We’ve worked our magic and found a one-day tech sale, discounted ratchet belts, a $35 Harry Potter remote control wand, and many more great deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re upgrading your computer, need a better Wi-Fi signal in your home, or just want more storage on your Nintendo Switch, Amazon’s one-day tech sale has a deal for you.



There’s a wide assortment of products, so you should definitely head over to Amazon to see all of your options, but a few of our favorites are broken out below. Just remember that these prices are only valid today, and some could sell out early.

Harry Potter Remote Control Wand | $35 | Amazon

I would venture to say that the Harry Potter remote control wand is not nearly as powerful as a Harmony remote, but then again, a Harmony remote can’t change your channels or lower the volume with a swish and flick.

Advertisement

You can program the wand to work with basically any IR-controlled devices by pointing your existing device remote at it and pressing the appropriate buttons, which also allows you to specify what its nine recognized gestures can do. Now if only it worked with the Accio spell to summon snacks from the kitchen without getting off the couch.

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $85 today, or roughly $10 less than usual.



Advertisement

Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t hopped aboard the sound bar train, and still like to build your home theater audio setup piecemeal, this 7.2 channel Yamaha receiver is down to $250 on Amazon today, if you don’t mind buying a refurb.



Advertisement

That gets you four HDR/4K-capable HDMI ports, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and even the ability to use your speaker outputs for 5.2.2 Dolby Atmos or DTS:X 3D audio, rather than traditional 7.2 surround sound. Just note that today’s price is only available today, and could sell out early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $22 today with promo code ANKER411.

Advertisement

The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.

Photo: Amazon

If you want a tablet to basically use as a portable TV (that’s basically what my iPad is at this point), a big screen is important, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal right now than Amazon’s Fire HD 10 for $100 today, a $50 discount.



Advertisement

It’s not as fast as an iPad, it doesn’t have as many apps as a standard Android tablet, but its 1920x1200 IPS display is fantastic at this price, and that’s what matters most. But if you just want to binge on Westworld while you cook dinner, it’s tough to beat an internet-connected 10” screen for this price.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s newest PowerPort travel charger includes two special ports: a regular USB port with PowerIQ 2.0 technology to deliver Quick Charge speeds to compatible devices, and a 30W USB-C Power Delivery port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at full speed. Despite all this power, the charger itself is very small, and includes folding prongs to take up less room in your bag.



Save $11 on yours today with promo code ANKER232.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anyone with a Qi-compatible phone knows that you can never have too many wireless charging pads scattered around your house, and today on Amazon, you can save on your choice from Anker. The 10W model will charge compatible Android phones faster than the 5W model, but the cheaper one will suffice for overnight charging, and they’ll both charge iPhones at the same speed.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

eBay’s running another big sale, this time taking 20% off hundreds of items with promo code PREP4SUMMER. This deal isn’t sitewide, but you can browse through eligible items here, and sort through the deluge with the dropdown on the top. Just note that there’s a $25 minimum purchase requirement, and that the most you can save with the coupon is $50.



A few highlights:

Solar USB chargers are great for camping trips, but they can also give you peace of mind if you’re ever stuck in a situation without electricity for any extended period. Two different models from Aukey are on sale today (a 28W model and a 21W model), just be sure to note the promo codes.



Photo: PIcaso Lab

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Advertisement

Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

Photo: Amazon

Even if you already have some Bluetooth headphones that you like, it’s not a bad idea to grab a spare set to keep in a gym bag or suitcase that you can use in a pinch. These Aukey Latitudes are the current Wirecutter runner-up pick for best cheap Bluetooth headphones, and include three EQ modes that you can toggle at the touch of a button.



Photo: Anker

With its premium nylon construction and 6,000+ bend lifespan, Anker’s PowerLine+ run laps around Apple’s own Lightning cables, at a lower price point. For a limited time, you can get a pair of 6' cables for just $22. It’s one of the best things you’ll buy for yourself this year.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with a whopping 18 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6.5' retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $25 today with promo code LTC9MR54.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



Advertisement

For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

The Dyson V6 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a refurb of the Animal version on Woot today for $190, one of the best deals we’ve seen. Compared to the standard V6, this model has 75% more brush head power to lift pet hair and other debris out of carpets and furniture.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

A metal photo print would make a great Mother’s Day gift, and at just $16 each, you can buy a bunch of them.



Advertisement

For a limited time, Walgreen is taking 60% off 11"x14" metal photo panels with promo code PANEL60. Just create an account, upload and edit your photos, and enter the code at checkout to save. The prints are edge to edge with tastefully rounded corners, and they can be hung on the wall or stood up on a table with the included hardware.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t like keeping keys in your jeans pockets, this low profile titanium hook will let you hang them off your pocket. It’s long enough to keep them from falling out when you sit down, and still allows easy access to your keys without forcing you to dig around.



Advertisement

It’s also a bottle opener, because international law states that all everyday carry accessories have to be bottle openers. It’s true, look it up.

Get it for just $10 today with promo code GearGrit50x2p.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hugging a pillow while you sleep is a whole lot cooler than hugging a 98 degree human, and you can grab this 4.5' long pillow for just $12 today, so your wallet can rest easy.



Photo: Amazon

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The newest, apartment-friendly 3 qt. Instant Pot Mini wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s down to $56 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, the best price of the year.



Advertisement

While Instant Pots are best known for cooking foods quickly, they’re also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Even if you already have one, I don’t need to tell you that these could make great Mother’s Day gifts as well, even if you already have one of your own.

Typically selling around $150, you can start cooking in the small-kitchen-friendly model of our readers’ favorite toaster oven, the Breville Mini Smart Oven for $120, while supplies last. It’s at the cheapest price it’s been since late February, so if you’ve been thinking about it, today is a good day to pull the trigger.



Advertisement

I bought one on Black Friday and am obsessed with it. But, you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers love about it:

Simply the best toaster oven you can get without buying a commercial convection oven. Since buying it we only use the big oven for Thanksgiving. Heats up quick, and 100 times more even than that POS you had in college. - SteveG

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Heat water to the perfect temperature with this cordless programmable Cuisinart kettle. It will set you back just $70 today, which matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

This kettle has six preset buttons which makes it easy to brew your tea or pour-over coffee at the optimal temperature. Plus, it even has a stay warm feature so the water will be ready for your next cup. This kettle hasn’t been this cheap since last August, so pick up while the sale is still steaming.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dish drying racks take up a ton of space, especially if you don’t use them regularly, but this model from Lictin rolls up for easy storage. Just unroll it across one side of your sink, and you’re ready do go. Use promo code XTA3ZJP8 at checkout to save a few bucks.

Screenshot: Vacation Express

Most travel deals we post focus on adventure and exploring new places, and you should definitely do as much of that as you can. But sometimes, a vacation should be purely about recharging your batteries, and there’s nothing better for sheer relaxation than an all-inclusive beach resort.



Advertisement

For a limited time, you can go to the Grand Riviera Princess or the adults-only Platinum Yucatan Princess in Riviera Maya, Mexico starting at just $499 per person, including roundtrip airfare, lodging, taxes, and of course, all the food and beverages (including alcohol) you want.

Prices vary based on your departure city, travel dates, and length of stay, but if you play your cards right, this can be a very cheap trip, since the only thing you’ll really have to pay for while you’re there is tips.

Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

If you want to get one of our readers’ favorite meat thermometers, but are little turned off by the $75+ price tag, consider the Thermapen’s little brother, the ThermoPop. They’re on sale today for $20 a piece when you buy 2 or more.

Advertisement

The ThermoPop displays the temperature slightly slower than the larger Thermapen (we’re talking the difference of a second here), and is accurate within 2°F. So, go ahead and pick one up for yourself and gift one to your foodie friends, this sale might not last long.

You’ve listed these AmazonBasics Velvet Suit Hangers as one of your all-time favorite hangers. They’re lined with velvet to keep slinky shirts from slipping and they’re cheap, really cheap today. Priced at just $18 for a 50-pack, that’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen in months. This is perfect timing as you move your spring wardrobe out of storage.

I was in the camp of people that felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches, as well help humidify the air during drier weather.

Advertisement

This Mynt diffuser is just $10 (with code MYNTGIFT), has a mid-sized 100ml tank and doubles as an LED light with 7 colors options. If you buy two, you’ll save a little more. Simply add both to your cart and enter promo code MYNT3173. Throw in this 8-pack of essential oils at $14 with code RUPPT5FC, and you’re all set. Plus, these make great gifts.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like Every Emjoi Ever and Marvel Origins: A Sequential Compendium. Enter the code CHARTWEATHER at checkout to see your discount.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At long last, Amazon has a brand new snack sample box up for order, and it’s basically free.



Advertisement

Spend $10 to get eight or more snack samples to munch on, and then use the included $10 credit to buy more of your favorites. The exact contents of the box will vary, but RXBARS cost about $2 each at the store, and it seems like you’ll get a nice mix of healthy options and indulgent junk food.



The first time we posted a deal on wool dryer balls, you guys bought thousands of them. Today’s deal is from a different brand, but $8 for a half-dozen (with code 799yazer) is a fantastic deal.

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the age of laptops and tablets, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the most tactile experience of all comes from the Ghost Paper Notebook.



Advertisement

Rather than simply printing lines on the sheet to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are very slightly embossed, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. Shane tried one of these out earlier this year and loved it, and you can get your own notebook for $5 off today with promo code KINJA501. If you need a unique Mother’s Day gift idea, this could definitely fit the bill.

Ghost Paper also comes in stationery form now, and you can get a set for just $10. That’s half the usual price, and the discount is due to a defect on the cartons that hold the paper and envelopes, though those are in perfect condition, which is all that really matters. Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

Image: Amazon

Prevent all the stuff in your trunk from rolling around with this handy $11 organizer. It has big compartments for umbrellas, jumper cables, first aid kits, and all that stuff we’re supposed to keep in our cars. Just remember to enter code 3P4WP6G5 at checkout.



Photo: Amazon

If you’re traveling abroad, you unfortunately have to throw your minimalist, front pocket wallet to the wind. But this Zero Grid RFID-protected passport wallet is just large enough to hold that oversized passport (and not a centimeter bigger), as well as cash and up to 10 credit cards. Get it for $22 today with promo code VYYAK63T.



As you know, keeping your knives sharp keeps you safer, since you’ll have to use less pressure to slice. A whetstone (or water stone) is how the pros keep their knives in the best shape, and this one is just $9 today, the cheapest it’s been for almost 11 months So, if you’re looking to do your own knife sharpening, get this deal before it’s gone. I would recommend watching a couple of videos on how to do it, if you’ve never tried before.

It’s not like having a belt that doesn’t fit right is a huge issue; it’s definitely a personal problem. But it is really, really annoying. Ratchet belts are the answer to that small, but not insignificant problem, and Amazon has a bunch from SlideBelts discounted to just $29 each, today only. That’s their best price by almost $10. Made from vegan leather, you can choose from 18 different colors and buckle finishes.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Now an extra 10% off with the code FURTHER10.

Spring is here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With up to 60% off an unbelievable amount styles to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are over 10,000 dresses on sale (seriously), so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

Photo: Breda, Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code MOM35 and grab the Agnes, Baer, and Joule for 35% off.



Note: The code works for any regular-price watch as well.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Our readers bought a ton of FOCX’s first Kickstarter-funded wallet, and now the company is back with a whole new line.



Advertisement

While they look similar at a glance, there are subtle differences between the three wallets included in the campaign. The Minimalist and the Accountant are nearly identical, except that The Accountant has an extra elastic strap, and leaves one side of the front leather facade open, rather than stitching it completely shut. Focx markets this as a coin holder, but I found that it works great for cash as well. The Purist adds an extra strip of leather that closes around the wallet, adding a dedicated cash holder and protecting your cards, at the expense of some added bulk.

All three wallets are very small, look great, and are primarily constructed from elastic, meaning you can stuff a ton of cards in there. The main compartment has a two-sided pull tab that gives you easy access to your most-used cards, but cards you store on the back of the wallet are still easy enough to access.

As is typical on Kickstarter, early backers get the biggest discounts, so pledging early is good for your, uh, wallet.

We sort through the noise of Kickstarter to find you preorder discounts worth taking advantage of. Someone on our team has tested a prototype (or final version) of every Kickstarter we cover.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Now an extra 10% off with the code FURTHER10.

Spring is here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With up to 60% off an unbelievable amount styles to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are over 10,000 dresses on sale (seriously), so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Kryptonite Kryptolok Series 2 bike lock comes bearing a 4.1 star review average from over 2,000 customers, and is one of the most popular bike locks on the market. Amazon’s marked it down to an all-time low $24 today, so pedal on over there before they sell out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with 20% promo code PRSPRING.



Advertisement

Everything they sell on Amazon is eligible, so be sure to look beyond the main page. The Men’s and Women’s sections have a lot more styles, and some frames, like the new Madelaine Collection are only available from the New Arrivals dropdown menu. The unisex Commando aviators are Privé’s most popular though, so feel free to start with those.

Privé now sells a couple of blue light-blocking computer glasses as well that you could grab with this sale. They aren’t sunglasses, and they obviously aren’t prescription, but they could be just what you need if suffer from eyestrain at work.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

May the Fourth isn’t actually here for another week and a half, but ThinkGeek is cashing in on the impending Star Wars frenzy. They’re taking up to 80% off four pages worth of merchandise. Everything from t-shirts and socks to animatronic Porgs. There’s even a freakin’ R2-D2 french press.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Alton Brown is everyone’s favorite quirky science teacher/chef/TV star. His 2016 book, EveryDayCook features recipes that Alton actually cooks himself on a regular basis, so you know they have to be good. You can download it to your Kindle for just $2 today.

Screenshot: Humble

The vast majority of Humble’s game bundles focus on PC games, but their latest collaboration with Capcom and SEGA is just for PlayStation owners.



Advertisement

The bundle includes a dozen titles (seven for PS4, three for PS3, and two for the Vita), including hits like Alien Isolation, Valkyria Chronicles Remastered, and Mega Man Legacy Collection. As always, you can name your own price, but you’ll need to pay at least $15 to get all of the games.

As an added bonus, Humble Monthly members (you are a Humble Monthly member, right?) who unlock the highest tier will also get $2 added to their Humble Wallets.

Skyrim Special Edition [PS4] | $25 | Amazon

Skyrim Special Edition [Xbox One] | $25 | Amazon

Skyrim [Switch] | $51 | Amazon

PS4 and Xbox One owners can book their ticket back to Skyrim for $25 today, complete with all of its DLC, and even mods. This remaster has been out for quite awhile, but that’s actually the best price we’ve seen.

The Switch version is also, uh, $9 off.

The first person to make an arrow in the knee joke in the comments is getting banned.

Photo: Amazon

Wolfenstein II is a very good and timely game, and right now on Amazon, the Collector’s Edition is only $5 more than the base game for both PS4 and Xbox One. And this isn’t some lame collector’s edition with a few extra digital outfits: It comes with a Terror Billy action figure and accessories, a steelcase game box, and a special poster.

If you own a decent PC, but don’t have a copy of Rocket League, it’s down to just $12 today on Amazon, within $2 of the best price they’ve ever offered. Just be prepared to lose your job and forsake all of your most important relationships as you play this game for 80 straight hours without any sense of time passing.

Graphic: Twitch

If you have Amazon Prime, congrats, you also have Twitch Prime. And if you have Twitch Prime, you get some free PC games every month, no strings attached.



Advertisement

Starting on May 1, you’ll get access to six new games, including Gone Home and Psychonauts, just for starters. All you have to do is connect your Prime and Twitch accounts here, then check back on May 1 to download your games. There’s also still time to download April’s games, which include Steamworld Dig 2 and Tales From the Borderlands. Just click the loot icon on the top of your Twitch homepage to find all of the freebies. Once you add them to your library, they’re yours to keep, even if you cancel your Prime membership further down the road.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and Samsung’s 860 EVO is one of the best drives out there. The 1TB model is currently marked down to an all-time low $280, and for the rest of this week, they’re also throwing in a copy of Far Cry 5 for PC. You’ll receive an email with a game download code after your drive ships.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING