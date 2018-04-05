Fill your cart with discounted adjustable dumbells, a rugged action camera, a mini smart plug, and the rest of today’s best deals.

Photo: Amazon

The original reader-favorite Yi action cam has spawned an entire product line, and the new entry level model just got its biggest discount yet.



The Yi Discovery lacks the electronic image stabilization of the more expensive Yi Lite, and can only take 8 MP stills compared to 16 MP, but they both shoot 4K/20 and 1080/60 footage, and at just $45 with promo code 8DP49IH8, the Discovery is worth checking out if you just need a rugged camera that can handle the basics.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes smart plugs now, because Anker makes everything, and the compact model is down to an all-time low $19 today, while supplies last.



Like pretty much all of these things, you can control or schedule the Eufy Smart Plug Mini with both your phone and with Alexa, and its built-in energy monitoring feature is a great inclusion at this price. Plus, its slim design means it won’t block the other outlet on a receptacle, so you can plug something else in (including a second smart plug).

Graphic: Shep McAllister

An HDTV antenna is an important piece of equipment when you’re cutting the cord, but if you just plug it straight into your TV, you’ll be missing out on a lot of features that you’d come to expect from your cable box. Luckily, for an all-time low $65 today, you can replace a bunch of them with the SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect.



Instead of plugging your antenna into your TV, you plug it into this box instead, which lets you stream the content live to any compatible phone, tablet, Apple TV, or game console in your house. It even splits the signal across two tuners, so people can watch two shows at once with a single antenna. And since the box doesn’t connect to your TV directly, it means you can potentially hide your antenna in a closet or something, rather than hanging it in the middle of your living room.

You can enjoy live streaming in your home for free, but for a paltry $35 per year, you’ll unlock a DVR feature and live programming guide too, just like you had with your old cable box. It’s also compatible with Plex’s DVR feature for Plex Pass members, if you’d rather go that route.

We’ve seen a lot of deals on Bluetooth car receivers, but I don’t think any of them have looked as nice as this model from Aukey. It even lets you pair two phones at once, and comes with a three-port USB charger to keep all of your devices charged as well. Just note that your car will need an AUX jack for this to work. Get it for $15 with code AUKEYBT1.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can never have enough flash storage, especially when you can fit 200GB of files on a card the size of your pinkie nail, all for $62, a solid discount from its usual ~$73. This would be perfect for those massive Nintendo Switch games, or for popping into your phone, dash cam, or GoPro.



We saw this drop as low as $60 last month, and $50 during a one-Day Gold Box deal during Black Friday, but this is still a very solid price for this amount of storage.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C Power Delivery battery packs are magical devices that can charge MacBooks and Nintendo Switches no matter where you are in the world, and one of the most popular options out there is on sale today with promo code 26800MON.

$56 gets you RAVPower’s 26,800mAh battery pack, complete with a 30W USB-C port that can power a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at basically full speed, plus two regular USB ports as well, making it the ideal companion for a long flight.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s PowerPorts are our readers’ favorite multi-port USB chargers, and today you can get their powerful 60W, 6-port model for $22, down from its usual $28. That’s enough ports for your phone, your tablet, your Kindle, your smart watch, your Bluetooth headphones, and a Bluetooth speaker.



Photo: Amazon

Tile improved on its ultra-popular device trackers by adding waterproofing, customizable ring tones, increased range, and a more durable design to its new Pro series. At just $18 each, you can get four Tile Sports, while they last.



Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $21 today, down from $28.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space. Even if you already have Bluetooth headphones you like, it might be worth grabbing an extra set to keep in your gym bag.



Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:

PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 6' Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $12, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER453.

Photo: Amazon

The advent of USB-C is largely a positive force in the world, but it does mean that the days of just plugging an HDMI cable directly into a computer are coming to an end. So when you want to connect your laptop to a TV or projector, this $16 dongle is exactly what you need, and nothing more. Get it for $16 today with promo code KINJAUC1.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you’ve got some big-ass computer monitors at work now, like an omnipotent hacker or a coked-out stockbroker from the movies. Congrats! But the effect isn’t truly complete until you mount those monitors to arms that let you move, articulate, and even rotate them in any direction, depending on the situation. These 4.4 star rated models from North Bayou (one monitor | two monitors) are both down to great low prices today.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

TOP HOME DEALS

If you’ve ever spent more than 5 seconds sorting through your mismatched food containers to find the right lid, it’s time to throw them all out and upgrade to the uber-popular Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid system.



These containers come in six different sizes, and yet you only have to deal with three different lids, making it much easier to find the right one. The 42 piece set is on sale for $17 today on Amazon. We’ve seen better prices in the past, but this set has been selling for around $20 pretty consistently this year, so this is worth picking up if you have a need for it.

While it doesn’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, the Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat one-ups its most popular competitor by pairing with wireless remote sensors that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, it’ll work with Siri via HomeKit, and your Amazon Echo too.



Just note that this is the “Lite” version of the Ecobee3, which doesn’t detect occupancy, can’t control accessories like dehumidifiers, and doesn’t include a room sensor like the Ecobee3, but today’s $144 price for the thermostat is a solid $25 less than usual.

No matter your favorite flavor of Tide Pod, it’s probably discounted with today’s $3 coupon on Amazon.



Most of the deals require a Prime Pantry order, but these two do not. There’s also a Gain Flings option included in the sale, but let’s be honest, that’s like a Newman-O to Tide’s Oreos.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

The compact Ninja Master Prep Professional is one of the more versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and today, you can get a refurbished one for just $35, which is a $5 - $10 when compared to other retailers.

Want to mix up a frozen smoothie? Chop some onions? Puree a few tomatoes? The Ninja is designed for all of that, and includes three different-sized jars and blade sets to handle almost any kitchen task.

On top of all of the features, it has 4.5 stars and over 4,000 reviews, so safe to say you won’t be disappointed.

Cozy Heated Footrest | $32 | Woot

At first glance, this looks like basically any other under-desk footrest, which is fine! But plug it in, and it becomes something even better: a heated footrest! Depending on how bad your feet smell, you may want to relegate this to your home office, but either way, it’s a great deal at $32.

Photo: Amazon

A good hand vacuum is just one of those things every home needs, if only for cleaning up quick messes without plugging in a full-sized vacuum, or vacuuming up car seats where a real vacuum can’t reach. This one from Black & Decker is just $30 today, the best price ever.



Let me tell you from experience as a kid; getting shocked by an electrical outlet is not pleasant. So if you’re ever planning on doing any electrical work around your house, you’ll want this affordable voltage tester. Just place the tip near wire or outlet, and it’ll light up if it detects current running through it.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Cool more cookies without sacrificing counter space. This normally-$20 3-tier cooling rack will set you back just $14 today. Plus, it folds flat for easy storage.

Image: Amazon

Pad the floor of your home gym, workshop, or playroom with these foam tiles. They’re lightweight, water-resistant, and easy to clean up. A 6-pack of 2' x 2' gray tiles is just $20 today, which is about $4 less than the typical price.

Photo: Nick Karvounis (Unsplash)

If you want to experience a wide swath of what Italy has to offer, Great Value Vacations’ newest package is worth a look.



Starting from $1,097 per person, you get roundtrip flights into Rome and out of Venice, a rental car, daily breakfast, and hotel or apartment rental nights in Rome, Tuscany, and just outside of Venice for eight nights (extendable up to 10). There are no tour groups or strict itineraries with this trip (other than the number of nights at each location), so you’ll have the flexibility to enjoy the week however you wish.

Prices seem to be lowest out of JFK in October, but you can price it out from basically any airport and date, subject to availability.

Image: Amazon

Amazon is here to help jump start your spring cleaning efforts. For a limited time, if you book a deep cleaning from Amazon Home Services, you’ll get $20 off at checkout. It’s as simple as that. Every deep cleaning service includes the following:



Includes deep cleaning of all rooms in your home



Bathroom vanity, tub, and toilet cleaning



Kitchen counters, floor, and range/cooktop cleaning



Washing all window interiors and countertops (walls not included)



Trash removal to your outdoor cans



Pro will provide cleaning supplies



You can also add the insides of your fridge and oven, or the insides of your kitchen cabinets for an additional fee.

After you complete your purchase, you’ll have 90 days to redeem, so you can pick whatever time works best for you.

What if you could apply a coat of Rain-X to your car just by pulling on your windshield wiper stalk? This bottle of washer fluid additive is just $4 today after you clip the $1 coupon, and mixes with your existing washer fluid to encourage water beading. And with a 4.3 star review average from over 450 customers, it seems to actually get the job done.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, and the Tofino was the one to beat. But if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, this sale is for you. Take up to 65% off a couple different boot styles, including waterproof boots that you can easily wear even when it’s not gross out (whenever that’ll be). Use the code SORAPR18 at checkout.

You can bulk up without a bunch of bulky weights taking up room in your house with these PowerBlock adjustable kettlebells and dumbbells. They’re on sale on Woot today, and they’re basically like getting a whole weight rack with the footprint of one dumbbell.

The kettlebells comes in two sizes; a 20 pound and 40 pound max weight, and are priced $30 less than their Walmart price. The dumbbells go up to 50 pounds, and are discounted $80 when compared to their Amazon price. This deal while only last through the end of the day, so wimp out.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Today is the last day for the 30% off sale

Old Navy may not be first on your list of shopping destinations, but their more-or-less daily sales make it very appealing. Right now, they have a huge, up to 75% off section, that gets the help of an extra 30% off sitewide to bring you deals as low as $3. Jeans, sweaters, dresses, and more are marked down, and don’t forget, that extra 30% off applies to everything on their site.

Photo: Dorco

Even without discounts, Dorco offers some of the best deals in shaving, and now you can try their six-blade Dorco Pace 6 razor for just $10, complete with a handle, six cartridges, and even some shaving cream. Just use promo code KINJA43X at checkout to save $10.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

We all know and love the classic Chuck Taylor high-top, but Converse branched out (especially after being taken under the Nike umbrella) and now makes a ton of different styles. If you need a new pair, or just want to expand your Converse horizons, use the code CHUCK25 and take an extra 25% off all clearance Converse items, shoes and clothing included.



TOP MEDIA DEALS

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Add these angsty 80's classics to your Blu-ray collection for $15, or just $5 per movie. This set includes The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles, and Weird Science, so you can watch all the quirky awkwardness and be grateful your teenage years are behind you.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you’re the kind of person who prefers to read printed magazines, Amazon is discounting a bunch of 12-month subscriptions to under $10 (with a few exceptions) today. The sale includes Popular Science, Car and Driver, Esquire, Cosmo, a few cooking magazines, and more. Just to note, they do auto-renew after the year ends, so set a reminder to cancel if you don’t want another year.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’m not saying that four hour lines and a hungry President Obama will materialize outside your house after you start applying the lessons you learned from the Franklin Barbecue Meat Smoking Manifesto. But I’m also not not saying that.

Download the ebook for just $3 today.

TOP GAMING DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re going to buy a console from the 3DS family in the age of the Nintendo Switch, the New 2DS XL is probably the one you should get. It normally costs $150 (half the price of a Switch), but Amazon’s marked that down to a $130 today, which leaves you with an extra $20 to spend on SNES Virtual Console titles.



Everyone ❤️ Uno. Everyone 😍 emojis. Keep it 💯 by buying Uno Emoji. Plus, it used to have one of the most 🔥 product descriptions I’ve ever seen on Amazon:



UNO Emoji card game. UNO Emoji card game. UNO Emoji card game. UNO Emoji card game. UNO Emoji card game. Emoji card game. Fun family games

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $59 is within $9 of the best price we’ve seen, and a solid $10 less than usual.

The Humble Monthly clock is about to reset again, so you only have two days left to get in on April’s selection. Sign up now for $12 per month to get Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II, plus whatever other games unlock on Friday. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

Photo: Amazon

There’s nothing fancy about this gadget stand, but it’s only $11 (with code KAO9JR4B), you can adjust its angle, and it lets you charge the Switch while you play it.

What more could you want?

