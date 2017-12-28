Pick up deals on Eneloop batteries, TurboTax software, dash cameras, and a whole lot more.



Top Tech Deals

If you can’t get enough of our readers’ favorite rechargeable batteries, both the 12 and 16-packs of Eneloop AAs are down to their best prices in months.



Twelve South HiRise 2 | $34 | Amazon

Twelve South’s HiRise is the most attractive smartphone stand you can buy, and according to The Verge, a pretty great Nintendo Switch dock to boot. Both the silver and black model is down to $34 right now, a rare discount from its usual $40.



While it lacks the built-in Alexa smarts of the new Sonos One, the Sonos Play:1 is still a damn good speaker, and a steal at $140, or $60 off. That’s better than its “official” Black Friday discount, and within about $5 of the lowest it dipped over the holiday season.



The larger Play:3 also has a $50 discount going right now.

Belkin 12-Outlet Surge Protector | $16 | Amazon | Prime members only

This Belkin surge protector is one of our readers’ favorites, and Prime members can save 20% on it today, bringing it down to $16. If you haven’t replaced your main home theater or home office surge protector I several years, it might be time.



Anker Wireless Vertical Mouse | $14 | Amazon | Promo code ANKERMIC

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $14 today (with promo code ANKERMIC). In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.

Cowin E-7 Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones, $40 with code KLDMUUU5

One of my mom’s favorite purchases of 2017 is back on sale. These top-selling Cowin E-7s are just $40 right now, or $30 off with promo code KLDMUUU5. Are they as good as Sony’s noise-canceling headphones? No, of course not, but they boast 30 hours of battery, and offer solid value for anyone on a budget.

If you got a new Qi-compatible phone over the holidays, this discounted wireless charger will support your device’s fastest possible wireless charging speed. The stand itself is identical for both deals below, but the $24 version includes a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, which is overkill if you’re using this for an iPhone.



iClever Car Charger | $6 | Amazon | Promo code ICICICIC

This iClever car charger is just as tiny as the top-seller from Aukey, but it’s only $6, and includes blue lights in the USB ports so you can find them in the dark.



Samsung microSD Card | $10-$130 | Amazon | Multiple capacities available

Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, these Samsung microSD cards down to their lowest prices in all four of the capacities listed below.

It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, hardly ever goes on sale. This is the holiday shopping season though, so for a limited time, you can sign up for two years of the service for just $60, down from its usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.



Top Home Deals

Sure, it’s a little early to be thinking about filing your taxes, but if you plan ahead and purchase your TurboTax software today from Amazon, you’ll score a nice discount, plus a $10 Amazon gift card to boot.



Update: It seems like all or most of the software options have been discounted separately of the gift card as well, and are available for $10 less than the bundle, which probably makes more sense. Just find the version you want and search for it on Amazon.

This deal is available for several different tiers of the software, all of which are cheaper than they would be through TurboTax’s own site, and that’s not even accounting for the gift card. This pricing is only available today, but if you were planning on buying it eventually anyway, you might as well take advantage.

Aicok Kettle | $29 | Amazon | Promo code PRYSU8YB

Electric kettles are hands-down the most efficient way to boil water. This normally-$40 Aicok electric kettle is selling for $29 today with code PRYSU8YB. It has 6 different temperature settings for various beverages from green tea to hot cocoa and noodles.

Lifewit Cotton Canvas 100L Large Storage Bags Foldable Underbed Storage Bag | $12 | Amazon | Use code FGQO3GZC

Extra bedding takes up way too much room. Pack it all up in this canvas underbed storage bag, just $12 with code FGQO3GZC and when you clip the $2 off coupon.

These outdoor-friendly stemless wine glasses won’t break, which is great if you have kids or pets who are always knocking over glasses. The silicone sleeve is dishwasher safe, so no added effort to pull that off before you clean it. Plus, at $30, they’re listed at the lowest price they’ve been sold on Amazon. Cheers!

Anker Roav DashCam A1 | $48 | Amazon | Promo code RVA1DEDM

In just over half a year, Anker’s first foray into the dash cam market has spawned an entire line of products, and the newest model just got its first discount ever.



The Roav DashCam A1 is mostly a spec-for-spec match for the original C1, though it operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service for under $50 is worth checking out.

We love Pyrex around these parts, and their 3-pack of measuring cups is down to $12 today. In addition to looking great, the cups are microwave and dishwasher safe, and since they’re made of glass, they won’t absorb any odors, flavors, or stains. Plus, they just feel heavy and professional, so you’ll feel like you actually know what you’re doing in the kitchen when you use them.

FoodSaver V2244 Vacuum Sealing System | $30 | Amazon

We’ve all had to throw away leftovers or cuts of meat and cheese that spent a little too much time in the fridge or freezer, but vacuum sealing your foods can keep them safe from freezer burn pretty much indefinitely, and dramatically extend their shelf life everywhere else.



It sounds like an expensive proposition, but today only, Amazon’s selling the well-reviewed FoodSaver Starter Kit for just $30, complete with everything you need to get started. That’s the best price ever by over $15, and the first time it’s been under $50 on Amazon since 2012.



Of course, you can use this to store meats in the freezer for a long time, but it can also keep cheese from molding, lettuce from wilting, or cookies from going stale, just to name a few examples. Think about how much food you throw away, and you’ll get a sense of just how quickly this purchase could pay for itself.

Did you find a new KitchenAid mixer under the tree? Start buying accessories for it, like this spiralizer at its all-time-low price of $62, which can turn boring, old veggies into noodles, which might not taste significantly better, but is way more fun. This is perfect timing for your upcoming healthy eating resolution.

OxyLED T-04 Motion Activated Light | $15 | Amazon | Promo code UF354X5F

Our readers have bought thousands of OxyLED’s T-02 motion-sensing light strips over the years, but if you’ve found them to be to annoying to charge, the T-04 is a great upgrade.



Like the T-02, the T-04 can attach to basically any surface via the included adhesive strips, and will automatically light up when it detects motion in the dark. The main difference is the battery: rather than charging AAAs or plugging in a microUSB cable, the T-04's battery pack is fully detachable, and plugs directly into any USB charging port. I have a couple of these set up around my apartment, and they work extremely well.

Aukey LED Light Strip | $18 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYSS1

You can’t control it from your smartphone like a Philips Hue Lightstrip, but this 16.4', 300 LED light strand from Aukey can glow in several different colors, is capable of daisy chaining for longer stirps, and is even water resistant if you want to set it up on your patio. Oh, yeah, it’s also just $18 with promo code AUKEYSS1.

Zinus Memory Foam Mattress Sale (Full/Queen/King) | $159-$204 | Amazon

If you haven’t replaced your metal spring mattress with a giant block of foam that you bought on the internet, what are you even doing with your life? Amazon’s currently marking Zinus 12" foam mattresses down to just $159 for a full, $179 for a queen, or $204 for a king, all of which are all-time low prices.



It’s certainly a little scary buying a mattress sight unseen, but the Zinus boasts a 4.4 star review average from over 12,000 Amazon customers, so it might be worth the risk, at least for a guest room.

If you’ve ever spent more than 5 seconds sorting through your mismatched food containers to find the right lid, it’s time to throw them all out and upgrade to the uber-popular Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid system.



These containers come in six different sizes, and yet you only have to deal with three different lids, making it much easier to find the right one. The 42 piece set is on sale for $15 today on Amazon. We’ve seen better prices in the past, but this set has been selling for around $20-$24 for most of the year, so this isn’t too shabby.

Top Lifestyle Deals

ProForm 505 CST Treadmill | $500 | Amazon

If you want to get in better shape in 2018, but don’t feel like schlepping to a gym or (gasp) running outdoors, this ProForm treadmill is cheaper than ever at $500, with free expert assembly.



Nordstrom has three large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale and two Half-Yearly Sales. Well, this week marks the end of the second half of the year, so Nordstrom is taking up to 50% off a boatload of styles. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or pretend you’re in the bathroom and avoid your family or something.

If you use a Gillette or Venus razor, you can save $3 off razor refills, courtesy of Amazon. Some of these are eligible for Subscribe & Save, which will save you another 5%. Remember, you can cancel your order at any time if you don’t want multiple shipments.

Extra 40% off sale styles | Cole Haan | Use code SAVE

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off their sale section with the code SAVE. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or waterproof boots that you’ll probably need in less than a month.

30% off select styles | Under Armour

What better way to get ready for the better weather than discounted Under Armour Outlet gear? Take up to 30% off practically every style you can think of, no code needed. From the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, this gear is perfect for running outside in the warmer months.

40% off, plus 20% off | GAP | Use codes WISH and GIFTS

GAP is ringing in the new year with double discounts on a ton of stuff. Right now, get 40% off everything when you use the code WISH at checkout, plus you can stack the code GIFTS and get an additional 20% off. You may have gotten all you want for the holidays, but this is too good to let pass.

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Aerie is giving you 10 undies for only $30, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+.

If you don’t find anything in the clearance section, they also have 7-for-$29 on the rest of the underwear they sell.

Up to 70% off select items | Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics is really going for it during their end of the year celebration. Right now, grab up to 70% off a ton of palettes, makeup sets, cult-favorite products, and more for their Year End Sale. Basically anything you want from Tarte is included in this sale, so stock up now.

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. They upped the ante with their sale stuff, by adding a whole bunch of new products, plus taking an extra 20% off. The sale section is fairly expansive, but I recommend picking up the Mad for Matte Lip Set or Eyeshadow Palette, the Runway Ready Lip Palette, or any shade of the Aqua Beauty Molten Liquid Eyeshadow.



Philips Sonicare Essence | $12 | Amazon | After $13 coupon

The Philips Sonicare Essence is usually pretty affordable at $20, but we’ve never seen it go as low as $12 before. Just be sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the deal.



If you’re planning on getting in better shape in 2018, Amazon’s supplement sample boxes will let you try out a bunch of different protein and supplements to find brands that you like, and they’re basically free.



You know how these work by now: Spend $10 on the samples, and you’ll get a $10 credit to use on full-sized versions of the products you got to try. Assuming you use the credit, that’s like getting the samples for free. There are actually two boxes to choose from, with no clear delineation between them, so check out the included samples, and pick your favorite. Or, just buy both.

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, take an extra 25% off their sale styles for both men and women, no code needed, as post-holdiday deal. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



Note: If you don’t see the discount, try using promo code WINTER25, which is how this deal was supposed to work.

Clear the Rack | Nordstrom Rack

Yes, it’s already happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off. This lasts through Sunday, so you have a good amount of time to pick up some discounts.

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the winter season. Heels, boots, sneakers, sweaters, layering pieces, all kinds of styles from brands like UGG, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can.

Choose What You Pay Sale | Everlane

Everlane usually has a pretty small Choose What You Pay section, but every now and then, they add a bunch more. This allows you to opt for three different price ranges when buying the garment, which is almost better than a sale. Both men’s and women’s styles are marked down, and even the highest price to choose is 10% off.

Extra 60% off sale styles | J.Crew Factory | Use code SIXTY

There must be something in the air, because J.Crew Factory has had major discounts lately. Use the code SIXTY and take an extra 60% off all clearance items, which is insane seeing as practically everything is already marked down under $100. This time though, the 60% off is for just two days only, so it’s in your best bet to head there now.



Extra 20% off sale items | Sephora | Use code SALEONSALE

It’s pretty uncommon for Sephora to have a massive sale, but they’re feeling the holiday spirit. Use the code SALEONSALE and grab an extra 20% off their entire sale section, including some crazy good holiday sets and legacy products like Kat Von D’s Lock-It Concealer, beautyblenders, and more.

Philips Sonicare Air Floss | $35 | Amazon | Clip the $10 coupon

The new Philiips Sonicare AirFloss is a better way to clean between your teeth, and (hopefully) one you’re less likely to forget about. Just fill it with water or mouthwash, position the tip between your teeth, and hit a button, and between 1-3 high pressure bursts will rinse out all of the grime between your teeth, no floss required.



For a limited time, Amazon’s offering it for $35 when you clip the $10 coupon, which is just $2 shy of an all-time low. So go order yours now, and impress your dentist at your next appointment.

Top Media Deals

Kindle eBook Sale | Amazon

Update: Amazon added more books to this sale today, so even if you scrolled through yesterday, it’s worth a second look. Today’s additions include the next book in the A Dog’s Purpose series, A Dog’s Way Home, a historical novel about a railroad town, a prequel to the Sword of Truth fantasy series, plus a whole lot more.

If you got a shiny new Kindle for Christmas, or maybe just looking to restock your Kindle for the trip back home, pick up a Kindle book for $5 or less. Today’s theme is popular titles, so you can find book 1 of the Game of Thrones series, a feel-good dog book to help you through any post-holiday blues, and the #19 most sold Kindle book of the year, The Hideway. There are many more to pick from, so head over the sale before the end of the day.



$5 off Movie Tickets | Fandango | Check out with Apple Pay and use code APPLECHEER

If you still haven’t seen Star Wars, or want to catch up on Lady Bird, Darkest Hour, Downsizing, or anything else still in theaters, Fandango’s discounting all movie tickets by $5 when you use code APPLECHEER and pay with Apple Pay.

Amazon’s running a Marvel digital comic sale that’s bigger than any Avengers movie today, with literally thousands of titles marked down to just a few bucks, in most cases. You’ll find everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to Darth Vader to Deadpool to Captain America in there, and every hero in between, so there’s never been a better time to stock your digital shelves.



If you’re only interested in Star Wars, those comics are all separated here.

The selection is overwhelming (400 Amazon pages, or over 25,000 titles!), so we dropped a few of our favorites here. Let us know what you got in the comments though!

Humble’s new sci-fi & fantasy ebook bundle has enough reading material to last you for months, if not longer. 26 books are split across four different price tiers, the most expensive of which unlocks at just $18. Titans of sci-fi like Octavia Butler and Robert McCammon are well represented here, as is Timothy Zahn’s incredibly creepy Soulminder, just for starters. As always, you can name your own price, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.



Top Gaming Deals

Syma X5UW Drone | $38 | Amazon | Promo code PVYQNHIS

If you’ve caught drone fever, but don’t have hundreds of dollars to spend on a DJI, Amazon will sell you a basic camera-equipped quadcopter today for just $38.



It should go without saying that this isn’t a professional tool by any means. The camera only shoots 720p, and the results look like something that might have come out of a 2009-era smartphone (here’s a sample video). But hey, it’s a camera in the sky for under $40!

If you got yourself a new Nintendo Switch over the holidays, you can save on a bunch of important accessories today on both Amazon and Rakuten.



