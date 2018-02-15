A Klipsch speaker bundle, a 480GB SSD, a Women of NASA LEGO set, and more are all part of today’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

If you want great sounding audio that won’t ruin your furniture, today’s Amazon Gold Box deal is worth a look.



$360 gets you a pair of Klipsch R-14M bookshelf speakers (normally $200), plus a PowerGate wireless amplifier (normally $500) to power them. The PowerGate is more than just a 2 x 100W amplifier; it also serves as a base station for Klipsch’s multi-room audio solution, Klipsch Stream. So if you invest in other Stream-capable Klipsch gear down the line, it’ll sync up perfectly with these bookshelf speakers.

Today’s deal is about half the price of buying these two items separately, but it’s only available today, and could sell out early.

An SSD is the best upgrade you can get for your PC, and this 480GB model from ADATA is an absolute steal at $100. You’d be hard pressed to find any half terabyte SSD out there for less than about $120 right now, so we don’t expect it to last for long. Just be sure to use promo code SU650 at checkout (you have to be logged into Rakuten to use promo codes) to get the deal.

Two capacities of Samsung’s adorably tiny T5 external SSDs are back on sale today on Amazon. The 500GB model is down to its best price since early January, though it was as low as $150 during the holidays, while the 1TB model is down to its best price with the exception of a one-day, $333 deal.



Every modem rental fee you pay to your ISP is padding for their bottom line, and a total rip-off for you. Fortunately, you can buy your own modem for a relatively small upfront cost, and knock a few bucks off your monthly bill.



There used to be a general consensus that Motorola’s SB6141 was the best modem for most cable internet subscribers, but the newer SB6183 supports double the maximum download speeds (686mbps), which is important for future-proofing purposes, if nothing else. Today’s deal is one of the best we’ve seen on a non-refurb, as long as you clip the $7 coupon.

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but this model from Aukey raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.



The little box can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. Plus, it can even pair to two pairs of headphones simultaneously when transmitting, which would allow two people to, say, listen to the same TV over headphones to avoid waking up someone in the next room. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEY001 at checkout to get it for $28.

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $15 gets you a pack of 10 (with code ZT9MSNYF), which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.

Cambridge SoundWorks’ OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ favorite water-resistant Bluetooth speakers, but today, its larger brother has a great discount available.



So what are the advantages of the Plus model’s larger size? Obviously, it’s louder and has larger drivers, but the biggest difference you’ll notice is the battery life: 30 hours vs. 12 on the original. That’s reason enough to upgrade, especially at $30, after clipping the 21% (??) coupon on the page.

Logitech MX Master 2S Mouse | $80 | Amazon

The incredible Logitech MX Master mouse was the sequel to one of our readers’ favorite mice, and the new MX Master 2S is the sequel to the sequel.

You still get an ergonomic design, great battery life, and a mouse sensor that works on any surface, including glass. But the 2S increases resolution from 1,000 DPI to 4,000, and introduces Logitech’s flow software, which lets you switch between computers on the fly, and even drag or copy files or your clipboard from machine to machine.

Amazon’s marked the 2S down to $80 today, a $20 discount, and the best deal we’ve seen so far.

Anker’s PowerCore line has long been our readers’ favorite brand of USB battery packs, and you can save big on the slimmest 10,000mAh model, while supplies last.



The PowerCore II Slim appears to be the first PowerCore battery pack to include Anker’s new chipset, which delivers the fastest possible charging speeds to every USB device you own, including Quick Charge 3.0. That said, you’ll notice it’s not actually a Qualcomm-certified Quick Charge 3.0 product; it just replicates the tech on Anker’s own chip. That means less internal circuitry, and more room for battery, resulting in one of the thinnest 10,000mAh battery packs ever made.

Today’s $26 deal doesn’t require a promo code, but it’s a solid $12 less than usual.

For just $19 today, you can grab Anker’s SoundBuds Surge lightweight Bluetooth headphones, a close relative of the SoundBuds Slim, which won our recent Co-Op. With magnetic connectors on the earpieces and a water-resistant coating, these would be a great addition to your gym bag or suitcase, even if you already have another set of earbuds.



Google Wifi is one of the highest profile competitors in the exploding mesh router market, and Amazon’s marking down their three-pack of Wifi access points to just $259, within $10 of the best price we’ve ever seen.

Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, these Samsung microSD cards down to great low prices in four different capacities.

$19 is a really good price for a 45W USB-C Power Delivery wall charger, but this one is particularly notable for including a 6.6' USB-C to C cable in the box. That would normally set you back at least $5 or so on its own.



45W is more than enough to charge a Nintendo Switch or 12" MacBook at full speed, and it should be able to recharge a 13" MacBook Pro as well, albeit somewhat slower than its included 61W charger. Just be sure to use promo code PDWALLCH to get the deal.

At the best price we’ve ever seen, buying this 8-pack of rechargeable AmazonBasics AAA batteries should be a no-brainer.

Eufy Genie Smart Speaker | $20 | Amazon

Launched under Anker’s home brand, Eufy, the Genie smart speaker has Alexa built in, and mimics almost every feature of Amazon’s Echo Dot. That makes it a great deal at its usual $35, but at $20, you can afford to put them all around your home.

Our readers’ favorite USB travel charger pulls double duty as a USB battery pack, and you can get one for $21 on Amazon right now, almost $5 less than usual.

I’ve had the Fusion since it first came out, and it quickly became my favorite Anker product ever, mostly because it’s the only Anker battery pack that you can charge by plugging straight into the wall. You can read all of my impressions here, and then head over to Amazon to get yours on sale.

Anker makes a smart plug now, because Anker makes everything, and today it’s discounted to just $14, $6 less than it was for Cyber Monday. Like pretty much all of these things, you can control or schedule it with both your phone and with Alexa, and its built-in energy monitoring is a great feature at this price.

VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.

NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017, or this link to get three years for $99 with code 3ydeal. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

Top Home Deals

Packing for a trip is almost a recipe for disaster and contemplating every mistake you’ve ever made in your life. Pick up one (or more) of these organizers and bags during Amazon’s one-day sale and save yourself the headache of trying to fit a trip’s worth of clothing and tech accessories into one bag. No more shoving them into shirt sleeves and socks and praying you can sit on your bag to make it all fit.

Note: Some items aren’t included in the Gold Box, so just look for the Deal of the Day banner.

Anker’s following up its incredibly popular dash cam with a new model, and you can race over to Amazon to snag one for $50, matching an all-time low.

You can read my original Roav DashCam impressions here, but the C2 model has a few differences. Notably, it operates at a wider temperature range, so if you live in an extreme climate, this is the model for you. It also upgrades the screen from 2.4" to 3", and packs in a new Sony Exmor sensor and Ambarella A12 chipset. However, unlike the original, it doesn’t include Wi-Fi, so you’ll have to plug your microSD card into a computer to export your footage.

You don’t have to feel chained to the aerosol cooking sprays when you own this $7 Misto sprayer. You fill it with whatever oil you’d like, pump to pressurize, and start spritzing your salad, baking sheets, foods for the grill, or anything else.

This typically sells for around $8 - $10, and today’s $7 price is the cheapest we’ve seen in over 6 months.

This silicone spatula is the one your kitchen needs. It can tolerate heat up to 550 degrees, is dishwasher safe, stain resistant, and insanely easy to clean. This 11-inch teal one typically sells for $13, but is down to $10 today. I recommend grabbing a couple.

Hang up these trendy Edison bulb string lights in your backyard and make Pinterest proud. This 48-foot strand is completely weatherproof, so you can leave them up year-round. They normally sell for $50, but today you can light your space with them for $30.

No, these are probably not the knives of a Michelin Star chef, but this 18-piece AmazonBasics set would probably work just fine for the casual home cook. Today’s $45 price tag is an all-time low, so start slicing.

I bought an absurd amount of Mentos gum on Amazon a few months ago, not because I had any particular affinity for it, but because I just like to have gum in my car, and I had just run out. It turns out it was one of the best Amazon purchases I’ve ever made.



The hard Mentos shell is insanely satisfying to bite through, and the center of the gum gives you a blast of mint strong enough to open up your sinuses. It’s not the longest lasting chewing gum out there, but that’s okay, because it gives me an excuse to chase the dopamine kick from chomping into another piece.

Anyway! A whole bunch of Mentos gum varieties are on sale for 30% off on Amazon right now, so you can try it out for yourself. Just go find your favorite flavor, and note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

My recommendation? A 6-pack of 50-piece Pure Fresh Mint for about $10. These containers go for about $3 each at your local grocery store, so this is a serious discount.

You all know this, but replacing your air filters is the cheapest way to improve the air quality in your home, removing funky smells and allergens. Home Depot is selling a whole bunch of 12-packs of Arm & Hammer air filters for just $55 today. So go ahead and stock up before spring allergies swarm in.

Everyone ought to own a good old fashioned Swiss Army Knife, and the Huntsman II model is down to its best price ever right now. Whenever a box needs cutting, a bottle needs opening, or a screw needs tightening, everyone respects the person with the utility knife.

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up to $100 in Visa gift card rebates (in addition to any manufacturer rebates) when you order four new tires as part of their President’s Day sale, plus an additional $100 if you order wheels as well, plus an extra $60 on each if you use a Discount Tire credit card. Just enter your make and model, click the options to see tires on promotion, and you’ll see the rebate amount (either $25, $75, or $100) on the right hand side.

Just remember that you’ll have to submit the rebate form yourself (you can do it all online) to get the gift cards. You can find everything you need to know here.

If yesterday’s Amalfi Coast vacation deal didn’t float your boat, or if you couldn’t find a date that worked for you, Great Value Vacations (in partnership with Travelzoo) is also offering a great package deal on a trip to Ireland, with an extra $100 off per person when you use code LOVETOGO.



Every package includes roundtrip airfare from a number of US cities into Shannon and out of Dublin, a rental car, daily breakfast, and nights in the B&Bs of your choice, so you can explore the country on your own, and not be tied to a tour group.

By default, this package is for six nights and two people, but you can add more of both, and fly out of basically any airport, though prices will vary by location and date. Pricing out of JFK was pretty consistently under $1,000, but it seemed like most other departure cities had the best prices in August and September, so be sure to check the calendar to get the best deal. Just be sure to have a Guinness for us once you get there.

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. Philips recently added an even higher end model to the lineup, which means we’re starting to see some massive deals on the old top dog, the HF3520. Grab it right now on Amazon for $73 after clipping the $25 coupon, the best price we’ve ever seen by about $12.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

Shopping for pillows can be a snoozefest, but pillows are something that should be replaced every once in a while. If you can’t remember the last time you bought some new ones, Amazon has got you covered today with the a historic-low price on this 2-pack of Sable pillows.



They’re stuffed with hypoallergenic down alternative, and are said to be ideal for everyone from stomach to side sleepers.

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore, it just needs to recharge over USB. This Tacklife lighter is matching the cheapest price we’ve ever seen, just $10 with code 8WBYZBHY.

It doesn’t have a flexible neck, but it can still spark 400 times on a charge from its 220mAh battery.

We’ve seen several deals recently on Anker’s hub-free smart light bulbs, but if you don’t mind buying a 2-pack, today’s discount is the best per-bulb price we’ve seen.

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

Kitchen scales are a necessity, especially if you do any baking. This one has a nice modern look and easy-to-clean glass top. Today, you can buy it for just $7 (with code 2VEOS7M9) and weigh in on your own.

If you care about your knives even a little bit, you know that you should never put them in the dishwasher. This Joseph Joseph BladeBrush will make cleaning those knives (and any other utensil) that much easier.

Yes, I guess you could fold a sponge in half and achieve something similar, but today’s price of just $6 is the lowest we’ve ever seen on Amazon, and the brush bristles provide more scrubbing action.

It’s February, so you probably aren’t thinking about how you’re going to keep the mosquitos at bay... but you should be.

I had been waiting to get some mosquito-free time with the Thermacell Radius since summer 2017, and unfortunately now that we finally have it, we’re still going to have to wait a few more months to test.

That said, this is still the first EPA-approved, rechargeable mosquito repeller, and if you know you’re going to be spending time in enemy territory when things get warm, this is a great time to save some money with a preorder.

Pop Chart Lab’s newest poster is comprised of dozens of common English language mistakes, with examples and definitions to help you learn how to write good. Irregardless of whether you’re disinterested in proper grammar, it’s such a well designed poster, you’re basically insured to enjoy it. You can save 20% for a limited time with promo code LITERALLY20, which is literally the best code I’ve ever seen.



GIF

This lilliputian libation lid liberator leisurely lies in wait until you need to open a bottle, pry open a paint can, or slice open your latest Kinja Deals purchase. Get if for fifteen bucks as of this writing for a preorder.



We sort through the noise of Kickstarter to find you preorder discounts worth taking advantage of. Someone on our team has tested a prototype (or final version) of every Kickstarter we cover.

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PRESDAY, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



That same PRESDAY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including Klymit, KitchenAid, Worx, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

Pick up this large 299-piece first aid kit for just $12. It’s full of bandages, scissors, anti-bacterial wipes, and gauze, and it’s perfect to store in your car. You can thank us later.

Thousands of our readers have purchased Vansky’s motion-activated under-bed light, and Jackyled recently launched its own version, and you can get a set for just $5 today with promo code DOZGB8ZR.



These are great for shuffling to the bathroom at night without stubbing your toes, or lining under shelves for soft light. Just remember to add the promo code at checkout.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. For their huge Winter Sale, they’re taking to 50% off those Web Specials and past season products. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance.

It’s too late to brighten your smile for Valentine’s Day photos, but it’s never a bad time to whiten your teeth, and Amazon’s running one of the best Crest 3D Whitestrips we’ve ever seen. Clip the $5 coupon on the product page, then use promo code 10CRESTPE22 at checkout to save an extra $10, bringing the 22-piece set down to $29.

Yes, spring is still over a month away but that doesn’t mean a girl can dream of not having to put on six layers before leaving the house. If you’re also counting down the days where you can free your ankles from the confines of boots, Joe’s New Balance can get you even closer. Pick up a pair of 490v5 sneakers for just $30, shipped, with the code KINJA490.

What better way to get ready for the better weather than discounted Under Armour Outlet gear? They just added a ton of styles to their Outlet, with up to 40% off, no code needed. From the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, this gear is perfect for running outside in the upcoming warmer months.

I guess “on sale” should be in quotes, because Everlane never really has a sale, but the Street Fleece they make is one of the top hoodies out there, and it’s included in their Choose What You Pay section. Grab it for as low as $42, in most sizes and colors.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off their sale section with the code EXTRA40. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or waterproof boots that you’ll probably need in less than a month.

Top Media Deals



If you’re looking to expand your programming knowledge, his Humble Bundle is for you. They have books on Javascript, Scala, Erlang, and Closure, among others. As usual, they’re split among three different price tiers, and you can get them all for as little as $15.

Just in time for the release of the film, Comixology just kicked off a massive Black Panther sale, with hundreds of single issues available for just $1 each, plus big discounts on collections from every era of the series, including the recent issues written by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Want to recommend a particular issue or collection? Let us know in the comments.

Top Gaming Deals

A $10 discount on a $300 product might not seem noteworthy, but this is the Nintendo Switch we’re talking about here, so that’s about as good as it gets. Even better, most people won’t have to pay sales tax, making this a much more enticing deal that it might seem on the surface.

It might not be the most ergonomic of 8Bitdo’s excellent controllers, but if you want to replicate the authentic arcade stick experience, the N30 joystick is a great option for just $51. The N30 works over Bluetooth or USB, and is compatible with the Switch, PC, Mac, and Android. There’s no quarter slot though, which seems like a missed opportunity.



LEGO’s Women of NASA set launched late last year, and it won’t stay in orbit forever, so you might want to grab it while you can for an all-time low $20.

Massdrop Vast 35" Curved Gaming Monitor | $600 | Massdrop

Curved TVs are plainly pretty stupid, but curved monitors, which actually bend around your head at a very close distance? That’s something I can get onboard with.

Massdrop’s Vast 35" curved gaming monitor is back up for order again, and it’s just $600, if you hurry. That’s a lot to drop on a screen, but you get 3440x1440 resolution, 2ms response time, 100Hz refresh speed, and yes, that curve. For context, the ASUS ROG Strix is the same size, resolution, and curvature, has a slower response time at 4ms, and costs $200 more.

So sure, it’s a little frivolous, but comparatively speaking, it’s one of the better deals in the gaming monitor space. Plus, it’s tax season, so maybe you have some fun money to blow.

Bitcoin miners have made graphics cards hard to find in stock these days, let alone on sale, but Massdrop has a limited quantity of this Gigabyte GTX 1060 available for the eminently reasonable price of $360, or about $140 less than Walmart.

It’s not quite as exciting as Civilization VI and Owlboy (and eventually Life Is Strange and Tacoma) like last month, but Dark Souls III and its Ashes of Ariandel DLC are a solid start to next month’s Humble Monthly.



If you aren’t familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12/month subscription (or less if you purchase multiple months in advance) that unlocks a handful of games at the beginning of the month, plus more mystery games at the end of it. Even if you cancel, every game you’ve downloaded is yours to keep forever, making this one of the best deals in PC gaming.

