Thursday’s best deals start off with a MacBook Pro, a couple of Qi charging pads, a $10 DIRECTV Now subscription for the NCAA tournament, and more.

TOP TECH DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re in the market for a new Mac, and don’t necessarily need the latest and greatest, Woot has a solid deal on offer today.



$1799 gets you a late 2016 13" MacBook Pro with upgrades to the processor (2.9Ghz), storage (512GB SSD) and RAM (16GB) compared to the base models from that year. And even though it’s one generation old, it’s still a brand new computer, complete with a standard Apple warranty.

For context, the same amount of money spent at Apple.com right now would get you a slightly better processor (3.1GHz, and a generation newer), but only half the storage and RAM. I’d say that’s a worthy tradeoff.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker has a couple of brand new Qi chargers out today, and they’re among the first ones you can buy outside of an Apple Store that support 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. Buy one today and get 15% off, or buy two and save 20% on both.



Your choices here are a charging pad or a charging stand. They both charge at thee same rate (7.5W for iOS, 10W for Samsung phones, 5W for everything else), and both include a Quick Charge 3.0 USB wall adapter, which is necessary to provide enough power.

The prices above reflect 15% off with code POWER752. But if you buy two or more (one of each or multiples of the same), use code POWER753 instead to save 20%.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no such thing as owning too many Lightning cables, especially when you can get two of them (a 3' and a 6') for just $13 with promo code KINJA5LM. Hilariously, Apple still charger $19 for a single, 3' cable.

Photo: Amazon

USB-C Power Delivery chargers are finally starting to become more ubiquitous and affordable, and this $49, 21,000mAh model from iClever is one of the best deals we’ve seen to date.



That gets you two regular USB ports (one of which has Quick Charge 3.0), a microUSB input, and a USB-C port that works as both an input and an output. The USB-C port also supports Power Delivery up to 30W, which is enough to charge a MacBook or a Nintendo Switch in portable mode, meaning you can play Zelda nonstop on even the longest flights. Just use promo code PDCHARGER at checkout to get the deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it lacks modern conveniences like USB-C or Quick Charge, this 16,750mAh USB battery pack does include a Lightning input, meaning Apple devotees can recharge it on the road without carrying around a grody old microUSB cable. You can also plug in a Lightning cable and microUSB cable at the same time to recharge it twice as quickly. Get it for just $28 in today’s Gold Box.



Photo: Amazon

If you’re planning on fleeing the country taking a trip overseas anytime soon, you’ll want to pack this universal outlet adapter, which can convert a UK/EU/US/AUS AC outlet into any other type of outlet, and includes four (!!) USB ports for your mobile devices too.

Photo: Amazon

I thought I’d seen everything there was to see in the Bluetooth speaker world, but I was wrong. This $28 speaker from ZeroLemon can run for up to 72 (!!) hours on a charge thanks to its built-in 10,000mAh battery, and it can also share that battery love with your other devices via two USB charging ports.



So, $28 for a Bluetooth speaker and 10,000mAh battery pack combo. Pretty good deal, right? Well what if I told you the back of the speaker housed a solar panel to recharge the whole thing while you’re outside? It’s obviously not big enough to charge that battery quickly, but it can certainly extend the speaker’s runtime (not that it needs it), or get you a few extra hours of use out of your phone.

Just use promo code QZYC37WI at checkout to save $12 off its $40 list price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

No matter how you prefer to mount your phone in your car, there’s probably an Anker deal for you today. Three different smartphone mounts are on sale, including one that transforms your fallow CD slot into something useful again.



Note: As of the time of this post, the magnetic vent mount has a Lightning deal running for $7. Once that’s over though, you’ll still be able to get it for $8 with promo code ANKERA713.

Int. Board Room - Night

Anker executive: I want a charger with 10 ports.

Anker engineer: That’s madness sir, that’s too many ports.

Anker executive: <Takes drag from unreleased Anker vape> Is there any way I could change your mind? <Suddenly shouting> Alexa, turn on the light.

Both men look to the corner of the room, where the Eufy Genie has illuminated a Eufy smart light bulb, revealing a body guard who had been hiding in the shadows. He approaches the engineer and binds his hands and legs behind the chair with PowerLine+ Lightning cables, and covers his mouth with Anker-branded packing tape.

Anker executive: 10 ports.

Anker enginner: <Nods>

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $8 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code 4J45VSWY at checkout too get the deal.

Photo: Amazon

Not only will this mesh shelf raise your monitor to a more ergonomic height, it’ll also give you some extra storage compartments to hold your pens, papers, and Funko desk toys. This $30 deal (with code 4Z8C6BWX) includes two of the shelves, so you can split it with a friend or coworker.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.]

TOP HOME DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spring Cleaning is on the horizon (i.e. pretending to do Spring Cleaning and instead sitting on the couch with the Swiffer leaning against the wall), so make your day worthwhile with Woot’s one-day deal on a cordless Black & Decker vacuums. It’ll work as a stick vac for your floors, but you can also a hand vac out of the wheeled housing to use on furniture, car seats, and more. This price is over $40 less than what Amazon’s currently charging for the same vacuum.

You all know this, but replacing your air filters is the cheapest way to improve the air quality in your home, removing funky smells and allergens. Home Depot is selling a whole bunch of 4-packs of Arm & Hammer air filters for just $20 today. So, go ahead and stock up before spring allergies swarm in.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $8 with promo code PE8DCHZL.

Update: If you missed this deal last month, it’s just $2 more today.

You have to really enjoy hot tea to justify the cost, but Breville’s One-Touch tea maker is an incredibly good kitchen appliance, and Amazon’s taking almost $50 off the usual price today.



Just put water in the pitcher, tea leaves in the basket, and select the type of tea you want to make. The $201 Breville One-Touch heats the water to the right temperature and maintains that temperature while automatically raising and lowering the basket. Simple, easy to clean, and perfect every time.

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $22 compressor (with code HSE6VX3P), and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These solar-powered, motion-sensing LED lights are great for scaring off robbers and helping you find the keyhole on your front door, and Aukey will sell you one big one for $17 (promo code AUKEYWL2), or four smaller ones for $35 (promo code AUKEYWL3) today. The best part? Absolutely no wiring is required.

August’s 2nd genration Smart Lock lets you lock and unlock your door from anywhere using your phone, it’s even compatible with Siri, and you can get the dark gray model for just $124 today.

Assuming you have your phone with you whenever you leave the house, an August Smart Lock-installed door will auto lock behind you and unlock as you approach. It’s especially useful because you don’t have to necessarily be home to grant or restrict access to people like dog walkers, maintenance workers, or other people who need to come into your house. It even creates a log of when the door has been opened so you monitor comings and goings.

We saw a very short-lived $100 deal on the silver model a couple of weeks ago, but otherwise, this is as good a price as we’ve seen.

Image: Amazon

You can expand your counter space with this rolling kitchen cart, and then collapse it back down for easy storage. It’s only $83 on Woot today, which is about $16 less than its Amazon price. Shipping is free for Prime members, and just $5 for non-members.

Our readers love Lodge cast iron skillets. But have you tried out a Lodge dutch oven? This enameled red 6 Qt. one is just $45 today, which is a good discount from its usual $50 - $60. I have one and use it almost every time I cook. Plus, these make great gifts.



Photo: Sávio Félix (Unsplash)

If you don’t want your vacation days to go to waste this year, Gate 1 Travel (in partnership with Travelzoo) has a great package available right now that lets you experience multiple European cities for less than you might think.



Each booking includes roundtrip air (priced from New York by default, but you can alter it to leave from basically anywhere), two nights in Amsterdam, a night in Bruges (it’s like a fairytale), and three nights in Paris, plus all transfers, English language tours, six breakfasts, and two dinners with wine.

Prices start at $1709 per person (double occupancy) depending on the week, but for a limited time, promo code TZWBENX will take $210 off for each traveler, bringing it down to $1,499. I recently patched together my own European trip for this summer, and I can tell you that’d be a pretty decent price for airfare alone on a non-budget airline, not even accounting for the hotel stays and other extras.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing fun about fun-sized Snickers bars that leave you wanting more, but a real bar packs a gut-busting 280 calories. Now though, you can compromise with these mid-sized, 100 calorie alternatives, available in a box of 24 for just $9 on Amazon. Good luck not eating them all before Easter.

Photo: Amazon

Assuming you know enough about electrical work to not kill yourself, it’s not a bad idea to keep a wire stripper and crimper in your tool box, and this pair from Tacklife is just $11 with code YM3I4WHC.

Very similar to the best-selling Takeya cold brew coffee maker, this Zell carafe makes 1 quart of highly-concentrated, cold brew coffee without the acidity. It’s just $14 today, which means this thing will pay for itself very quickly if you’re used to buying cold brew at coffee shops.



Plus, when you’re not using it for coffee, you can fill the mesh insert with fruit or tea bags, so it’s useful all year.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you an extra 40% off their entire sale section, from denim to outerwear and beyond, with the code EXTRA40. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s no sense in getting attached to a pair of socks, they will always leave you. Replace your mismatched or hole-ridden ones on the cheap with this Amazon Gold Box. You’ll be able to get 20 pairs of either no-show or quarter socks for just $20. But this deal is today only, so if you need new footwear, this is your chance to get a pair for a buck.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 40% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code FAMILY40. From sneakers, to running shorts, to bags to throw all your stuff into. Just use the code at checkout.

Arguably more effective and less painful than flossing, this travel-friendly Waterpik cordless flosser cleans in between your teeth with almost no effort.

I bought one of these in January. Aside from taking up less space in the bathroom, the best part about this cordless model is that you can floss while you shower, so you won’t accidentally spray water all over your bathroom mirror. It’s $32 after the 10% off coupon, which is the best price we’ve seen in a couple of months

$48 for a year’s-supply of razor blades is a great deal, especially from Dorco. $24 for the same pack (with code AF312FDP) is downright unbelievable.

That price includes a mishmash of products, but basically, it boils down to 28 cartridges, including a mix of three, four, and six-blade models. Obviously, it depends on how often you shave, but for many of you, that should last at least a year. It would probably last me at least three.

It’s that awkward time of year where the weather ping pongs between pleasant and Hoth, but you’ll be prepared to go outside no matter the conditions with this rare REI clearance sale. From now until March 19, you’ll get an extra 25% off anything in the site’s sale section, no code needed.

There’s a lot to sort through here, but options include reader-favorite Smartwool socks, Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer coats, and a lot more. Drop your suggestions in the comments below!

What better way to get ready for the better weather than an extra 20% off at the Under Armour Outlet? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months. These are already on sale by virtue of being in the Outlet section, but promo code MARCH20 will take an extra 20% off at checkout.

TOP MEDIA DEALS

Screenshot: Humble

If you’ve picked up a Raspberry Pi, and want to learn how to do more with it than just play old video games, Humble’s newest ebook bundle is a terrific deal. 14 how-to ebooks are split across three different price tiers, and you can download all of them DRM-free for as little as $15. Most of them focus on the Raspberry Pi, but there are a couple of Arduino books in there too for wannabe tinkerers.

Add the newest season of Twin Peaks to your Blu-ray collection for just $39. This set includes all 18 episodes of the Showtime series that picks up 25 years after Laura Palmer’s death, plus behind-the-scenes special content. Every day, once a day, you should give yourself a present, and this $39 set would be great.

Legend of Korra was one of the best shows on TV during its time, let alone one of the best anime series, and you can own all four seasons on Blu-ray for an all-time low $24, courtesy of Amazon.



Update: This deal is back, if you weren’t seeing the $1 prices yesterday.

Including Spider Man, Wolverine, Star Wars, and Marvel more characters, there’s a little bit of everything in this Amazon sale. All of these digital titles are just $1, so what are you waiting for?

It turns out that Nick Offerman was pretty much playing himself during his years as Ron Swanson on Parks & Rec. His book, Good Clean Fun is a woodworking how-to book with a comedic side, and the Kindle version is just $2 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to stream all of the March Madness games at home (or at your desk) without a real cable subscription, DirecTV Now looks to be your cheapest option at the moment.



The service’s base package includes TNT, TBS, TruTV, and CBS (in select markets), which together would cover all 63 tournament games. It normally costs $35 per month, but you can get your first three months for just $10 each with promo code YESNOW3. That’ll auto-renew at the regular price after the promotional period, but you can cancel any time, including after your first month, meaning you’d only pay $10 out of pocket for full tournament access.

Alternatively, you can still prepay for three months at regular price ($105 total), and get a free 4K Apple TV, which normally costs $179 by itself. I did this myself a couple of weeks ago, and I’m really liking it.

TOP GAMING DEALS

Brexit negotiations must really be taking their toll, because this LEGO Buckingham Palace model is $10 less than usual today on Amazon. Just be sure to keep a stiff upper lip if you step on one of the pieces barefoot.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still haven’t picked up a PlayStation VR kit, I don’t think we’ve ever seen a better deal than this one. Just $350 gets you the headset, two Move controllers, the camera, Skyrim, Resident Evil BiohazardI, and Star Wars Battlefront II. The Skyrim VR bundle by itself has been an enticing deal at $350 in the past, so you’re getting a fantastic price on that, plus some bonus games for free.

Update: For some reason I had it in my head that this was $300 when I first published the post, but it’s actually $350. It’s still a good deal, sorry about that!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The 20% discount is working on Smash now, if you weren’t able to get the deal earlier.

It won’t be out until some indeterminate date later this year, but it’s worth remembering that Prime members can preorder Super Smash Bros. (or any other physical game) for 20% off. It’s not unheard of for preorders of popular Nintendo games to sell out prior to release, so if you know you’re going to buy it anyway, you might as well put an order in, since you won’t be charged until it ships.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

The same discount applies to other games mentioned in today’s Nintendo Direct, including my most anticipated game of the year, Mario Tennis Aces.

The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

