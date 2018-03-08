Find discounts on massagers, gaming chairs, a Millennium Falcon LEGO set, and more.

TOP TECH DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s PowerLine+ cables are nylon-braided, ultra-durable, and just feel awesome to use, and you can save on either a single Lightning cable (with a cool pouch) or two USB 3.0 to USB-C cables today. Just be sure to note the promo codes, and remember that these deals are only available on the red cords.

Photo: Amazon

If I have one complaint about my iPhone X, it’s that its battery life doesn’t quite match up to my old 7 Plus. If that’s been a hangup for you as well, ZeroLemon’s new case should just about double your battery life for just $24 with promo code 7BZM54BB. Even at that low price, the case has Qi charging built in, so you’ll still be able to use your wireless charging pads.

If your computer or phone uses USB-C, it’s worth keeping an adapter around to turn it into an old-school USB 3.0 port for your legacy devices. This space gray aluminum adapter from Nonda is attractive, only $8 (with code MINISG20), about as small as these things can possibly be.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

The DOSS Touch Bluetooth speaker packs stereo sound and an impressive 12W of audio power into a surprisingly compact package, and you can get it for just $27 today with promo code Soundbox. If you’re not convinced, maybe its 4.4 star review average from over 8,000 (!) customers will convince you.

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $21, or $5 less than usual.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.



Massdrop Vast 35" Curved Gaming Monitor | $600 | Massdrop

Curved TVs are plainly pretty stupid, but curved monitors, which actually bend around your head at a very close distance? That’s something I can get onboard with.

Massdrop’s Vast 35" curved gaming monitor is back up for order again, and it’s just $600, if you hurry. That’s a lot to drop on a screen, but you get 3440x1440 resolution, 2ms response time, 100Hz refresh speed, and yes, that curve. For context, the ASUS ROG Strix is the same size, resolution, and curvature, has a slower response time at 4ms, and costs $200 more.

So sure, it’s a little frivolous, but comparatively speaking, it’s one of the better deals in the gaming monitor space. Plus, it’s tax season, so maybe you have some fun money to blow.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1500 today on MassDrop ($100 less than Amazon), or an all-time low $2000 for 65" (almost $600 less!).



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Anker’s PowerCore line has reigned as our readers’ favorite USB battery pack for over a year, and its long awaited sequel is down to $40 today, or $10 less than usual.

In addition to a fresh new design, the PowerCore Elite (previously called the PowerCore II) includes three high speed USB charging ports with a whopping 30W shared between them, plus dual 10W microUSB inputs, allowing you to recharge the entire brick in as little as six hours, which is extremely impressive for a battery of this size.

Update: You can save an additional $5 with this Amazon promotion. The only way I can see to redeem it though is by mousing over the promotions area at the top of the product page, and clicking the button highlighted below.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This miniature surge protector and USB charging hub accomplishes something all too rare for this sort of product: It gets out of the way. Its AC prongs and its AC outlet rotate independently of each other, meaning the surge protector itself and whatever you choose to plug into it can be arranged in whatever fashion makes the most sense.

That makes it ideal for hotel rooms, which often give you a single nightstand outlet with about an inch of clearance. Promo code 686KINJA knocks the price down to $9 today.

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, today’s a great day to pick one up.



Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



You can choose from an RGB or plain white strip today on Amazon for $12 or less, and if that’s too long for your TV, you can actually cut it to length.

Look, I get it, you don’t think you need an endoscope. And you probably don’t! At least right now. But the day will come—it could be in a week, it could be in 10 years—where you need a snake-like camera to look down a drain, or in the recesses of a car engine, or inside your air conditioning ducts, and you’ll be glad you bought one for $19.



Dr. Meter’s Wi-Fi endoscope is a 720p camera with built-in LED headlights at the end of a five-meter, semi-rigid cable. At the other end of the cord is an included Wi-Fi module that that broadcasts live video to your phone or computer over, so you see what the camera sees. It also comes with three attachments (a hook, a magnet, and a mirror) that you can slip onto the end to peer around corners, or retrieve tiny items.



At this point, I feel like I should cover my bases and point out that this is not a medical device. Please, don’t put it inside yourself or anyone else. Otherwise, have fun. Thanks.

GIF Graphic: Shep McAllister

This 64GB flash drive has a retractable USB-C connector on one end for your newer devices, and a retractable standard USB port on the other for older computers. If that’s something you could use, $22 is within a few cents of an all-time low.

Now that Apple’s jumped aboard the Qi train, we’re seeing a lot more charging pad deals than we used to. This model from RAVPower supports 10W fast charging for compatible Android phones, and is just $11 with promo code KINJA144. At that price, you can afford to put them all over your house.



DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.]

TOP HOME DEALS

Your stick vacuum won’t do you any good on shelves, in small closets, or in your car, but a small hand vacuum can make up the difference. This 20V Pivot vacuum runs on a lithium battery, and as the name suggest, its head pivots to help you reach every nook and cranny, including the awkward spaces under your car seats. Just note that this price is only available today, or until sold out.

Photo: Amazon

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily pawned off to a robot. How convenient!



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79S vacuum is the follow-up to the well-reviewed N79, its main addition being Alexa support. That means in addition to setting schedules and controlling the vacuum with your phone, you can now shout into the void that you’d like your floor vacuumed, and some combination of AI, voice recognition, and robotics will work in unison to make it happen. What a world.

Just be sure to clip the $50 coupon on the page to get it for $200, then add this accessory kit to your cart as well, and use code 2PHKUW9E at checkout to get it for free with the purchase of a vacuum.

These solar-powered, motion-sensing LED lights are great for scaring off robbers and helping you find the keyhole on your front door, and Mpow will sell you two for $17 today with code DM6C74VS. The best part? Absolutely no wiring is required.

These leak-proof 2-ounce travel bottles let you take your favorite products with you wherever you go. They’re made of squishy silicone, so there’s no need to be concerned about them getting smashed and exploding all of your clothes. Plus, you can twist the window collar and write in what the bottles contain for easy identification.



At just $11 today, they’re the cheapest they’ve been since last October. You can use the money you save on an overpriced, but necessary margarita at the airport.

Photo: Amazon

OxyLED’s T-02 motion-sensing night lights have long been popular among our readers for lighting up dark closets, hallways, and cabinets, and you can get two of them for just $12 today.



These particular T-02 lights are pleasantly warm tinted, which is especially nice at night when you’re stumbling to the bathroom but don’t want to blast your eyes with blue light. Just use promo code YR2EJ335 at checkout to save a few bucks.

You don’t need to buy a new car to enjoy the benefits of a backup camera; you just need $77 (with promo code CI2XBKF8), and a few minutes to run the wires. This model attaches to your license plate, and runs to a special rear view mirror that attaches in front of your existing mirror.

Oh, about that mirror...it has a dash cam built into it too! Just pop in a microSD card, and you have a backup camera, plus a dual-lens dash cam to record any accidents.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve posted deals on Ghost Paper’s unique notebooks with embossed lines before, and now, they make stationery too. Each set comes with 20 sheets of embossed line paper, plus 15 matching envelopes with subtle lines for addresses. Even if you aren’t much of a letter writer, these would be great to keep around to use as thank you notes.



There is a slight catch though: Due to a manufacturing issue, many of the cartons that they ship in have small tears. The envelopes and sheets themselves are in perfect condition (they sent me several packs to see for myself), but because of the slight defect, Ghost Paper is selling them for 50% off until they run out. Just add a set to your cart, and you’ll see the price drop from $20 to $10 at checkout.

3/7 Update: This Friday, March 9th, is the last day to book to get the $15 discount. You schedule your appointment for up to 90 days in advance.

Amazon is here to help jump start your spring cleaning efforts. For a limited time, if you book a deep cleaning from Amazon Home Services, you’ll get $15 off at checkout. It’s as simple as that. Every deep cleaning service includes the following:

Includes deep cleaning of all rooms in your home

Bathroom vanity, tub, and toilet cleaning

Kitchen counters, floor, and range/cooktop cleaning

Washing all window interiors and countertops (walls not included)

Trash removal to your outdoor cans

Pro will provide cleaning supplies

You can also add the insides of your fridge and oven, or the insides of your kitchen cabinets for an additional fee.

After you complete your purchase, you’ll have 90 days to redeem, so you can pick whatever time works best for you.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This sold out for a bit, but it’s back in stock now.

If you’re curious to give Soylent a try, but don’t want to commit, this Amazon Sample Box is for you.



Pay $6 up front for three bottles (a cacao, a vanilla, and a Coffiest), and you’ll get a $6 credit to spend on a future Soylent purchase from Amazon. Even if you don’t end up using that credit though, $2 per bottle is a solid price, and this is the cheapest way to try multiple flavors.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Amazon’s also running a 25% coupon on full-sized Soylent orders, so you can stock up on your favorite flavor.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

These highly-rated air-freshening bags contain activated charcoal, and are believed to remove funky smells, mold, and bacteria from the air without harmful chemicals or fragrances. This deal is on a 5-pack of bags, so you can spread them around your house, throw one in a gym bag, and one in your car.

Unlike other air fresheners, these last for a full two years before needing to be replace. These typically sell for $25+, and are discounted to $22 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you’ve finally invested in some great knives, but they’ll still need a little tender loving care to keep them sharp. Linkyo’s electric knife sharpener boasts a 4.4 star review average from over 2,000 Amazon customers, and you can pick one up for $17 today after clipping the $6 coupon.



Whether you’re standing for long periods of time in the kitchen, over a workbench, or at your standing desk, a good anti-fatigue mat can make a world of difference for your feet and ankles. This Royal mat is just $25 today, which the lowest we’ve seen in over a year.

Screenshot: eBay

If your car is due for some new tires, you can save $100 on any $400 purchase from Discount Tire Direct’s eBay storefront today with promo code PMOTORS318. Admittedly, most sets of tires don’t cost $400, so you’ll likely need to bundle some wheels, or buy for two vehicles to take advantage.

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.

Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). Clip the coupon to save 25% on your favorite flavor, or a variety pack to try several.

The original flavor also comes in powdered form now, which is also available with the aforementioned coupon.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a stressful time for a lot of us, but you can practice a little self care at home with these discounted massaging products from Zyllion, on sale today only.



Options range from massaging pillows, to foam rollers, to foot massagers, and more, all marked down to great low prices. It’s a whole lot cheaper than paying for a masseuse, and it’s a lot less embarrassing than using the massage chairs at your mall’s Brookstone. A few of our favorites are in this post, but head over to Amazon to see the full selection.

What better way to get ready for the better weather than an extra 20% off at the Under Armour Outlet? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months. These are already on sale by virtue of being in the Outlet section, but promo code MARCH20 will take an extra 20% off at checkout.

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head this year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with this 20% off deal.



Over on Amazon, you can also browse the entire collection, and get any pair you want for just $24 with promo code PRMARCH2. That includes ever popular aviator-styles like “The Commando” and “The Dealer.”

Note: Be sure to click on the Men or Women tag to see all of the styles - Privé’s main Amazon landing page only shows you a small selection of options.

Philips OneBlade + 2 Replacement Blades | $33 | Amazon | After $10 coupon

We didn’t think Philips OneBlade deals could get better than the $17 price tag we saw around Black Friday, but I think this actually has it beat.

Amazon’s currently listing the OneBlade plus two replacement blades (a $25 value) for just $33 after a $10 coupon is applied at checkout. That’s $2 less than the regular price of the OneBlade by itself, with no replacements.

If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, Shane shared his thoughts about it on Gear:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers. The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save. The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Merrell may be most known for their quality hiking footwear, but their outdoor gear in general is pretty top notch. Right now, they’re knocking off 20% from all their clothing, just in time for the weather to start getting consistently nice. Use the code SPRING20 at checkout to see your total descend.

Laptop bags that protect your computer during transport are usually all function and no form. And rightfully so. But this 15" Lifewit bag is actually incredibly attractive and functional, with durable genuine leather, a padded interior, and five pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. Pick it up for just $37.



Dorco’s insane razor discounts continue unabated this week with the Pace Power Shaving Kit, just $14 with code KINJA35X. The Pace Power looks like a regular razor handle, but pop a AAA battery in there, and it can lightly vibrate to help lift hairs for an easier shave. It’ll work with any of Dorco’s standard cartridges, but this particular bundle includes nine six-blade Pace 6s.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

One day our wallets will be replaced by our phones, but until then, you should probably carry the smallest wallet you can find. Kinzd makes a bunch of different styles of front pocket wallets for about $11-$13, and you can save an extra 30% on all of them today with promo code KINOFF30.







TOP MEDIA DEALS

At just $3, this Kindle version of The Hobbit won’t even put even a hobbit-sized hole in your wallet.



iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

Screenshot: ComiXology

Update: Today is the final day of the sale!

Season 2 of Jessica Jones comes out on Netflix this week, and ComiXology is celebrating with a huge sale on the comics that inspired the show. Single issues are just $1 each to download, and there are also several collections that offer even more bang for the buck.



Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first two months for just $1, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing.

TOP GAMING DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re in the market for a new computer chair, Amazon has over a dozen options on sale today in the Gold Box.



A lot of these are unapologetically gaming chairs, with colorful accents and aggressive contours, but several are available in standard, office-friendly black as well. We’ve posted this Essentials by OFM gaming chair a few times in the past for around $66, and it’s been a hit with our readers, and it’s only $59 as part of this sale.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, so get off your butt and make your selection.

Update: Back in stock from LEGO.com.

LEGO’s 7500+ piece Millennium Falcon set will give you at least a long weekend’s worth of enjoyment while you build it, plus a lifetime as the best hunk of junk on your memorabilia shelf (it’s a deep shelf, right?).

It’s been out of stock for quite some time (hence the $1,000+ going rate on eBay), but if you activate hyperdrive and set a course for LEGO.com, you can snag it for its $800 MSRP right now.

Screenshot: | Amazon

Nier: Automata is one of the best games you can own for your PS4, and Amazon just marked digital copies down to $30 for Prime members, the best price we’ve seen. Go read Kotaku’s review if you’re on the fence.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tired: Easter eggs.



Wired: Flying eggs.

Marked down to $18, today only.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Outside of major sales events like Black Friday, Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $39 very often, so if you think you might want one, now’s the time to place your order. This is the newest model with built-in Bluetooth, so they’ll also work with your PC without an adapter.



The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

