Fill your cart with Logitech computer accessories, discounted Amazon Echoes and Fire Tablets, 20% off outdoor gear from Backcountry, and more.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



TOP TECH DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s running another Logitech Gold Box deal today, and while this one is smaller than Gold Boxes past, everything in it is worth a look.



As you’d expect from a Logitech sale, the highlights here are the mice. Both the MX Master and MX Anywhere 2 are on sale for the best prices ever. They’re both excellent, but unless you really value portability and battery life, I’d buy the Master here.

Also of note are a pair of speaker systems on sale, including a 5.1 surround system that would be right at home hooked up to your TV, and a more affordable 2.1 system that would be great for your computer.

The rest of the deals are filled with keyboard and mouse combos (sadly not mechanical), plus a Bluetooth headset that’s great for Skype calls.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, three of Amazon’s newest and most exciting Echo devices are 20% off or more, to go along with the company’s one-day Fire Tablet sale.



Advertisement

In my opinion, the most enticing deal is the Echo Spot for $104. It’s a great alarm clock, and so much more.

In terms of percentage off, the best deal of the bunch is the Echo Show for $160, a whopping $70 discount.

And if you don’t need a screen on your smart speaker, the Echo Plus is $30 off today, down to $120. It’s just like the original Echo, but with a the ability to act as a hub for smart home devices. It even comes with a compatible Philips Hue bulb for free.

Photo: Amazon

Are Amazon’s Fire Tablets as fast and as capable as the latest iPads? Of course not. But they’re perfectly respectable media consumption devices, and all three sizes are on sale today, to go along with the company’s Echo sale.



Advertisement

Today only, you can save $10 on the 7", $20 on the 8", or $30 on the 10" model. I think the sweet spot for this deal is the 8" model for $60. It’s only $20 more than the 7", and has a better screen, much better battery life, better speakers, and twice the built-in storage.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Logitech Harmony Ultimate has just about every feature you could ever ask for in a universal remote, and then some, and Amazon’s offering it up for an all-time low $140 today.



Advertisement

The Harmony Ultimate can control 15 of your favorite devices (from a database of 270,000), including ones hiding behind cabinet doors. Its touchscreen gives you quick access to your favorite settings, and it can even control smart home devices like your Philips Hue lights, meaning you can create a “Movie” mode that turns on your TV and Blu-ray player, switches your TV to the right input, and dims the lights, all with one push of a button.

The sneaky-great reason to buy this though is the included Harmony Hub. The hub is the thing that actually controls all of your devices, and it doesn’t just work with your remote: It works with your smartphone and Alexa too. That means if you can’t find the remote, or can’t be bothered to get off the couch, you can still control your TV with just your voice. The hub by itself usually sells for about $90, so this bundle adds a powerful remote for only $50.

Photo: Amazon

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support 7.5W iPhone charging (iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X only), and you can save $10 on it today with promo code TECHBP34.



Advertisement

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen.

If you’re only using Qi for overnight charging and don’t need the faster speeds, this iClever pad is also a great deal. Just use code ICWL1299 to get the deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speakers and headphones, and you can try both today while only paying for one. All you have to do is add Anker’s 20W Premium Bluetooth speaker and the Anker SoundBuds Surge to your cart, then add promo code 9XNF69X7 at checkout to get the headphones for free.



Advertisement

To be clear, neither of these products specifically were the winners in their respective reader polls, but they’re still excellent products backed by 18 month warranties.

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $30, why not give this one a try? Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

Massdrop Vast 35" Curved Gaming Monitor | $550 | Massdrop

Curved TVs are plainly pretty stupid, but curved monitors, which actually bend around your head at a very close distance? That’s something I can get onboard with.

Advertisement

Massdrop’s Vast 35" curved gaming monitor is back up for order again, and it’s down to an all-time low $550, if you hurry. That’s a lot to drop on a screen, but you get 3440x1440 resolution, 2ms response time, 100Hz refresh speed, and yes, that curve. For context, the ASUS ROG Strix is the same size, resolution, and curvature, has a slower response time at 4ms, and costs over $200 more.

So sure, it’s a little frivolous, but comparatively speaking, it’s one of the better deals in the gaming monitor space. Plus, it’s tax season, so maybe you have some fun money to blow.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still paying a modem rental fee to your ISP, this could be the deal for you. While supplies last, if you buy a NETGEAR router for $90 on Amazon, you’ll get a $56 modem thrown in for free.



Advertisement

Purchased separately, the both products have $10 coupons available on their respective product pages, so you’re really only saving $36 with this deal, not $56. But that’s still a tremendous value if you need to do a full makeover of your networking setup.

Photo: Amazon

A whole lot of devices charge over USB-C these days, but there still aren’t a ton of USB-C charging products out there. The solution, at least for now, is to stock up on USB 3.0 to USB-C cables, and you can get five of them today for $14 with promo code 5PACKCOR. The kit comes with a 1.7' cable, a 7.2' cable, and a trio of 4' cables, so you’ll have the right length for any situation.

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4.2 star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $16 today (with promo code ANKERMUS), or $6 less than usual. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart plugs have become the atomic unit of smart home gear - a gateway drug to smart lighting, smart door locks, and more. If you’re curious to try them out yourself, this 2-pack from Conico is just $22 today with code H8QNUYUP. Just plug them into any outlet, and you’ll be able to control them with your smartphone or with Alexa.



Whether you need a spare card for your dash cam, your GoPro, your Switch, or anything else, Samsung’s 64GB and 128GB cards are both on sale today. I have the 128GB card in my own Switch, and it’s been great.



If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $46. This model supports maximum download speeds of 680mbps, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Buying a couch-friendly, 10' Lightning cable is one of the best things you can do for yourself, and this reader-favorite Anker PowerLine is a steal at $9. Not only is it long, it’s also reinforced with kevlar fiber, and backed by an 18 month warranty if it were somehow to break.

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

While you can still get a free Apple TV when you prepay for three months of DIRECTV Now, or get your first three months of the service for just $10 each, the company just brought back perhaps its best deal of all: A free Fire TV for buying just a single month of the service.



Advertisement

Unfortunately, this doesn’t stack with the $10 introductory offer, so you’ll have to pay $35 for that first month of service. But even if you cancel immediately, that 4K and HDR-compatible Fire TV is yours to keep. It normally costs $70 on its own, so this is essentially a 50% discount, plus you get a month of DIRECTV Now.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

TOP HOME DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Not only are metal drinking straws an easy way to class up your drink, they’re also much better for the environment than disposable plastic straws. I use one every day. For a limited time, get a pack of 12 (six bent and six straight) for just $8 with code SGPR79OP.



Photo: Amazon

Before you do any electrical work around the house, you might want to pick up this outlet tester for $5 with code QAXI6QOK. A series of three lights correspond to a handy chart printed right on the device, telling you if the outlet is properly grounded, has reversed polarity, and more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Within $1 of its all-time-low price, this 10-piece Cuisinart stainless steel set will be a huge upgrade if you’re still rocking those pots and pans you bought for your first apartment.



Advertisement

Built with aluminum sandwiched in between durable stainless steel, these pans heat up quickly and evenly and won’t be too hard to clean. This set hasn’t been this cheap since last August, so if you’re in the market, I wouldn’t hesitate.

Photo: Amazon

What if you could apply a coat of Rain-X to your car just by pulling on your windshield wiper stalk? This bottle of washer fluid additive is just $4 today after you clip the $1 coupon, and mixes with your existing washer fluid to encourage water beading. And with a 4.3 star review average from over 450 customers, it seems to actually get the job done.

Woot has trimmed down the price of this Remington electric push mower to just $140, which is $15 less than the Amazon price, just in time for spring lawn care.

Advertisement

It has a 12-amp motor, adjustable height settings, and produces much less air and noise pollution when compared to traditional mowers. Just note, it does require a power source, so I’d pick up an extra extension cord.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yesterday’s 15% sitewide discount is over and done with, but eBay’s still running a 20% promo code for a variety of home goods sellers, most notably Dyson.

Advertisement

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PRETTYDAY including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $200, perfectly maxing out the discount at $50. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $168.

That same PRETTYDAY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including eBags, Puma, Worx, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

In less than a year, Anker’s first foray into the dash cam market has spawned an entire line of products, and one of the newer models just got its best discount ever.



Advertisement

The Roav DashCam A1 is mostly a spec-for-spec match for the original C1, though it operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service for around $40 is worth checking out, if you ask me.

Update: This deal is back if you missed it a few weeks ago.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.



Update: Today is the last day!

Groupon is discounting up to 20% off everything today and tomorrow. That includes 20% off local deals, and 10% off on home goods and getaways. Just be sure to enter promo code SALE3 at checkout.

Advertisement

There’s a dizzying amount of stuff to pick from, so if you’re looking for ideas, I’d check out 10% off this Thailand trip, Vegas hotels, this dog bed, and 20% off local deals like massage appointments, gym memberships, restaurants, and more.

Note: You can use the promo code up to three times per category (i.e. three local deals, three goods deals, three getaway deals), but you’ll have to make separate transactions for each deal. Discount maxes out at $50 per transaction. Make sure to read the fine print whichever deal you select for more information.

Finally, someone made the Glow Bowl, but for everywhere else in your home. This motion-sensing light strip is billed as an under-bed night light, but you could just as easily attach it under your bathroom counter, along a railing, beneath your baby’s crib, or anywhere else you might need to venture in the middle of the night. For a limited time, you can get one for just $14 with code GC49CN8E, matching an all-time low.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Save yourself a trip to the vending machine, and pay just 31 cents per bag on this $11 Frito-Lay variety pack. Today’s price matches its historic low, and it includes all the classic chips, plus the less-common Smartfood White Cheddar popcorn, which I can say is pretty tasty.

One of the only downsides of cast iron pans is that they can be a nightmare to clean, but this chainmail scrubber can scrape away caked-on food without hurting your seasoning, or resorting to soap. No wonder one of them is in our bestsellers club. Today’s $7 deal (with code NYLQKZ8Q) also happens to be the best price we’ve ever seen on one of these.

Folding clothes isn’t far below scrubbing toilets on my list of least favorite chores, but a laundry board can speed up the process considerably. All it takes is three steps and three seconds once you lay a garment on top, and your clothes will come out consistently and perfectly folded every time. Use code OHUHUABC to get it for $9, complete with some bonus clothes pins.

Photo: Great Value Vacations

This vacation package is basically your chance to recreate the movie Sideways, except in Portugal, and hopefully less melancholy.



Advertisement

Rates start at $1,474 per person (prices vary based on departure date and airport), and include roundtrip flights to Portugal, six hotel nights across three different cities, breakfasts, a rental car, some wine tastings, and even a river cruise. Just make sure you bring a suitcase big enough to fit a few bottles of vinho for your trip back.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

This Herschel Supply Co. duffel bag packs an impressive 4.2-star rating with almost 800 customer reviews. It has a waterproof zipper, shoe pocket, and removable strap pad, and would be perfect for a quick weekend trip. Today, this gray bag is just $54, the lowest price ever.

This particular model of coccyx pillow is one of Amazon’s top sellers, and it’s just $14 after you enter code XQN2N9RT. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight.





TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

After the fourth nor’easter, here’s hoping it starts to show signs of it actually being the correct temperature for the season. But in the mean time, if you’re planning on spending any of your time outside (on the East Coast at least), you should figure out your wardrobe. Backcountry is here to help you stay toasty (or just help you grab new gear) with 20% off any full-priced item with the code TAKEOFF20.



Advertisement

Note: Click the “Apply code TAKEOFF20” button in the banner at the top of the site for the promo code to be automatically applied to your cart, or click it at check out.

Philips OneBlade + 2 Replacement Blades | $27 | Amazon | After $10 coupon

We didn’t think Philips OneBlade deals could get better than the $17 price tag we saw around Black Friday, but I think this actually has it beat.



Advertisement

Amazon’s currently listing the OneBlade plus two replacement blades for just $27 after a $10 coupon is applied at checkout. That’s $8 less than the regular price of the OneBlade by itself, with no replacements. And even if you already own a OneBlade, this is only $2 more than buying two replacement heads by themselves, and you’re actually getting three blades, plus another shaver.

If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, Shane shared his thoughts about it on Gear:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers. The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save. The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Class up your sunglasses selection with Amazon’s one-day sale on William Painter and House of Harlow shades. William Painter boasts styles with titanium frames, scratch-resistant polarized lenses, and a lifetime warranty. Plus, a few of the styles have hidden bottle openers on the arms.



Advertisement

Note: a couple styles have different lens options (some are non-polarized) so definitely click through and look through them all.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Smartwool easily socked it to the competition when it came to finding out what your favorite everyday socks are, and with good reason: they’re kind of awesome. The downside to their awesomeness is they’re on the pricey side. But right now, you can get socks, leggings, tops, and more for up to 50%. If the year goes as well as it has been for the East Coast, you’ll need wool socks until June.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Timex makes one of your favorite affordable watch, the Weekender. And, it’s that about time you got yourself a decent timepiece that you aren’t afraid to wear every day. Timex is knocking 20% off their select styles for men and women, Weekender included, when you use the code VIP20 at checkout.

Great razors for low prices are kind of Dorco’s thing, but $10 for a handle and ten six-blade cartridges, plus free shipping? You’ll probably spend more on lunch today, and this should last you months. Just use promo code KINJA320X at checkout to get the deal.





TOP MEDIA DEALS

Long after the ice caps have melted and the rainforests have been eliminated, you’ll be able to rewatch hours upon hours of Earth porn that you bought for just $15.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What’s this? A Kindle ebook sale on a weekday? Choose from nearly two dozen popular titles for just $1-$3 each, including Neil Gaiman’s Neverwhere, and the official novelization of the Welcome To the Night Vale podcast. Yep, the media industry is weird right now.



Advertisement

Head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals, and drop any recommendations in the comments.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

With 650 American Test Kitchen-developed recipes, The Complete Cooking For Two Cookbook will surely add a little variety to your meals, and won’t stick you with days and days of leftovers like with larger recipes.

Advertisement

It has a very impressive 4.7-star rating and almost 1,000 reviews. Today’s price of $18 on the paperback version is a good $6 - $8 less than usual, and it would also make a nice wedding or house warming gift.

TOP GAMING DEALS

GIF GIF: Kotaku

If you haven’t picked up Monster Hunter: World yet (and you really should!), Amazon has it marked down to $45 on PS4 right now, the best deal we’ve seen so far.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

You know the guy that makes The Oatmeal webcomic? He does card games too, and this family-friendly card game is cheaper than ever.



Advertisement

Bears vs. Babies is probably worth $20 just for the furry box, but once you open it up, you’ll find a monster-building game that you can get through in just 20 minutes.



Photo: Amazon

Amazingly, the only way to charge Nintendo Switch Joy-Con out of the box is to attach them to the console itself. You can’t plug them in separately, and even the included Joy-Con grip doesn’t have any charging capabilities. But this $12 USB-powered tower can juice up four Joy-Con at once, no Switch required.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s back with a good old fashioned games bundle, and you can download all of the titles for as little as $15.



Advertisement

The Humble Jumbo Bundle 11 includes nine games and DLC packs as of now, with more set to unlock for all purchasers in about a week. Highlights include Tropico 5, Orwell, and Kingdom: New Lands, but the marquee game is Obduction, from the creators of Myst. As always, you get to pick how much you pay, and a portion of the proceeds go to charity.

The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

TECH

Power



Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

PC Parts

Mobile Devices

Photography

HOME

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

LIFESTYLE

Apparel

Beauty & Grooming

MEDIA

Movies & TV

Books

GAMING

Peripherals

PC

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Toys

