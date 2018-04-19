Stop flushing your money down the drain and save a little on travel-friendly MacBooks, over-ear wireless headphones, a $52 warm water bidet, and much more.

Apple’s 12" MacBook is one of the thinnest and most travel-friendly laptops out there, and you can get the original 2015 model for $780-$970 from Amazon today, depending on your configuration.

Again, this computer is a few years old at this point, and it wasn’t exactly a powerhouse when it was originally released. But if you just need a travel-friendly Mac, and don’t need it to be particularly powerful, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. I have the 2016 model as my work computer, and it fits perfectly on an economy airline tray table.

As good as they were when they launched a few years ago (and they are very good), Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H7 over-ear Bluetooth headphones were a tough sell at their original $450 price tag. But now, the street price on them is a much more palatable $250, and our readers can save an extra $50 on a pair with promo code KINJA44O (must purchase from Roberts LP via Amazon).

For a more in-depth review on these, head over to CNET.

Polk Audio’s PSW10 has long been a go-to value pick for anyone building a home theater audio system, and you can pick one up for $89 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve seen since the holidays.



After much research, I bought this exact model several years ago, and absolutely loved it up until the day I replaced it with one of VIZIO’s surround sound bar systems. It’s not the best subwoofer out there by any means, but it’s eminently affordable, and should be more than adequate anyone who’s not an audiophile.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1300 today on MassDrop (about $300 less than Amazon), or an all-time low $2000 for 65" (almost $600 less!).



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Even at their full $280-per-pair price point, ELAC’s B6 bookshelf speakers offered one of the best values in home theater audio. But at an all-time low $200 for a pair, they’re pretty much a no-brainer if you want to set up a traditional home theater audio system.

With its premium nylon construction and 6,000+ bend lifespan, Anker’s PowerLine+ run laps around Apple’s own Lightning cables, at a lower price point. For a limited time, you can get the 10' model (in all four colors) for just $13 with promo code ANKER823. I have a similar 10' Anker cable running behind my couch, and it offers tons of slack so I can lounge while I charge, and it’s tough enough to be repeatedly eaten by the Roomba with no repercussions. Five stars would recommend.

Anker’s SoundCore line dominated our Kinja Co-Op for best Bluetooth speaker, and the extra-portable SoundCore Mini just got its best discount ever.



I have one of these at home, and while it obviously doesn’t sound quite as good as the full-sized SoundCore, it’s surprisingly loud and clear for the size. And despite its diminutive size (picture a soda can cut in half), it features 66' Bluetooth range, can run for a whopping 15 hours on a charge, and even includes a microSD card slot for loading up some local tunes. Just use promo code R46TM4H9 at checkout to get it for $18.



You aren’t getting the most out of your computer monitor until you put it on a fully articulating and rotating arm. This one from North Bayou can hold monitors up to 27", and even includes cable routing and a USB hub on the base that can be easier to reach than the USB ports on the back of your display. At $20, it’s an absolute steal.

Amazon’s Echo Buttons can turn your Echo device into a competitive trivia machine, and you can buy four today for just $10. Normally priced at $20 for a 2-pack, just add two 2-packs to your cart, and you’ll see a $10 discount automatically at checkout.



Once you pair the buttons to your Alexa account, you can use them to buzz in on apps like Trivial Pursuit and Don’t Cut That Wire. The buttons are open to third party developers, meaning more games and use cases are sure to come as well.

The Grenco G Pen Elite was already one of the best ground material vaporizers for the money at its usual $150, but now, you can get it for just $105 this week during the company’s 4/20 sale.

Or, for just $75, you can also opt for the smaller G Pen Pro, which should perform similarly, but with a smaller chamber capacity and less precise temperature adjustment. Either way, these deals aren’t available for long, so get in before they go up in a puff of smoke.

From Gizmodo’s review:

“Pleasant” has come to define much of my time with the Grenco G Pen Elite. It charges quickly via USB and has battery life that last for days of regular use. It also feels great in my tiny hands and fits easily in a coat pocket or a purse. The thing that takes it from “perfectly pleasant” to near outstanding is the price. It’s just $170. That’s damn cheap compared to it’s competitors. The Firefly 2 costs $329.95 and the Crafty retails for $339. Sure those products heat via convection instead of roasting a ceramic chamber, they’re much easier to pull on, and the clouds they produce are enough to fishbowl someone sitting with you, but for nearly half the price the Grenco G Pen Elite is a fantastic deal.

Amazon aficionados know that the company sells lightly used products at significant discounts under its Amazon Warehouse brand, and to celebrate Earth Week, you can save an extra 20% at checkout. Because it’s sort of like recycling, I guess?



Tons of categories are included in the sale, including video games, TVs, kitchen appliances, and cameras. Just find an Amazon Warehouse listing of an eligible item, add it to your cart, and you should see an extra 20% discount at checkout, on top of the already-discounted price you got for buying used. Most products tend to only have a handful of Warehouse listings though, so go cross a few things off your wish list before the good stuff is all gone.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

BUZIO Weighted Blanket | $111 | Amazon | Use code 7JVT37S4

Somehow, it’s still apparently winter on the East Coast, so you’re probably feeling anxious and tired, a general malaise if you will. If you need a break from all the craziness and just can’t get your brain to turn off for one second, you’re gonna want to check out a weighted blanket. This 15lb, queen-sized one is down to $111 with the code 7JVT37S4. Just trust me on this one.

Give your desk or apartment a little marquee with this $20 one from THINK. At that price, think of it as less than a cent for every slightly questionable word choice you’ll come up with because it comes with 265 letters, numbers, and emojis. Just think of all the curse words and sexual innuendos via emoji you could dream up.

Update: If you missed last week’s Dyson deal, Woot is running is an even better one today; They’re listing this refurbished Dyson Ball Animal for $170.

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $170 on Woot, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a ton of accessory hose tools, including a motorized turbine tool to remove pet hair from furniture, and even a curved tool to help you clean the tops of your ceiling fan blades. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.

There are $20 bidets, and bidets that cost as much as a mortgage payment, but today’s deal seems to strike a great balance between the two.



This model from Superior Bidet has two features that you won’t find on the cheapest alternatives: Dual nozzles for optional feminine cleaning, and adjustable water temperature. To get the latter, you’ll need to run a skinny hose that connects under your bathroom sink, but your undercarriage will appreciate the effort.

It doesn’t have electronic controls or an automatic deodorizer, but for a perfectly reasonable $52, it’s tough to complain. Just be sure to use code 20KINJADEAL at checkout to save 20%.

This $7 fan has a built in battery pack, so you can use it outdoors, or fold it up and set it on your desk at work. Depending on the speed, that battery pack will last you between three and 10 hours, and since it uses USB, it’s easy to recharge in a pinch. Just be sure to use promo code G7QIHIW7 at checkout to save 50%.

This desk lamp looks like the Pixar logo if it was designed by IKEA, and you can get it for $26 with promo code 2086MR23. It doesn’t have USB charging ports, multiple color temperatures, or even a built-in bulb, but if you like the style, this is a solid price.



As you may know, you don’t need a yard or even any gardening skills to grow your own vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers at home - you just need one of these countertop AeroGardens.



Both of these include everything you need to get started like 12 seed pods, LED light, plant food, and accommodations for up to 6 plants. The Harvest Touch is the newest model, and features a nice customizable, touch screen monitor that will guide you through the growing process, telling you when to add water and nutrients, and displaying the light schedule. The Harvest Elite doesn’t have a touch screen monitor, but very similar features are displayed on the smaller screen at the base.

These two gardens are listed between $30 - $50 less than their usual price. Plus, this deal will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so if you’ve been wanting to get one of these, now’s the time to harvest.

If you prefer, Amazon has price matched the Harvest Elite in copper, red, and steel colors.

No matter how great your main vacuum might be, you need a hand vacuum in your arsenal for cleaning car seats, ceiling fan blades, and other hard to reach places. Plus, for quick messes around the house, it’s a lot easier to grab a hand vac than to schlep your Dyson Ball out of the closet and plug it in. This powerful 20V model from Black & Decker is down to $45 today on Amazon, about $15 less than usual, and an all-time low.



If you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day, this TaoTronics monitor riser is on sale for an all-time low $140 with promo code KINJASD1

This riser arrives fully assembled, and just sits on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use its integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds.

Update: Now down to $22

This $25 drinking fountain filters water, not once, not twice, but three times to produce water worthy of being in your cat’s presence. Today’s price is the best we’ve seen in 6 months and there’s a chance it *might* make him/her love you, so you might as get one.

Before you do any electrical work around the house, you might want to pick up this outlet tester for $5 with code QBK2WKE9. A series of three lights corresponds to a chart printed right on the device, telling you if the outlet is properly grounded, has reversed polarity, and more. It’s not fancy, but it’s cheap, and could save you from a nasty surprise.

This glass leftover container set didn’t win our recent poll of your favorite food storage containers, but these might be even better. These are glass, oven, freezer, microwave-safe, and leakproof containers and are cheaper than ever today when you enter promo code JUB45HT2 and clip the 8% off coupon.

We see deals all the time on copper string lights, but if you prefer the look of globe-style incandescents, you can get a 25' strand with 25 bulbs for $9 today with code 3QV7EIWN.



There are a couple different homemade fixes (toothpicks, rubber bands, etc) to remove stripped or damaged screws, but if you don’t have the time or patience to try those out, consider grabbing this $7 Dr. Meter kit. It includes four bits that fit into any drill, and grip onto screw making them easier to remove. Just be sure to enter NJNWSJG3 at checkout.

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but as the weather starts to warm up, it couldl certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations. Try out a three-pack of the soft micro-modal version for $25 with $5 off promo code STAPRILSALE.

One of the most versatile LED lighting products you’ve ever seen is just $15 right now with promo code DEALR735.

The Etekcity ROCO is a “bedside lamp, table lamp, camping lantern, nightlight, flashlight, work light, and emergency light” all rolled into one. It runs off a built-in battery. Tt can hang via the built-in strap, or attach to metal surface with its built-in magnets. It has three brightness levels and seven different lighting colors. Basically, if you need to illuminate something, the ROCO can do it.

Whether you’re actively planning a trip, or just like reading travel books for the escapism, you’ll want to check out Humble’s collaboration with Lonely Planet.



You can pay what you want for up to 20 DRM-free travel ebooks, including guides to specific locations, and books focusing on specific topics like beer tourism, or learning languages. Just note that you’ll have to pay at least $15 to get all of the books, but you can get a few of them by contributing just $1.

Baby Driver is a great heist movie, a clinic in rhythm, and proof that Edgar Wright should direct a Bond movie some day. If you haven’t seen it, you can rent it for just $1 right now from Amazon and iTunes.



Featured in the newest season of Netflix’s Chef’s Table, Christina Tosi is the face behind New York City’s Momufuku Milk Bar. It’s a little bakery specializing in nostalgic classics that aren’t too fussy, like rainbow-sprinkled birthday cake, cereal-steeped milk, and something called Crack Pie. Her cookbook is Amazon’s #1 selling dessert cookbook and is at the lowest price of 2018 today, just $21.

Humble’s ebook bundles don’t always hew close to Humble’s gaming roots, but this one certainly does. Pay what you want today for nearly $200 worth of digital gaming comics based on series like Assassin’s Creed, Dark Souls, The Evil Within, and even, uh, Tekken. The comics are all DRM free, but you’ll need to pay at least $15 to unlock all of them.



It’s finally starting to warm up outside, so find three friends and go play Slammo. This set includes three balls, a carrying case, and a rule book for $25. It’s especially fun on the beach, where you can do dramatic diving shots without hurting yourself too badly.



We’ve seen a few good deals on the base version of Horizon Zero Dawn, but today, Amazon’s offering a $10 discount on the complete edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion pack, some in-game items, and a few other bonuses. That’s within $5 of the best price we’ve seen, and the best deal Amazon’s ever listed on the physical copy (previous deals have been on the digital download).

Shadow of the Colossus | $30 | Amazon

If you never played the original Shadow of the Colossus, or even if you did, it’s worth picking up the remaster for your PS4, especially for an all-time low $30. If you’re suffering from Breath of the Wild withdrawals, this should scratch a lot of the same itches.

$13 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYKM3 at checkout to save $4.



The clock just reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access games are Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.

So if you sign up now, you’ll get the three aforementioned games, plus a bunch more when the month unlocks in early May, all for $12. I have to add, landing on Mun for the first time in Kerbal Space Program is a top 3 all-time gaming moment for me.

