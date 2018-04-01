Noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones, Bowflex adjustable dumbbells, and two water bottles sales start off today’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Cowin E-7 Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones | $39 | Amazon | Promo code XZA7K8SD

One of my mom’s favorite purchases of 2017 is back on sale. These top-selling Cowin E-7s are back down to $39 right now, or $31 off with promo code XZA7K8SD. Are they as good as Sony’s noise-canceling headphones? No, of course not, but they boast 30 hours of battery, and offer solid value for anyone on a budget.



Anker Qi Charging Pad | $13 | Amazon | Promo code ANKE2599

Whether you’re enjoying your first Qi-compatible iPhone, or you’ve had wireless charging for years with an Android phone, you can pick up a no-frills charging pad from Anker today for $13 with promo code ANKE2599. This one maxes out at 5W, so it won’t charge your devices quickly, but it’ll be fine for overnight use.



Unitek HDD/SSD Cable | $5 | Amazon | Promo code 7WF7TIF4

If you have any old 2.5" hard drives or SSDs lying around and gathering dust, this $5 cable can turn them into USB external storage.



Sure, you could get an enclosure for about the same price, but come on, this looks way cooler. It’ll also work with your PS4 or Xbox One if you need more space to store games.

Raspberry Pi 3 Starter Kit | $44 | Amazon | Promo code 5499MOO9

You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, including your own miniature game console, and here’s a great deal on the newest Raspberry Pi 3. The kit comes with a case, a power supply, and some heatsinks, so just add a microSD card, and you’ll have everything you need to get started.

Tensun Universal Travel Adapter with Four USB Ports | $13 | Amazon | Clip the 5% coupon

If you’re planning on fleeing the country taking a trip overseas anytime soon, you’ll want to pack this universal outlet adapter, which can convert an AC outlet, and includes four (!!) USB ports too for your mobile devices.



Eero basically invented the mesh router market, and their new wireless system is a marked improvement from the already impressive original.



Amazon’s currently offering the Eero 3-pack (one base station and two beacons) for $300. That’s a big chunk of change, but it’s $50 less than usual, and within a few bucks of an all-time low price. The Eero base station is basically a small but powerful Wi-Fi router, while the beacons plug straight into the wall and create a strong mesh Wi-Fi signal throughout your entire house. They also double as night lights, if you weren’t already sold on them.

Anker PowerCore II Slim 10000 | $30 | Amazon | Promo code NEW8YEAR

Anker’s PowerCore line has long been our readers’ favorite brand of USB battery packs, and you can save a few bucks on the slimmest 10,000mAh model, while supplies last.



The PowerCore II Slim appears to be the first PowerCore battery pack to include Anker’s new chipset, which delivers the fastest possible charging speeds to every USB device you own, including Quick Charge 3.0. That said, you’ll notice it’s not actually a Qualcomm-certified Quick Charge 3.0 product; it just replicates the tech on Anker’s own chip. That means less internal circuitry, and more room for battery, resulting in one of the thinnest 10,000mAh battery packs ever made.

iClever Folding Keyboard | $24 | Amazon | Promo code GSSGDO4O

iClever’s new folding Bluetooth keyboard is the only mobile keyboard I’ve ever actually enjoyed using, and a great investment for anyone that needs to work on an airplane, or just wants to get some typing done at the coffee shop without lugging around a laptop.



It’s a bargain at its usual $30, but for a limited time, promo code GSSGDO4O will knock that down to $24.

Aukey Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker | $12 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYM13

Whether you like to sing along to music in the shower, or just need to catch up on your podcast backlog, it’s worth owning a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker that you can take into the tub, not to mention the beach or the pool, once this winter hell is behind us. For $12, why not?



Anker USB-C Power Delivery PowerPort+ 5 | $35 | Amazon | Promo code ANKER517

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. Save a whopping $15 today with promo code ANKER517.



It’s 2018 now, and all surge protectors should have USB ports from this point forward.



It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, is notable for hardly ever running sales. This is the holiday shopping season though, so for a limited time, you can sign up for two years of the service for just $60, down from its usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.



Top Home Deals

It’s still pretty early to be thinking about filing your taxes, but since you won’t be able to do it on a postcard, you’ll probably need some software to help you out. Luckily, if you buy it today, you stand to save big.



Those crossed out MSRPs you see? Those are the prices H&R Block actually charges, so we’re talking about serious savings here. If you need help deciding which tier to buy, H&R Block has a handy comparison chart here.

The best part? When you file through this software, you can opt to receive all or a portion of your refund in the form of an Amazon gift card, which will net you a 5% bonus (sadly down from last year’s 10%). So a $1,000 refund could become $1,050 in your Amazon account, which would more than make up for the cost of the software.

Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, so don’t miss out.

Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill | $35 | Amazon

It’s easy to see why Cuisinart’s DBM-8 electric burr coffee grinder is Amazon’s top seller in the category. It’s affordable, it’s dead simple to use, it includes 18 coarseness settings, and it looks great. Today’s $35 price tag is roughly $5-$10 less than usual, so perk up, and lock in your order before it sells out.



ECOVACS Slim Neo Robotic Vacuum | $129 | Amazon | Promo code UBN5FA4G

If you’ve got some Amazon gift cards from the holidays burning a hole in your wallet, today’s a great day to treat yourself to a robotic vacuum.



Tthe ECOVACS Slim Neo is thin enough to slip under most furniture, and is $61 off right now with promo code UBN5FA4G, easily an all-time low. You can also control and program it with your smartphone, which is basically unheard of at this price point. I bought this for my mother in law this Christmas for $160, and she seems to love it.

Contigo AUTOSEAL Chill Stainless Steel Water Bottle | $12 | Amazon

Contigo has been a longtime favorite travel mug of Kinja Deals’ readers so you can only assume they make a well-above-average water bottle too. This Contigo Autoseal steel bottle is spill-proof, leakproof, and can keep drinks cold for up to 28 hours. It’s just $12 today, down from its usual $20 price tag, so drink up!

Philips HF3520 Wake-Up Light | $105 | Amazon | Promo code $25 coupon

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. This is the best model in the lineup, and includes an FM radio and five different natural sounds to wake up to. Grab it right now on Amazon for $105 after clipping the $25 coupon, one of the better prices we’ve ever seen.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

Everyone has fond memories of smelling the Yankee Candle store from halfway down the shopping mall’s hallways. It’s a rite of passage to attempt to walk by without getting a headache. But their candles really are great, and with this sale from Amazon, you can have those scents in your home for even less. Choose between classic candle smells or holiday scents for next year.



Classic Scents



Holiday Scents

Modern Grapevine Design Black Freestanding Metal 12 Bottle Wine Storage Shelf Rack | $24 | Amazon

Put all the wine you have on display with this 3-tier wine rack, just $24 today. It can hold 12 bottles, and normally would set you back ~$32, so you can use the money you save to buy the classiest $8 bottle of wine the store offers.

Seal the unused half of your fruits and veggies in these $8 silicone Food Huggers, and then rinse, and reuse over and over again. Sure, you could use plastic wrap to achieve the same thing, but you can’t always untangle plastic wrap to reuse a second time. The Food Huggers come in four sizes and have a bunch of other uses, like bowls for tiny screws, or you can turn over and use as a cap on top of jars. Today’s price is the lowest they’ve ever been, so squeeze in this deal before it’s gone.

Vacuum-insulated bottles can keep drinks hot or cold all day long, and Hydro Flask makes some of the most popular options out there. They’re retiring several old colors to kick off the new year, and you can save 25% on any product in one of those hues.



The very nature of this sale means that supplies are limited and won’t be restocked, so take a swig of this deal before the good stuff is cleared out. Just note that there’s no single sale page where you can see everything; you’ll just have to find the product you’re looking for, select Kiwi, Mango, Raspberry, Sage, Stainless, or Plum, and see the discount at checkout.

TaoTronics IR Thermometer | $12 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAUJK

IR thermometers things are perfect for everything from cooking to finding air conditioning leaks in your house. But more importantly, they’re just a ton of fun to mess around with, so you should definitely pick one up for $12 if you don’t already own one.



Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb | $12 | Amazon

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get them at a discount today.



This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $12 each (down from $17-$18), you can afford to put them all around your home.

Aukey Bluetooth FM Transmitter | $15 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYBR3

Aukey Bluetooth AUX Receiver | $15 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYBR2

You don’t need a new car to stream Bluetooth audio from your phone, or even a new stereo: You just need one of these $15 gadgets from Aukey.



This one connects to your phone over Bluetooth, and outputs the audio over AUX.

If your car is so old that it doesn’t even have an AUX jack, this model transmits your Bluetooth connection over the FM station of your choice, creating a truly wireless (if not the best sounding) solution.

30% off Car Batteries | Advance Auto Parts | Use code EM308A

If this cold snap has exposed your car battery’s failing health, enter code EM308A at Advance Auto Parts to saved 30% on a new one today. They’re also running 20% off sitewide for anything else you might need with code A82. Unfortunately, you can only use one promo code per transaction, so if you end up buying something in addition to a battery, I recommend making separate purchases.

Dyson Big Ball | $300 | Amazon

$300 is a lot to spend on a vacuum cleaner, but the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Canister vac has quite a few tricks up its sleeve:



When it topples over, it stands back up on its own.

A dirt ejector...ejects dirt when you empty the vacuum, so you don’t have to touch it.

A five year warranty

The thing’s a behemoth, and it’s still not cheap, but it’s one of the most powerful vacuums Dyson makes, and it legitimately normally sells for $500. In fact, prior to this sale, the best price Amazon’s previously offered on it was $425, so we’re talking about a pretty massive discount. Just be sure to get yours before they’re all cleaned out.

Update: This 6-hour Zippo hand warmer is also on sale, just $39, $2 more than yesterday but still a good deal.

Unlike those disposable hand warming packets, this $26 Zippo hand warmer will keep your hands toasty for two hours, then can be charged with the included USB cord, and reused over and over again. Plus, you can use it year ‘round to charge your phone, as it doubles as a 1900 mAh USB battery pack. It’s down from its usual $29 price tag, just in time for the winter chill.



Anker Roav DashCam C1 Pro | $80 | Amazon | Promo code ROC11229

Anker’s Roav dash cam has been a hit with our readers, but today you can save big on the newer Pro model.



Everything covered in our review of the original still applies here, but the Pro upgrades the resolution from 1080p to 2560x1440, and bundles in a 32GB microSD card so you don’t have to provide your own. Just think, your crazy dash cam footage could be the next to be featured on Jalopnik.

Royal Air-Tight Food Storage Container Set | $45 | Amazon | Use code Q4RTDCRR

Store all your snacks, dry foods, liquids, and pretty much anything else you can think of in this highly-rated 10-piece set of airtight containers for just $45 after entering Q4RTDCRR promo code at checkout. Normally selling for more than $65, today’s price is a very good deal.

Anker’s settings its sights on the affordable LED lighting market with the release of its Lumi night lights, and right now, you can save a few bucks on a few different types.



The stick-anywhere battery lights include a motion sensor to save power, while the plug-in lights will glow whenever it’s dark. There are no codes necessary for this deal, but these prices are the best we’ve ever seen.

It’s not fun to scramble for your keys in the dark, so stick up these solar-powdered, motion-sensing lights, which don’t require wiring or any maintenance. There are three options to pick from, a one-pack for the brightest bulb and a remote for $17, a slightly less bright for $16, and a 4-pack of dimmer bulbs for $35. Just remember to add in the promo codes and see the discount at checkout.

Trolli Large Sour Brite Crawlers Gummi Candy Worms, 5lb Bulk Bag | $12 | Amazon | After 20% off coupon

Dieters, look away. Perhaps find a new book to read.

Everyone else, you can clip this 20% off coupon and get this 5-pound bag of Trolli gummi worms for just $12 today. Or even less if you Subscribe & Save, remember you can cancel your next shipment at anytime.

24 Rolls Cottonelle Clean Care Toilet Paper | $18 | Amazon | Clip the 20% coupon

You have to buy toilet paper anyway, but paying full price is basically just flushing money down the toilet. Get 24 rolls of Cottonelle Clean Care for $18 when you use Subscribe & Save (you can cancel any time) and clip the 20% coupon on the product page.



AccuPark Vehicle Parking Aid | $7 | Amazon

I know that you, a well-above-average driver, don’t need a parking aid to pull the correct distance into the garage. But maybe you have a spouse or a kid who is a far worse driver than you are, and could use the help.



Top Lifestyle Deal

Thousands of our readers have bought Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and you can bundle them with a matching stand today for $3oo, a $119 savings over buying both items separately.



That’s a decent chunk of change, but these barely take up any space compared to a full rack of weights, making them ideal for any home gym. Each dumbbell can go up to 52.5 pounds (apologies to your delivery driver) and make it more likely that you’ll work out this winter and achieve your new year’s resolutions when it’s too cold to schlep to the gym.

Under Armour Gold Box | Amazon

It’s not a whole lot of stuff, but Amazon has a couple key pieces from Under Armour that’ll help make your workout a bit easier. Grab a full outfit for men (a t-shirt and shorts) or women (leggings and a tee), but as always, sizing and colors matter more than being user-friendly, so just keep your eye on the prices.



Winter Clearance Sale | ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek is helping the nerds in your life get ready for the holidays. Score up to 70% off of a ton of products and apparel during their Winter Clearance Sale. There are seriously hundreds of items to choose from, which means every corner of geekdom is covered by this sale.

Garden of Life Vitamin Sale | Amazon

If you missed yesterday’s NatureMade vitamin sale, or if it just didn’t have what you were looking for, today’s Garden of Life sale offers a wider variety of discounts. Inside, you’ll find vitamins for your brain, your gut, your prostate, and more, all marked down to great low prices. Just remember that it’s a Gold Box deal, meaning these deals are only available today, or until sold out.

Extra 40% off sale items | Perry Ellis

Perry Ellis is sailing into the colder weather by giving you an extra 40% off their entire sale section, no code needed. If you need a new blazer, or some slacks, or even a nice button down or flannel, this is the sale you’re not gonna want to miss out on.

Remington Shortcut Pro Haircut Kit | $28 | Amazon | Clip the $10 coupon

If you’re enough of a daredevil to give yourself a haircut,