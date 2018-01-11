Check out deals on ultra-slim Crabby Wallets, a Raspberry Pi sensor kit, save up to 50% off Nike, and many more.

Aukey 4.8A Car Charger | $7 | Use code AUKEYCC4

Aukey makes our readers’ favorite car charger, and while this model is a little bit larger than our top seller, it’s just as powerful, and is made of metal. Get it for $7 with promo code AUKEYCC4.



3-Pack Etekcity Energy Monitoring Smart Plug | $35 | Amazon | Promo code T3XY644H

Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get three Alexa-compatible switch (with energy monitoring!) for just $35 today with promo code T3XY644H.

SunFounder 37 Modules Sensor Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 3 | $50 | Amazon | Use Code 6B5L6KVP

Update: Sold out

You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, and this sensor kit will even further expand the possibilities. It comes with 37 sensors and, if you’re looking for some ideas, it also comes with 35 projects to run through. It normally costs about $100, so today’s $50 price tag (with code 6B5L6KVP) is an excellent deal.

JACKYLED Power Strip Tower | $19 | Amazon | Use code HH2E5KG3

Plug in all the things with this $19 tower of power. This surge protector comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving.

Refurb Brother HL-2360DW Laser Printer | $70 | Amazon

If you can live without printing in color (let’s be honest, you probably can), Brother’s toner-sipping laser printers are the only printers on the market that you won’t want to punt into an active volcano, and you can get a refurb for just $70 today.



The 2360DW spits out an astounding 32 pages per minute, can print on both sides of the paper automatically, and supports AirPrint and Google Cloud Print over Wi-Fi, so you won’t have to keep it plugged into a router or computer. What more could you want?

Anker’s PowerLine charging cables have long been reader favorites, and you can save on both nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ Lightning cables and PowerLine USB 3.0 to USB-C cables today.



The Lightning cable 2-pack is $8 less than usual, no promo code required, while the 3-pack of USB-C cables are cheaper than we’ve ever seen them when you use code ANKER863.

WeMo Smart Switch | $22 | Amazon

The original WeMo Switch was arguably the first successful, mass market smart home gadget out there, and now you can get it for $22. If you’re somehow not familiar, these let you control any device with a physical on/off switch from your phone, with a voice assistant, or even with IFTTT recipes. For example, I used this exact model last month to control my Christmas tree lights.



Anker PowerPort Qi 10 | $18 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA519

The recent release of Qi-compatible iPhones means that wireless charging pads are flying off the shelves, and we have an exclusive discount on Anker’s 10W model with promo code KINJA519.



iPhones can only charge at 7.5W right now, so this will max out your iOS wireless charging speed, with some extra power available for compatible Android phones. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. I love that the edges of the pad light up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.

Vansky Bias Light Strip | $10 | Amazon | Promo code MUA9KLRI

HDTV bias light strips can improve your TV’s perceived black levels and reduce eyestrain, but just as importantly, they look really cool. Just stick it to the back of your TV, plug it into your set’s USB port, and bask in the glow.



This $10, 80" strip should be long enough for most TVs 60" or below, and you can cut it down to size if it’s too big for your needs.

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $10 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button.



Anker’s SoundBuds Slims were the single most popular product among our readers in 2017, and the red and blue-corded models are down to $19 on Amazon right now, down from their usual ~$26.



Despite their diminutive size, these wireless ‘buds pack in an impressive seven hours of battery life, and can fully recharge in about 90 minutes.

Toss out those scratched, warped nonstick pans you’ve been using for way too long, and upgrade to this $33 set of Calphalon frying pans. Today’s price is matching this set’s historic low, so you have no excuses.

If you can’t start your day without a morning cup of coffee, but you’re still using an electric drip coffee maker, or even a Keurig, you might want to try out a flavor-extracting french press. This 4.2 star-rated Bodum Chambord is one of the most popular models on the market, and it’s within a few cents of its lowest price ever right now on Amazon.



If you’re not convinced, know that french press took the #1 spot in Lifehacker’s coffee-making Hive Five, and many coffee aficionados swear by it. And with no disposable filters to buy (not to mention K-Cups), this $27 machine should pay for itself over time.

Rockland Luggage Melbourne 20 Inch Expandable Abs Carry On Luggage | $34 | Amazon

Just a few pennies away from the lowest price ever, this Rockland expandable carry-on has multi-directional wheels so you navigate around the slow airport walkers and the product reviewers confirm it fits in the overhead bin space of most major airlines. At $34, it’s probably not the most long-lasting option for frequent travelers, but will definitely work for the occasional flyer.

LED Tactical Flashlight, 2 pack | $10 | Amazon | Use code 4EWCIZXU

On top of being water resistant and durable, these two flashlights have adjustable light intensity, so you can focus a bright bean or open the aperture for softer, widespread light. This two pack is just $10 with code 4EWCIZXU today.

Star Wars Darth Vader Stein | $25 | Amazon | Clip $3 coupon

It’s a Darth Vader beer stein on sale for $25 when you clip the $3 off coupon. What else can I say?



Scotch Thermal Laminator | $18 | Amazon

I’m going to go out on a limb and assume you don’t have a pressing need for a laminator. But even so, odds are that it’d come in handy at least a few times per year, so you might as well add one to your home office while it’s on sale for $18, one of the best prices Amazon’s ever listed.



Anker Roav DashCam | $51 | Amazon

Anker’s Roav C1 dash cam has spawned a whole line of auto accessories, but now, you can get the still-great original model for just $51 on Amazon, the best price we’ve seen.

I test drove the C1 when it first came out, and you can see my full impressions here. But to give you the cliffnotes, it shoots 1080p, its space-saving design makes it essentially invisible to the driver, and it even includes Wi-Fi to transfer clips to your phone, which is hard to find in a ~$50 dash cam.

RAVPower 5-in-1 Pocket Knife | $16 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAE5L

Why does RAVPower make a pocket knife? I have no idea. But as multi-tools go, it’s a pretty cool one. You get a knife, a bottle opener, a can opener, a set of pliers, and even a screwdriver with nine included interchangeable bits, all for just $16 with promo code KINJAE5L.



With the way the weather has been lately, chances are you’re spending a little more time indoors. You can decrease the amount of air pollutants you’re breathing in with an air purifier.

The Levoit LV-132 features a True HEPA filter (a big deal at this price) and charcoal filters to reduce pet odors and neutralize airborne bacteria. This model normally bounces between $80 and $90, and today’s $67 deal is an all-time low.

Bottle Cleaning Brush Set | $10 | Amazon

Normally priced at $12, this $10 brush set includes four different brushes to scrub away gunk in a variety of bottle shapes and sizes, even a long skinny brush to clean out the straws on sports bottles. This set boasts an almost perfect 4.8-star rating and over a 1,000 reviews, so I’d make some bets they work pretty well.

Ohuhu Clothes Folder | $10 | Amazon | Promo code OHFOLDER

Folding clothes isn’t far below scrubbing toilets on my list of least favorite chores, but a laundry board can speed up the process considerably. All it takes is three steps and three seconds once you lay a garment on top, and your clothes will come out consistently and perfectly folded every time.



Philips HF3520 Wake-Up Light | $88 | Amazon | After $25 coupon

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. This is the best model in the lineup, and includes an FM radio and five different natural sounds to wake up to. Grab it right now on Amazon for $88 after clipping the $25 coupon, the best price we’ve ever seen.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

AmazonBasics Foldable Laundry Hamper | $9 | Amazon

If you’re living without a decent laundry hamper like some kind of wild animal, pick up this AmazonBasics foldable one at its lowest price ever, just $9. It folds completely flat for easy storage and has metal handles, so it won’t tear even when you’re carrying around weeks’ worth of clothes.

Dr. Meter Kitchen Scale | $9 | Amazon | Use code IZ8RENMP

Every kitchen needs a scale, and when you can get an attractive, easy-to-read model for just $9 (with code IZ8RENMP), there’s even less reason not to buy one.

Tacklife VT01 Voltage Tester | $8 | Amazon | Promo code LTSJJOHJ

Let me tell you from experience as a kid; getting shocked by an electrical outlet is not pleasant. So if you’re ever planning on doing any electrical work around your house, you’ll want this affordable voltage tester. Just place the tip near a wire or outlet, and it’ll beep and light up if it detects current, and even differentiate between three different voltage levels.



Oh, and it’s a flashlight too. Nice.

Crabby Wallets | $10 | Amazon | Clip $5 off coupon

Our readers listed these Crabby Wallets as one of their favorite front pocket wallets and today, you can save $5 off a whole bunch of different colors when you clip the coupon. These wallets can hold up to 10 cards, include a ring for your keys, and are crazy thin. But you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers said about them:

The Crabby Wallet — My Kickstarter version lasted over a year, on my 2nd one now. Small, holds everything I need, only $15. I use a canvas one, but there are more professional versions available. - huzzahcoffee

I vote for Crabby Wallet also. I helped support the kickstarter myself, and have been using my version 1 ever since. I actually just bought two more for myself because they have the new leather and canvas options now too. Very thin, and holds everything. - itsraydizzle

Philips Sonicare 2 Series plaque control rechargeable electric toothbrush | $29 | Amazon | After $5 off coupon

It’s not your very favorite electric toothbrush, but this Sonicare 2 Plaque Control Electric Toothbrush is the same brand and would be a good way to dip your toe in the water of electric toothbrushes. This brush is specially designed to remove plaque, removing up to 6 times more than a regular manual toothbrush.



It’s just $29 today after $5 coupon, which is just about the lowest we’ve seen this product and very affordable for the Sonicare brand. Your teeth and your dentist will thank you.

They’re not as cheap as the black model, but you can still save $5 on the other colors of the Sonicare 2.

Mynt Foot Massager With Heat | $52 | Amazon | Clip the $4 coupon

Mynt Cordless Massage Pillow | $35 | Amazon | Promo code PILL2018

Nothing beats a massage after a tough day at work, and this $35 pillow includes four rotating massage nodes, infrared heating, and most importantly, a battery that can power it for up to an hour away from the power outlet. Now you won’t have to debase yourself by using the massage chairs at your local Brookstone.



While you’re at it, their basic foot massager includes heat, a removable hood, and two massage nodes for just $52 after clipping the $4 coupon. That’s not much money for something that can meaningfully improve your day, every day, forever.

Typically selling for $11, Amazon’s best-selling 12-piece manicure/pedicure kit is just $8 today. I don’t think these tools are at professional-level quality, but based on the 4.4-star rating, I think they’d get the job done.

Precor EFX 222 Energy Series Elliptical Cross Trainer | $1,995 | Amazon

If you have some extra floor space and your go-to gym machine is the elliptical, consider adding your own machine to your home gym. This Precor EFX 222 is $500 off (!!!) from its usual price and comes with free expert assembly (a $96 value). This deal only lasts until the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t let this deal run away from you.

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, all of their last season styles are up to 50% off for both men and women, no code needed, as new year deal. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara | $6 | Amazon | Clip $3 coupon

While I was never a huge beauty vlogger devoteé, recently I’ve been watching all of the Best of 2017 round ups. L’Oreal’s Voluminous Lash Paradise is on a lot of the best-of lists (I took the recommendation and it’s almost surreal how well it works on my shitty lashes). It’s modeled after another pink tubed mascara with a cheeky name, but at almost 1/3 a price. And right now, clip the $3 coupon and get it for just $6.



Here’s a side-by-side of one coat on my own lashes.

Crest Whitestrips | Amazon | Use $5 off Coupons

Let’s say you’ve already upgraded to a good toothbrush; what’s the next step for cleaner teeth? Judging by the excellent user reviews and thousands of readers’ purchases, these Crest Whitestrips are a great place to start. The whole line of whitening treatments are on sale today, just remember the discounted price won’t show up until checkout.

25% off Privé Revaux sunglasses | Amazon | Use code PRIVER25

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head this year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with this 25% off deal.



Over on Amazon, you can also browse the entire collection, and get any pair you want for just $23 with promo code PRIVER25. That includes ever popular aviator-styles like “The Commando” and “The Dealer.”

Update: Back up to its normal price, sorry!

This 8-disc Blu-ray Steven Spielberg Director’s Collection includes a bunch of heavy hitters like Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park and more, plus a ton of bonus content and special features. At just $23, this is a no-brainer.

$10 off $100 New Textbook Order | Amazon | Promo code TEXT10

If you’re about to head back to school for the spring semester, Amazon’s making your textbooks slightly less egregiously expensive. Just use promo code TEXT10 to save $10 on any $100 new textbook order shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly. Your books will still be about 1000% more expensive than they should be, but $10 is $10.

Samsung 128GB microSD Card | $40 | Amazon

Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, this 128GB Samsung microSD card is down to $40 today on Amazon. We’ve seen it go as low as $37, but this deal is still $5 less than usual.





