAA batteries will be banished from existence, I’m sure of it. But until then, it’s worth keeping a few rechargeables around just in case. At one of the best prices we’ve ever seen, buying this 8-pack from AmazonBasics should be a no-brainer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

While I’m sure the sound quality and noise cancellation abilities of these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones don’t live up to the likes of Sony’s h.Ear line or Bose’s QuietComforts, they annihilate the competition on price at just $37.



If you’re on a budget, and want to drown out airplane noise or your annoying coworkers, they could be worth trying out. Just be sure to use promo code MPH5COSY at checkout to save $21.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Update: Sold out

Want to enjoy surround sound without running wires every which way across your living room? Both this Samsung curved sound bar system and an accompanying set of surround speakers are on sale for all-time low prices, combining for just $218 right now.



Advertisement

The sound bar and wireless subwoofer are pretty self explanatory, while the speaker set is a bit more complicated. The base station connects wirelessly to the sound bar, and the two speakers plug into that, so you could easily hide the receiver in the back of the room, and run the wires behind a couch - the main advantage here is that you don’t have to run cables from your TV across the room to the rear speakers.

The sound bar is also marked down to $150 by itself right now, an all-time low.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Amazon’s been running a handful of great smartphone deals lately, but if none of them quite checked all of your boxes, maybe the Asus ZenFone 3 will.



Advertisement

For just $148, you get a 5.2" screen, 32GB of storage (with a microSD slot for more), a 16 MP f/2.0 camera with phase detection autofocus, and even a fingerprint sensor. This one would normally set you back about $50 more, but this Gold Box deal is only available today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

We’re no strangers to Anker deals, but today’s Amazon Gold Box features four particularly good deals from our readers’ favorite charging accessory company.



Advertisement

For starters, you can choose from a 5W and 10W Qi charging pads for $15 and $17, respectively. They should both charge current iPhones at the same rate, though a lot of Android phones can take advantage of the 10W pad’s faster speed. That said, it’s likely that future iPhones will support faster charging, so the 10W pad is probably worth the extra $2, if only for future-proofing.

Screenshot: Mohu

Mohu basically created the modern HDTV antenna market, and you can save 30% on two of their newest amplified models - the 40 mile Metro Plus, and the 65 mile Glide. Now, those mileage figures only apply under ideal circumstances—basically flat, uninterrupted terrain with no buildings or other interference—but the Metro should be more than enough if you live in a city, and the Glide ought to work if you live near a city.



If you’re really looking to save, a bunch of open-box antennas are also 50% off with promo code OPENBOX50, with non-amplified options starting under $10.

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $23 today. Just use promo code 56OCQ8YT at checkout to save $5.



Advertisement

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1500 today on MassDrop, or $200 for 65", about $200 less than Amazon in both cases.



Advertisement

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. It’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $49. This model supports maximum download speeds of 680mbps, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save.

Photo: Amazon

The latest MacBooks did the most Apple thing ever and replaced every single port with USB-C. That’ll be great once everything runs off of USB-C, but until then, you’ll need a dongle or two to plug in your legacy devices.



Advertisement

All of them feature a 60W USB-C passthrough charging port, but the $33 model gives you four USB 3.0 ports and HDMI, the $34 model opts for three USB ports, HDMI, and a card reader, and the $52 model has two USB ports, HDMI, VGA, and even ethernet. Just be sure to note the proper promo codes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Now that Apple’s jumped aboard the Qi train, we’re seeing a lot more charging pad deals than we used to. This model from RAVPower supports 10W fast charging for compatible Android phones, and is just $11 with promo code KINJA144. At that price, you can afford to put them all over your house.

Screenshot: DIRECTV NOW

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



Advertisement

For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Not that we’d endorse voiding warranties, but if you want to get inside your phone to make repairs, this compact kit from AmazonBasics has the tools you need for the job, including screwdrivers, pry bars, and suction cups, all for just $9. That’s the best price Amazon’s listed in nearly a year.



It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, is notable for hardly ever running sales. Just for our readers though, they’re opening back up their holiday offer of two years for $60, down from the usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.

TOP HOME DEALS

Image: Amazon

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily pawned off to a robot. How convenient!



Advertisement

While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79S vacuum is the follow-up to the well-reviewed N79, its main addition being Alexa support. That means in addition to setting schedules and controlling the vacuum with your phone, you can now shout into the void that you’d like your floor vacuumed, and some combination of AI, voice recognition, and robotics will work in unison to make it happen. What a world.

Just be sure to clip the $50 coupon on the page to get it for $200.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (eBay)

It’s nearly the time of year where you’ll have to start taking care of your lawn again, but it’ll be a little easier with 20% off any $25+ order from Worx’s official eBay store (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PSTARTEARLY. That includes the versatile AeroCart, a number of JawSaws, edgers, handheld power tools, and other accessories.



Advertisement

There are dozens of items to sort through here, but which ones do you own? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Graphic: Erica Offutt (Woot)

The second your cat lays eyes on this Furhaven cat tower, she’ll love the tower more than she loves you. It’s easy to see why.

Advertisement

First off, she’s never loved you. Secondly, this tower about 4 feet tall, has scratching posts for legs, and a springy wand toy to paw at for hours. Both the cream and brown colors are $45 on Woot today, down from their usual $60. Shipping is free for Prime members, and $5 for non-members.

Image: Amazon

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this highly-rated set of four from AmazonBasics is only $15 today, or about $4-$6 less than usual. I have a set of these, and absolutely love them.

Photo: Amazon

This Sterline spiralizer can cut your favorite fruits and vegetables into versatile stings and strands, and includes three different blades, and even suction cups on the bottom to keep it locked to your counter. Today’s $14 price tag (after code 1SPIRALS) is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of these things, making it the perfect gift for the home chef who has everything.

Image: Amazon

Kikkerland makes beautiful, functional concrete planters for your desk, and today, you can get the company’s Block Lamp for the best price ever.



Advertisement

This concrete Tetris piece can hold a small succulent, cactus, or any small plant at the bottom, but the top functions as a small USB-powered LED lamp. Unfortunately, the plant isn’t included.

Graphic: Erica Offutt (Amazon)

Score this 4-pack of best-selling Thermos can insulators for just $22, a good $5 discount the usual, and so much more functional than those useless fabric koozies.



Advertisement

Thermos’s stainless steel can insulators use vacuum insulation and thick walls to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Spectrum connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your own driveway.

Those features alone (along with Quick Charge 3.0 charging) would make this worth $16, but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PSTARTEARLY, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



Advertisement

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V6 Absolute (refurbished) for $184. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $168.

That same PSTARTEARLY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including Klymit, KitchenAid, Worx, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

Late last year, Philips expanded its ultra-popular Wake-Up Light line with the feature-packed Somneo, and now you can get it for the best price ever on Amazon.



Advertisement

If you aren’t familiar with the concept of a wake-up light, the gist is that the light turns on and gradually brightens for 30 minutes prior to your alarm going off. This sunrise simulation usually won’t wake you up, but it will jog you out of deep sleep and get you ready to wake up, so you don’t feel like garbage for half the morning. I’ve owned one for years now, and I swear by it.

In addition to the cool, donut-like design, the Somneo has all the features you’d find in the previous high-end HF3520 model, but with the addition of a breathing relaxation mode that you can use when going to sleep at night, a USB charging port for your phone, a few extra wake-up sounds, and a few extra brightness settings. The biggest addition though? <Music from a heavenly choir rains down from the sky> An eight hour battery backup so a power outage won’t mess up your alarm! Finally!

If you don’t need all the new stuff, the HF3520 is also on sale for $73 after clipping the $25 coupon, within a few cents of the best price we’ve seen.

Graphic: Erica Offutt (Amazon)

There’s no sense is spending a bunch of money on bakeware, especially if you’re not going to use it that often. This 6-piece set includes all the basics, like a muffin pan, two round cake pans, a loaf pan, a cookie sheet, and a brownie pan for just $17.

Graphic: Erica Offutt (Amazon)

Relax with this $5 off coupon on a bunch of organic bath bomb gift sets when you Subscribe & Save. They have some for kids (with scents like bubblegum and gummy bear), and ones made with charcoal and cocoa butter for extra moisturizing power. So, head on over and check them out, they, of course, make wonderful gifts too. Just remember, you can cancel anytime after your first order ships if you don’t want another box.



Kitchen towels, water bottles, Girl Scout cookies. These are three things you can never have too many of. Pick up this 15-pack of kitchen towels for just $11 today, which is $4 less than the usual, and just 73 cents per towel.



It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again. Just use promo code Y8QPB32E to get it for $12 at checkout.

It’s February, so you probably aren’t thinking about how you’re going to keep the mosquitos at bay... but you should be.

Advertisement

I had been waiting to get some mosquito-free time with the Thermacell Radius since summer 2017, and unfortunately now that we finally have it, we’re still going to have to wait a few more months to test.

That said, this is still the first EPA-approved, rechargeable mosquito repeller, and if you know you’re going to be spending time in enemy territory when things get warm, this is a great time to save some money with a preorder.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. With up to 60% off a ton of stuff during their Winter Clearance Sale, there are thousands of items on sale. Outerwear, boots, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a winter camping trip.



Photo: Amazon

LifeStraws are great backpack staples for hiking, or nice gifts for the outdoorsmen in your life. And right now, they’re just $15, which is about as cheap as you’re likely to see them, with a few short-lived exceptions.

Advertisement

If you aren’t familiar, these allow you to sip directly from basically any source of fresh water you find in nature, and the filters will catch 99.9999% of bacteria, and 99.9% of parasites. That could come in handy during camping trips, or as you cling to life in a future post-nuclear hellscape.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas (TOMS)

TOMS is no longer just the purveyor of canvas slip-ons. They have a ton of options for basically every kind of shoe person, from sneakers, to dress shoes, to sandals, and boots. Use the code BYEWINTER at checkout and take an extra 20% off sale styles for men and women, including some more weather-appropriate styles.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Levi’s)

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you 30% off basically everything, including sale styles, from denim to outerwear and beyond, with the code FAM30. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.

Advertisement

Don’t know where to start? The sale works on the reader-favorite 511 Commuters, in a variety of styles. Find them all here.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Target)

Affordable and attractive swimwear (that will actually last more than a season) seems like an oxymoron, but you really don’t need to look further than Target. What’s even better is that they’re helping you get ready for the warmer weather with a buy one, get one 50% off sale on all swimwear, flip-flops and canvas shoes. It’s never too early to think about the summer.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Keen)

This Keen sale should get you excited for warmer weather and trail hiking plans. Grab up to 20% off their Travel Collection, which is full of shoes, sandals, boots, hats, socks, and more to keep your hiking gear on point. There are also a couple water bottles (and a growler) to keep you hydrated, or at least drinking something, while you’re outside.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Nike)

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, take an extra 25% off their sale styles for both men and women, no code needed. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Backcountry)

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. With up to 50% off a ton of stuff during their Semi-Annual Sale, there are thousands of items on sale. But, that’s not all. Head over to this section and you’ll get an extra 20% off select cold-weather styles from Patagonia, Marmot, The North Face, and Mountain Hardwear. Outerwear, boots, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a winter camping trip.



TOP MEDIA DEALS

Photo: Marvel / Disney, Paramount Pictures

If you have access to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you can save $5 on your next night out at the movies courtesy of Fandango. To get the deal, you’ll need to purchase two movie tickets, pay with Apple Pay, and use code STARPOWER at checkout. The $5 you save might just buy you a small popcorn.



Advertisement

Obviously, go see Black Panther if you haven’t yet, but otherwise, this is a great excuse to go see Annihilation.

Graphic: Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first two months for just $1, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing.

Screenshot: Amazon

While it doesn’t include any of this year’s nominees, Amazon is running a $2 HD rental sale for a number of best picture nominees from recent Academy Awards, for Prime members only. I’d start with Mad Max Fury Road if you’ve never seen it, then move onto Whiplash, Boyhood, and Nebraska, but feel free to disagree in the comments.

Image: Disney

Update: This deal is back, if you missed it yesterday. The regular Blu-ray/Digital combo back is also available for $20.

Advertisement

Coco doesn’t have the Oscar for best animated picture yet, but Pixar might as well clear off some shelf space for the trophy. It’s temporarily out of stock, but you can order the 4K Blu-ray with a digital copy for $25 right now, which is a solid price for any new release UHD movie, let alone a great one.

Image: Amazon

Grave of the Fireflies is among the best anime and best war movies ever made. Powerful and essential. Get the Blu-ray today for $11, but just remember that it doesn’t come with any tissues.











TOP GAMING DEALS

Image: Amazon

Destiny 2 isn’t without its problems, but if you’ve been waiting for it to get really cheap to pick up a copy, it’s down to just $21 on Amazon right now for both PS4 and Xbox One.



GIF

We’ve seen a few good deals on the base version of Horizon Zero Dawn, but today, Amazon’s offering the best deal yet on the complete edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion pack, some in-game items, and a few other bonuses. Just note that this is a digital code, so make sure you have enough hard drive space.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is largely a return to form for the series, and you can pick it up for just $30 on Amazon today. At the very least, you can use it as an interactive museum of ancient Egypt.

Into the Breach + FTL | $15 | Humble

Into the Breach is out today, and if you own a Windows PC, you should rush to download it. If you buy it from the Humble Store for $15, you’ll also get a free copy of the studio’s last (also excellent) game, FTL.

Advertisement

And as always, if you’re a Humble Monthly member, you’ll get an extra 10% off at checkout, in addition to a host of other benefits and free games.

Screenshot: Humble

The newest Humble Bundle doesn’t have any video games in it; but it does have books that’ll teach you how to make them. Specifically, 15 books focused on programming and game development. As usual, they’re split among three different price tiers, and you can get them all for as little as $15.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

I’ll never understand how, in 2017, Microsoft still ships Xbox One controllers without built-in rechargeable batteries, but at least there’s an easy fix. Get two battery packs and a charging cradle for $17 today with promo code JTJYWWXJ. You don’t have to use the cradle if you don’t want to; any microUSB cable will do the job.

