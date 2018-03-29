Power up with today’s deals on rechargeable Eneloop batteries, up to 50% off Levi’s, nearly indestructible umbrellas, and more.

TOP TECH DEALS

Eneloops are our readers’ favorite rechargeable batteries, and Amazon’s running a rare Gold Box deal on them today.



Three different packs of batteries are included in the deal: a basic 16-pack of AAs, a Power Pack of high capacity Eneloops Pros (eight AAs, two AAAs, and a charger), and a regular Power Pack with 12 AAs, 4 AAAs, two C and D spacers, and a charger .

Eneloop discounts rarely last long, so place your orders before this deal runs out of juice.

Anker makes a surge protectors now, which is...incredibly logical. Their newest, largest model is down to $27 today with promo code SUPERPWR, and includes 12 AC outlets and three USB ports, plus a flat, swiveling plug that fits nicely behind your furniture. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, this is a good opportunity.



I’ve probably seen more USB battery packs than 99.9% of people living on this Earth, but I’ve never seen one like the ZeroLemon ToughJuice before. You get 30,000mAh of juice, five (!) USB ports, including a Quick Charge 2.0 port and a USB-C port, and a ruggedized exterior.



It’s niche, but at $40 (with code RV3FUUG9), it’s not all that expensive for a 30,000mAh power bank, let alone one with so many features.

Say your wireless router can’t push a strong signal to every corner of your house, or maybe you own some kind of old set top box that needs an ethernet connection, but doesn’t live near the router. A simple powerline adapter is one of your best options for extending a home network, and Amazon’s top seller is down to $40 today, a 20% discount.

Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $22 today with promo code LGVDRPV3.



The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.

At $26 (with code ETDWL58B), this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set). Why has nobody else thought to make this yet?

The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as six different devices (four AC outlets, the USB ports, and the entire power strip), all of which you can name and control from anywhere.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

TOP HOME DEALS

If you can’t start your day without a cup of coffee, this $16 gadget lets you brew a cup anywhere you can find beans and hot water. Inside the space of a single cup, you get an adjustable burr grinder, a pour-over filter, and a travel cup. It won’t be the fanciest cup of coffee you’ve ever tried, but it might be the most space efficient.

It’s basically a cheaper version of the Cafflano, which we covered here.

Blue & Orange Thermapen Sale | $79 | ThermoWorks

Get yourself our readers’ favorite meat thermometer for $79 ($20 less than usual) during their blue and orange Thermapen sale. You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, and is accurate within 0.7°F.

Here are just a few people gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

Why just blue and orange colors? I have no idea, but supplies are limited, so don’t wait for this deal to cool off.

Under your bed is probably the last place robbers would look for your most valuable possessions, and even if they found this low-profile rolling safe, it would be locked and secured to the bed frame with a steel cable. It’s not quite Fort Knox, but it’s a pretty clever and space-saving solution for securing your valuables. It’s also down to one of its best prices ever.

Why buy paper towels at the store when you can get them delivered to your front door? Amazon’s running what I have to assume is the first ever paper towel Gold Box deal today, with your choice of 16 Pick-a-Size or 12 Tear-a-Square rolls from Brawny. Plus, extra savings are available if you use Subscribe & Save, which you can always cancel after your first shipment.



Blunt Classic Umbrella | $64 | Amazon | Promo code Q2PLYCCG

Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella | $48 | Amazon | Promo code Q2PLYCCG

Even if you aren’t caught up in the latest bomb cyclone in the northeast, April showers will be upon us soon, so you might want to invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code Q2PLYCCG.

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic and the portable Blunt Metro The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly.

You’ll likely never need it, but for just $5, it’s silly to not buy one of these AmazonBasics emergency seat belt cutter and window hammer. With any luck, it will happily hang out with the owner’s manual and forgotten napkins in your glove box for decades.

Boasting an impressive 4.3-star rating with over 1,000 reviews, Amazon’s best-selling electric tea kettle is discounted about $8 today, bringing the price to $42, which is the best price we’ve seen in 2018.

You can use this attractive glass kettle for more than just tea. Use it to quickly boil potatoes, or better yet, make a bunch of hard-boiled eggs for dyeing this Easter weekend. No standing over the stove required.

Even if you don’t do much DIY work around the house, a stud finder is worth keeping in every toolbox, and this one is just $16 today with promo code CVDHM8AR (the ensuing dad jokes, however, are free). It even has separate modes for finding studs, pipes, and live electrical wires.

In the market for a new car battery, headlight bulbs, wiper blades, detailing equipment, or anything else you can buy at Advance Auto Parts? They’re taking 30% off sitewide today with promo code HXJ6BX. That’ll save you a maximum of $50, and some exclusions apply (though I can’t find a complete list of them, drop one in the comments if you do).



Amazon’s newest sample box is for you to sample some of Gatorade’s non-sports drink products. As with all sample boxes, after you buy this, you get an equal credit back in your account to spend on select Gatorade products. Assuming you use the $7 credit, it’s like getting the samples for free.

Nespresso Essenza Mini | $76 | Woot

Nespresso is the easiest way to make solid espresso at home, and their newest brewer is the most space efficient one yet.

The Nespresso Essenza Mini still achieves 19 bars of pressure, well above the 15 you really need for decent espresso, and it does it while only taking up a small sliver of counter space. This model (designed by Breville) usually sells for around $120, and $76 is within $1 of the best price we’ve seen (around Black Friday last year). You could spend a lot of money to buy a 40 pound behemoth that made slightly better coffee, sure, but if Nespresso is good enough for Boris Diaw, it’s probably good enough for you.

Everyone should see the northern lights at some point in their life, and they’re closer than you might think with this vacation package from Gate 1 Travel.



Starting from just $699 per person (after $130 off promo code TZWCNL), you can get roundtrip flights to Reykjavik, a three night hotel stay, breakfasts, and a guided evening tour of the northern lights (subject to weather). Packages are priced from New York by default, but you can select almost any departure city, and that promo code will still apply.

Even if you don’t do much DIY work, you should probably have a screwdriver extension shaft in your toolbox. These let you access awkwardly placed screws that regular screwdrivers can’t reach, and this $10 one even comes with a full set of bits.

Attach this portable foot hammock under your desk at the office, under the tray table on your next flight, or anywhere where else where you might be sitting for a long period of time. Today’s $5 price tag matches its all-time-low, so you might as well give it a try.

Electric arc lighters are so...hot right now. But this model from Tacklife is about the size of a USB flash drive, making it one of the smallest on the market. I own it myself, and it works great. Just $10 today with promo code C2E85A9F.

This tiny tire inflator has been a hit with our readers, and now you can get it for just $12 with code X4Z9IEEU. Toss it in your glove box, or even in your spare tire well, and you’ll never again be forced to scrounge together quarters to use the air pump at a gas station.

If you have any trips on the horizon, you can save 15% on your choice of hotel stay through the end of the year with promo code TravelocitySpring15.



The asterisk here, and it’s a fairly big one, is that most major hotel chains (except Hyatt, notably) are excluded. But most cities have at least a couple of Hyatt properties, or you could use this as an excuse to try a cool boutique hotel that you might have otherwise missed. There are no blackout dates, but you will have to prepay for the room (you can cancel for a full refund), and your discount is capped at $75. Bon voyage!

Here’s something to brighten up your day. A 16-pack of soft white LED lightbulbs is only $22 today on Amazon, meaning you can upgrade your entire home to LED. Plus, some utility companies offer per-bulb rebates, so they could get even cheaper.



Want daylight bulbs? That pack is just $1 more.

Get a grasp on these kitchen tongs for just $10 today, which is a good $7 less than usual. They have silicone grippers so they won’t risk scratching up your nonstick pans, and this set comes with three pairs, so you’ll be fully stocked.

What if you could apply a coat of Rain-X to your car just by pulling on your windshield wiper stalk? This bottle of washer fluid additive is just $4 today after you clip the $1 coupon, and mixes with your existing washer fluid to encourage water beading. And with a 4.3 star review average from over 450 customers, it seems to actually get the job done.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Yes, it’s already happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off.



You need jeans. Everyone needs jeans. Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). So get yourself some jeans (or other apparel) for a lot less during Amazon’s one-day sale. The best part is that everything is marked down to under $60.



RTIC’s Soft Packs are our readers’ favorite coolers, and the newly redesigned models are back on sale for the first time in months, if you’ve had them on your wish list, or if you want to give them as a gift this holiday season.



The smallest RTIC 20, which can hold 20 cans plus ice, is down to just $88, from its usual $110. The RTIC 30 and the massive RTIC 40 are also down to their best prices since the holiday shopping season.

I personally own the 20, and I can tell you from experience that it really does keep ice frozen for days on end. These coolers hardly ever go on sale though, so grab one before this deal melts away.

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with this 25% off deal. Over on their site, you can also browse over 100 styles, and get any pair you want for just $23 with promo code SPRING25.

Pushups + capitalism = These things.



But seriously, Legend Pushup’s push-up bars really do promote proper pushup form while taking the strain out of your wrists. They also have two different modes depending on how they’re oriented, rocking and stable, to accommodate different exercises. $20 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on these.

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, over 4500 styles for all occasions are up to 40% off for both men and women, no code needed, as new year deal. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $11 when you use the code ALPUMGGO, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.



TOP MEDIA DEALS

We see deals on iTunes gift cards with some frequency, but Google Play credit almost never goes on sale. If you buy your movies, apps, music, or anything else from Google Play, this $5 gift card discount is basically free money. Just select $50 from the dropdown menu, and use code GOOGLE at checkout.

A must-own for any browncoat, Firefly’s feature film epilogue Serenity recently got a 4K Blu-ray release, and it’s down to an all-time low $15 on Amazon right now, complete with a regular Blu-ray and a digital copy. Now if we could just get the same treatment for the show. Or, you know, a new season.

TOP GAMING DEALS

$12 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 35.4” x 15.7" model that can accommodate your keyboard as well, and is printed with a map of the world. So luxurious! Just be sure to clip the $2 coupon on the product page.

The Nintendo Switch is having some high-profile issues with third party docks lately. And while it’s not exactly clear if the same systemic issues apply to charging accessories that don’t output an AV signal, if you’d rather play it safe, the Switch’s official AC adapter is $5 off on Amazon today. Compared to most Nintendo accessories, this isn’t too overpriced to begin with, either: $25 is a pretty decent deal for a 39W USB-C charger.

Cuphead [Xbox One/PC] | $17 | Amazon

Cuphead is simultaneously one of the best looking and most brutally challenging games of 2017, and you can pick up an Xbox One/PC download from Amazon today for $17. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, buying a copy of Super Mario Odyssey is basically a requirement. If you don’t have yours yet, Amazon’s offering a rare discount down to $49 today on both the physical and digital version, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. If you buy the digital code, you’ll also get 300 Nintendo Gold coins, worth $3 on the eShop, versus just 60 coins from the physical version.

While most mechanical gaming keyboards look like props from a Transformers movie, Logitech’s G610 would look right at home in a nondescript office, and Amazon’s offering up the red switch models for an all-time low $60 today, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any keyboard with genuine Cherry MX key switches.

Despite the nondescript look, the G610 still includes per-key customizable backlighting and programmable macros, so you should be able to get a lot out of it.



Can’t remember what a red switch is? Lifehacker has a great explainer.

Humble’s getting back to basics with its 19th Indie Bundle. Seven games (so far) are included, including gems like Mini Metro, Poly Bridge, and Superhot, just for starters. You can get all of them for as little as $14, but there are lower price tiers available as well with fewer games.



Bonus: If you’re a Humble Monthly subscriber (and you should be), paying for the highest tier will also net you a $2 Humble Store credit to spend on any game you want.

