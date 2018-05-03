Save on Mother’s Day gifts, a GreenWorks pressure washer, a Qi charger, and many more of today’s best deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With its built-in and seamless video chat feature, the Amazon Echo Show works best in pairs, and if you buy one today, you can get a second for just $80.



All you have to do is add two of them to your cart, and you’ll see a $150 discount applied automatically.

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support 7.5W iPhone charging (iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X only), and you can save $10 on it today with promo code NEWRP034.

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not exactly the simplest or cheapest outdoor activity you can pursue, but nothing beats spending a summer night outside, watching a movie on a big projector screen. If you’ve already got the projector handy, this 120" screen has never been cheaper.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you need a lot of extra space for your Nintendo Switch, GoPro, or smartphone, SanDisk’s massive 200GB microSD card is back down to $64 on Amazon today. It’s been cheaper a few times in the past, including during a Gold Box deal last week, but this deal is still a few bucks less than usual, if you’re in the market.



While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $48 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $136 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ favorite router.



The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While AirPods offer the most seamless headphone experience for iPhone owners, BeatsX are probably a close second, and you can get a pair for an all-time low $90 today on Amazon.



From Gizmodo:

“The Beats X are the third product from Beats (and the fourth from all of Apple) to use the new W1 Bluetooth chipset. This Apple-designed chipset should allow for better battery life. It also makes pairing with an Apple device a total snap—as long as your iPhone runs iOS 10.1 or higher. All I had to do to pair was turn the Beats X and bring them near my phone. A ‘Connect’ button instantly popped up and I was off—music ready to be heard wirelessly.”

Photo: Amazon

We’ve seen our fair share of USB power receptacle deals, but this $16 2-pack from iClever is the most affordable deal yet. Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB, so it just makes a ton of sense to install these around your house. Just make sure you know what you’re doing. Just use promo code WALLPLATE at checkout to save a few bucks.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s most impressive entry in the true wireless headphone market is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen since they were on Kickstarter.



You can read our impressions of the Zolo Liberty+ over on Gear, but here are some highlights:

3.5 hour battery, plus a charging case with enough power for 48 hours of playback.

Transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise.

Customizable EQ settings.

Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.

All you have to do is use promo code LIBERTYZ at checkout to save a whopping $40. That’s $10 better than the last deal we saw, back before Valentine’s Day.

Photo: Amazon

There’s not a whole lot to say here: This phone stand has a nearly perfect review average form almost 7,000 customers, looks great, and is only $6 today with code 7LM3H6FB. Why wouldn’t you put one on your desk?

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

Want to stream the NBA playoffs, or the reboot of Trading Spaces? They’re both included in the $35 base package of DIRECTV Now, and so is a free Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for a month.



This is similar to the Apple TV promotion (which is still active), except instead of paying for three months in advance, you’ll only have to pay for one. That’s like getting a $15 discount on the normally-$50 Roku Streaming Stick, plus a month of over-the-top cable access.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re still using a computer that doesn’t run off an SSD, fix that today with an all-time low price on this 500GB drive from Crucial. It carries a stellar 4.6 star rating, and you could even turn it into a DIY portable SSD, if you felt so inclined.



DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These 12 ounce insulated tumblers are perfect for having a glass of wine by the pool, and you can pick one up for just $14 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Constructed of double walled stainless steel with interior copper cladding for extra insulation, they’ll keep drinks hot or cold for hours on end. You can also choose from a bunch of different colors, including wood grain.



Today’s price is actually $2 less than the smaller, 8 ounce model, but it’s only available today, and could sell out early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 9,000 mAh, this Anker jump starter is smaller than most of the competition, but can still provide up to 15 jumps on a full charge while taking up less room in your glove box, assuming your engine is 2.8L or smaller. Nobody thinks they need one of these until their car is dead in their driveway and they’re late to an appointment, so it’s not a bad idea to keep it in your glove compartment.



Just use promo code ANKERJS2 at checkout to save whopping $26.

Wash down those cheap snacks with some cheap sparkling water. For a limited time, you can score 18 cans of bubly brand sparkling water in eight different flavors for just $7 right now with Subscribe & Save and a 25% coupon. It says it’s an Add-On item, but it’ll still ship by itself if you use Subscribe & Save.

Did you find a new KitchenAid mixer under the tree? Start buying accessories for it, like this spiralizer at its all-time-low price of $56 (after clipping the $19 coupon), which can turn boring, old veggies into noodles, which might not taste significantly better, but is way more fun. This is perfect timing for your upcoming healthy eating resolution.

Image: Amazon

Sometimes the only thing you need you need to make a good mattress a great mattress is a topper. All of these well-reviewed Pure Green mattress toppers are discounted around 20% today. They’re available in 1", 2", and 3" thicknesses, so you can fully customize the firmness of your mattress.

The company recommends the 1" for a subtle change and to even out the surface of your mattress, whereas the 3" will overhaul older mattresses. Whatever your mattress needs, head over to Amazon and find the right size and thickness.

You might not have an immediate need for a pressure washer, but if you own a home, it’s a useful thing to stash in the back or your garage. For a limited time, Amazon’s marked down a popular GreenWorks washer down to $91, which isn’t an all-time low, but it’s about as good as it gets outside of special events like Gold Boxes. Just be sure to get yours before this deal is blasted away.

If you think it’s cool that you can buy a robot to vacuum your floors for $200 (after clipping the $30 coupon), how would you feel if I told you this one mopped too?



The ECOVACS DEEBOT M80 Pro has all the accoutrements you’d expect from a mid-tier robotic vacuum, including a motorized brush roll, scheduling, and even Wi-Fi, plus one you wouldn’t: an optional mopping system. If you want to clean your hard floors, just clip on the mopping pad (it’s sort of like a Swiffer), add some water and/or cleaning solution to the reservoir, and go enjoy life while it does your chores for you.

Photo: Gear Grit

It’s a scientifically proven fact that household objects made of brass are at least 50% classier than those not made from brass. This milled pen from Gear Grit is made of 100% brass (including the screw-on lid), and is only $12 for our readers today with promo code GearGrit50kD.

Photo: Amazon

Despite the proliferation of affordable smart outlet switches over the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many weatherproof options yet, and we’ve seen even fewer models with multiple outlets that can be controlled separately. This $26 option from iClever though has both of those features, and can be controlled with your phone, your voice assistant, or even IFTTT. Just be sure to use promo code WIFIPLUG6 at checkout to save a few bucks.

Here’s a stupid little thing that’ll make your life just a little bit easier. Joseph Joseph’s Double Dish is a clever little invention for eating edamame, olives, pistachios, or any other finger foods that leave behind scraps, and it’s just $15 on Amazon right now.



If you haven’t figured it out yet, you just fill the top bowl with the food of your choice, and drop the remains through one of three chutes into the bottom bowl. At the end of the day, it’s still two dishes to clean up, but it takes up less space on your table, it looks cool, and most importantly, you don’t have to stare at those disgusting olive pits during your meal. Today’s price is the best we’ve seen in more than 6 months, so get cracking.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At $11, this 35-count Frito-Lay snack variety pack is already down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. But a clippable 10% coupon makes it even cheaper still. When you combine it with Amazon’s Subscribe & Save discount, that comes out to under $.28 per bag. Now if only they were all Cheetos.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

<Blows into bugle> Attention, everyone. The best Instant Pots you can buy are on sale, if you hurry. You should buy one.



The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize. For a limited time (probably very limited), the 6 qt. version is on sale for $40 off, bringing it to within $10 of the price of the regular model.

We saw a similar deal on the 3 qt. model yesterday, and it was gone within hours.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

Screenshot: Shari’s Berries

Is it cliché? Sure, a little. But what mom wouldn’t want to get a bunch of fancy chocolate-covered berries for Mother’s Day?



From now until the big day, you can save 25% off any $39+ order from Shari’s Berries when you use our special link. The discount will work sitewide, but you’ll find their mother’s day selection here, which is a good place to start.

Arrangements that start over $39 will show the discount by default, but you can add on cards, ribbons, or a box of cake balls to some of the cheaper options to get over the discount threshold.

Photo: Iler Stoe (Unsplash)

Feel like getting out of town, but don’t know where yet? Check out Alaska Airlines’ latest flight sale, with one-way tickets starting at $54 from dozens of cities. I clicked around a few random deals, and the lowest prices were available for a surprising amount of dates, so you should be able to find a deal that fits your schedule.



Note: If the link doesn’t work, try pausing your ad blocker.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need one of these Click and Grow countertop gardens. Both the Smart Garden 3 and the Smart Garden 9 are 25% off for Mother’s Day.

To start growing, you simply pop in the seed pods, pour in some water, plug into a power outlet, and the machine does the rest - even alerting you when it needs more water. As you may have guessed, the Smart Garden 3 has accommodations for three plants and the Smart Garden 9 has nine slots, both include enough seed pods to get you started with a full garden. These also make great gifts.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still have any incandescent bulbs in your home that you haven’t already replaced, it’s time to upgrade them to LED. Amazon’s selling a four-pack of frosted 60W equivalents from Philips today for just $9, so stock up, because they’ll pay for themselves.



If you want to go all out, Philips’ full color Hue smart bulbs are also on sale for $41 each, or about $9 less than usual.

This microfiber towel is considered by many detailing aficionados to be the best for drying off your car after you wash it. In fact, I can personally confirm that it’s less a towel and more a towel-shaped sponge. It’s also down to one of the lowest prices Amazon’s ever listed.



Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.



Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). The 20% discount will apply to your first Subscribe & Save shipment, which you can always cancel after you get your first box.

Prices vary by flavor, but you can get 12 bottles of Vanilla for $26 with this deal, or a 2.3 pound tub of powdered Soylent for the same price.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Indiegogo

Clicking the button on a mechanical pencil was a fidget toy before fidget toys were even a thing, but it was just made obsolete by the power of magnets.



The Magno Ti mechanical pencil uses an intuitive magnetic ring to raise and lower the 2mm lead. It’s also constructed from polished or brushed aluminum, and the simplicity of its magnetic mechanism means that it should enjoy a much longer lifespan than the cheap pencils you’d buy at the store.

The Magno Ti already wrapped up an incredibly popular crowdfunding campaign, but you can still order yours from Indiegogo On Demand for $35, compared to £30 (roughly $41) on the company’s website.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Chemical Guys make some of the most popular car detailing products on the market, and Amazon’s currently taking 20% off several soaps, waxes, tire and glass cleaners, and more today. They’ve been running coupons on their cleaning products pretty often recently, but today’s sale also includes some of their popular brushes, towels, and sponges.

Just note that the prices listed on this page don’t include the discount, so you won’t see the deal until checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These $8 gloves (with promo code DR5MYTKE) let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away, and if you haven’t already ordered flowers, you can save 25% on any $39+ order from ProFlowers today by using our exclusive link.



This deal should work sitewide, but you can find the most popular Mother’s Day bouquets here. Any bouquets that starts at over $39 shows the discounted price by default, but you can also pick a cheaper option and add a premium vase to get over the $39 threshold, but you won’t see the discounted price until you get to checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s a great time to pamper yourself and your mom with some new beauty gadgets (let’s be honest, when isn’t it a great time?). Whether it’s a new hairdryer or getting more into skin care by trying out a FOREO for the first time, Amazon has a one-day sale full of tools, gadgets, and a couple other things in honor of Mother’s Day.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Take full advantage of this nice weather with Woot’s one-day hammock sale. These heavy-duty hammocks are designed to hold up to two people, have a detachable pillow, and are available in four different color options today. The same hammocks are listed at $60 on Amazon, and have never been priced below $50.

Just to note, these hammocks don’t come with stands, so if you need one, you can pick one up from Amazon. This one can hold up to 450 pounds and is $57 today.

If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you fill out your TPS reports. This typically sells for ~$100 on Amazon, and today’s $80 deal on Woot matches the best price we’ve ever seen since Christmas.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Okay, so socks aren’t the most fun thing to buy, but when it comes to technical materials and form factors, it can be a jungle out there. What style is best for hiking compared to rock climbing? Do you even need socks if you’re fishing? Backcountry’s 20% off sale lets you decide what kinds of socks you need from brands like Smartwool, Darn Tough, Pendleton and more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I’m not the biggest fan of mud and clay masks but the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay mask has survived the testament of beauty time. With a 4.4 star rating with over 17,000 (yes, thousand) reviews, it’s safe to say this shit works. And, for $11 you get a giant, 2lb tub of the stuff that’ll last you until you’re as dried up and powdery as the mask itself.



If you want to take better care of your teeth, buying a Philips Sonicare 2 Series toothbrush for $30 would be a great start.



We sometimes see the Sonicare Essence available for $20 (in fact, it is right now), but for $10 more, the 2 Series includes a slimmer design, compatibility with multiple brush head styles, and a smaller charger that’s easier to pack in a suitcase.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

May the Fourth isn’t actually here until tomorrow, but ThinkGeek is cashing in on the impending Star Wars frenzy. They’re taking up to 80% off four pages worth of merchandise. Everything from t-shirts and socks to animatronic Porgs. There’s even a freakin’ R2-D2 french press.

Graphic: Hulu

With exclusive shows like Westworld and access tons of movies, including several recent hits, $15 per month is honestly not a lot to ask for HBO, which is what you normally pay when subscribing to HBO Now. But for a limited time, you can add the same library of HBO content to your Hulu membership for just $5 per month for the first six months.



Note: To find the deal, just click the Add-Ons button on the top of the page once you sign into your account.

To get the deal, you’ll need to be a paid Hulu subscriber (plans start at just $8 per month), and it’s not valid for anyone that added HBO to their membership in the past. It’ll also automatically renew at the standard $15 rate after six months, so keep that in mind. But otherwise, there really aren’t a ton of strings attached here: six months of HBO for $30 is a crazy-good deal.

Update: Back in stock!

LEGO’s 7500+ piece Millennium Falcon set will give you at least a long weekend’s worth of enjoyment while you build it, plus a lifetime as the best hunk of junk on your memorabilia shelf (it’s a deep shelf, right?).

It’s been out of stock for quite some time (hence the $1,000+ going rate on eBay), but if you activate hyperdrive and set a course for Amazon, you can snag it for its $800 MSRP right now.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

There’s only one day left until next month’s Humble Monthly unlocks completely, and if you sign up now, you’ll instantly get access to six games, plus whatever others are unlocked tomorrow. In addition to the originanly announced Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner, Monthly members now get instant access to Moon Hunters, Jalopy, and Crazy Machines 3 as well.

As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.

Crawl [PC] | $7 | Chrono.gg

Crawl is a script-flipping dungeon crawler game that’s ostensibly a co-op experience, though it might not actually feel that way. Kotaku explains:

In Crawl, up to three players possess a dungeon’s monsters, while a solo player takes the role of a human. Enemies can include skeletons, dragons, flaming demons or hazards around a room such as catapults. The human defends himself across dozens of rooms in a roguelike dungeon. Whichever enemy player gets the last hit on the hero becomes the hero instead.

That means while you’re working with your other teammates to defeat the solo human player, you’re also trying to outmaneuver them to become the solo player yourself. It’s fun! You should try it!

Get it on Steam today via Chrono.gg for just $7, down from its usual $15.

Redout [PS4] | $12 | Amazon

If you liked F-Zero, you’ll probably like Redout, and you’ll especially like it with today’s deal on Amazon. They have it for just $12 on PS4, less than half its usual price, and an all-time low.

Screenshot: Jalopnik

With over 200 cars and a wide open Italian countryside to explore, Forza Horizon 2 lets you live out your wildest car fantasies, and it’s down to just $25 on Amazon today.



Whether you prefer to buy your Xbox games digitally, or just occasionally need to buy DLC, it’s worth adding $100 to your Xbox Live wallet for just $85. Just be sure to log in to Rakuten account and use promo code SAVE15 at checkout to get the deal.

Screenshot: Amazon

The brutal and beautiful Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze is out on Switch this Friday, which means Prime members only have a few days left to preorder and save 20%. That’s still too costly for a port of a four year old game, but hey, it’s Nintendo, we’ll take the discounts when we can get them.

