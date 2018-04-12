A whole 6TB of storage space, a Corsair gaming keyboard, a Black & Decker drill, and more start off today’s best deals.

TOP TECH DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

As if 6TB wasn’t enough space for nearly everyone, this external hard drive includes a couple of USB ports on the front, allowing you to plug in even more external storage devices, or just charge your phone. $115 is an all-time low price, but it probably won’t last long.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t mind waiting out a small backorder, this massive 400GB microSD card is down to an all-time low $180 on Amazon right now. You’re still paying a premium per-gigabyte price, which is typical for bleeding edge flash storage tech. But if you own a lot of Switch games, or capture a lot of 4K footage, it might be worth it.

Need something sooner? This Samsung 128GB microSD card is just $40 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yi makes your favorite budget action cam, and right now its 4K sibling is just $150 with the code QESR5X97. Jillian got a chance to test this guy out on the rapids of the Hudson River, and it offers a ton of bang for its buck.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s time to purge your life of vile microUSB cables. This Anker PowerCore 13,000mAh battery pack replaces the standard microUSB input with a USB-C port, and also includes a USB-C cable for recharging. That’s literally the only difference between this and a standard PowerCore—the USB-C port is only for recharging the battery, not charging your gadgets—but here’s hoping they make the same switch to all of their batteries soon.



Get it for $25 today with $5 off promo code ANKERPC3.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Photo: Shep McAllister

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running a $10 discount on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today, no promo code required.

You can check out my full impressions here, bu the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen USB battery packs that can jump start a car, and we’ve seen USB battery packs that can charge USB-C-powered devices at full speed, but this is the first we’ve found that can do both. Get it for $72 with promo code ICLEVER888.



This 20,000mAh battery pack from iClever includes USB-C Power Delivery, which can push up to 30W to your high-powered USB-C devices, sufficient to charge a 12" MacBook at full speed, or charge your Nintendo Switch in portable mode while you’re playing a game. There are also two standard USB ports for phones and other devices, including one with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

The battery’s other neat trick is a set of detachable jumper cables that can start a dead car battery. It’s rated for 800A, which should be sufficient to start basically any regular car engine, up to 8L (or 6.5L if it’s a diesel vehicle). People never think they need one of these things until they really, really need one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re making the switch to rechargeable batteries, the best place to start is the Eneloop Power Pack. With eight AAs, two AAAs, two C and D spacers, and a charger, it has everything you need to fit most battery-powered electronics you have in your house.



$31 isn’t an all-time low, but it’s the first discount we’ve seen this year, and about $5 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker has a new Qi chargers out, and it’s among the first ones you can buy outside of an Apple Store that support 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. It’s marked down to $32 right now, which is $18 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen by $7.



In addition to 7.5W iOS charging, it also supports 10W charging for compatible Samsung phones, thanks to the included Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which supplies enough amperage to support the faster speeds.

Yi makes our readers’ favorite budget action cam, and now, they’ve brought that expertise to an extremely affordable dash cam.



$28 gets you the Yi Dash Cam today (with promo code ILVGZV3N), this model doesn’t support 1080/60 recording like another Yi dash cam we’ve seen (you’re stuck with 1080/30), but it does have Wi-Fi for easy offloading of clips onto your phone.

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $21 today, down from $28.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space. Even if you already have Bluetooth headphones you like, it might be worth grabbing an extra set to keep in your gym bag.



Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:

PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 6' Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $12, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER453.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

TOP HOME DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You wouldn’t want to use this 12V Black & Decker drill to, like, build a house or assemble a cruise ship. But for tightening screws on IKEA furniture or some lighter DIY work, it’ll get the job done, as evidenced by its 4.3 star review average. It’s down to just $30 in Amazon’s Gold Box, so don’t get screwed by missing out.

Ring Video Doorbell | $100 | Amazon

Amazon just officially closed on its acquisition of Ring, and the first order of business is dropping the price of the standard video doorbell to $100, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on it.

Ring’s video doorbell lets you see who’s at the front door, even if you’re halfway across the world. Plus, it can be powered via its internal battery, or wired directly to your home, so you don’t have to choose.



You’ve heard of Automatic’s smart driving assistant, but if $130 is too rich for your blood, this OBD2 dongle costs over 90% less (with code V7UY5UF7), connects to any iPhone or Android device over Wi-Fi, and can fulfill many of the same functions using various third party apps.

The most obvious use case here is understanding and clearing check engine codes, but these things give you access to pretty much all of the sensor data in your vehicle, at a much more granular level than you’d get from all of the symbols in your instrument cluster.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Lucky for all of us, ThermoWorks overstocked their gray Thermapen Mk4s, so today, you can get yourself our readers’ favorite meat thermometer for $74, or $25 less than usual. You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, and is accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few people gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This deal probably won’t last long, so if you’ve been pining for one of these, this is the best deal we’ve seen in a long time.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: Now just $30, if you missed this deal a couple of weeks ago.

Bonavita makes our readers’ favorite coffee maker, so it’s only logical that they would make a great electric kettle too. This kettle’s gooseneck-shaped spout provides more control, which is especially helpful when making strong, yet smooth pourover coffees. Today’s price is just 50 cents away from its best Amazon price ever.

Robotic vacuums are so cheap and ubiquitous now, it almost makes sense to start building a fleet of them.

While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba or Anker, this ILIFE A4S vacuum has very good reviews, and is insanely affordable today at $159 with promo code 52K7EN3C. Now you’ll have more time to clean the bathroom!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Start snoozing on a memory foam pillow for just $16 with promo code BUYCRM70. Its ergonomic wave design cradles your head without straining your neck. Plus, the pillow’s ventilation holes are designed to keep you cooler while you sleep. Today’s price is the best we’ve seen, so don’t sleep on it!

Look, I get it, you don’t think you need an endoscope. And you probably don’t! At least right now. But the day will come—it could be in a week, it could be in 10 years—where you need a snake-like camera to look down a drain, or in the recesses of a car engine, or inside your air conditioning ducts, and you’ll be glad you bought one for $20 with code QI8OEDUV.

Dr. Meter’s Wi-Fi endoscope is a 720p camera with built-in LED headlights at the end of a five-meter, semi-rigid cable. At the other end of the cord is an included Wi-Fi module that that broadcasts live video to your phone or computer over, so you see what the camera sees. It also comes with three attachments (a hook, a magnet, and a mirror) that you can slip onto the end to peer around corners, or retrieve tiny items.



At this point, I feel like I should cover my bases and point out that this is not a medical device. Please, don’t put it inside yourself or anyone else. Otherwise, have fun. Thanks.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t need a Shop-Vac until you really, really need a Shop-Vac, so prepare for the leaks life throws your way with this 8-gallon model, marked down to an all-time low $69 today. You might not use this for your every day house cleaning, it’s one of those things that everyone should have in their garage, because life comes at you fast.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can get a complete set of insulating neoprene lunch bag items for $14 today. That includes a bag, two can coolers, and a water bottle sleeve. They keep your food and drinks cold for up up to 6 hours, so you could enjoy a cool sparkling water or soda at lunch time without fighting for fridge space at the office. This set normally sells for $20, so grab it while the deal is still going.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $86, or $14 less than usual. While that’s not as good as deals we saw late last year, including a nice $69 one-day deal, it is the best deal Amazon’s run on it in 2018.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

Our readers have bought thousands of OxyLED’s T-02 motion-sensing light strips over the years, but if you’ve found them to be to annoying to charge, the new T-04 is a great upgrade.



Like the T-02, the T-04 can attach to basically any surface via the included adhesive strips, and will automatically light up when it detects motion in the dark. The main difference is the battery: rather than charging AAAs or plugging in a microUSB cable, the T-04's battery pack is fully detachable, and plugs directly into any USB charging port. I have a couple of these set up around my apartment, and they work extremely well. Get two of them today for an all-time low $28 with promo code CODQE2IC.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just in time for spring, Amazon now makes its own outdoor string lights, and you can get a 25' strand for the best price ever.



Each strand is 25' long, weatherproof, and holds 25 incandescent bulbs. Plus, the cords are rated for enough power to chain three of them together into 75’ mega-strand that could light up your entire backyard.

Save a couple of bones on food, toys, gifts, or whatever else your furry friends might need with this $100 Petco card for $85 with code PETCO15.



Photo: Abraham Osorio (Unsplash)

If Machu Picchu is on your bucket list, Gate 1 Travel’s new vacation package is worth a look.



Starting at $1,899 per person (with $250 off promo code TZWAPB), you’ll get flights into and out of Miami (other cities are available), 10 nights of first class accommodations in five different cities, all of your transfers, a bunch of meals, guided tours, and yes, entrance to Machu Picchu, plus a ton of other great sights in Peru and Bolivia.

Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

If you want to take a jaunt across the pond, Gate 1 Travel (in partnership with Travelzoo) is also offering a great package deal on a trip to Ireland, with an extra $230 off per person when you use code TZWAER.

Every package includes roundtrip airfare from the US cities into and out of Dublin, seven hotel nights in four different cities, all of your transfers, a bunch of meals, guided tours, and entry fees.

By default, this package is for nine nights (two on a plane) and two people, but you can add more of both, and fly out of basically any airport, though prices will vary by location and date. Dates are available starting in late October through next April, so be sure to check the calendar to get the best deal. Just be sure to remember the promo code TZWAER to find prices as low as $1399 per person, and have a Guinness for us once you get there.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their Event of the Season going on right now, you can get 20% off any order under $500, or 25% off $500+ orders, with the code EVENT18. Brands like Marc Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down, but the best part is that this sale also include sale items.

Still haven’t given up on those new year’s fitness goals? This resistance band set lets you get a full workout in any room in your house, and at $15 (with promo code ZIBAA6IP), it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re giving you a deal you won’t want to miss. Grab a pair of men’s 247 Sports, using the code KINJA247, for just $45 and free shipping. Plus, they have a ton of other footwear and apparel markdowns across the site as well.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Your feet deserve a little TLC every once in a while, especially if your job requires you to be on them all day. This Mynt foot massager heats and delivers a deep tissue massage, all for just $40 with promo code MYNTFOOT. $40 is the lowest price we’ve seen and about $12 less than the last time we posted this product, so go ahead and grab this while it lasts.

Preorder Heroclip | Indiegogo

Heroclip, the carabiner with a hook on it, is coming out with new sizes and designs, and you can preorder yours at a significant discount through Indiegogo.

That rotating hook means you can hang your carabiner off tent poles, tree branches, or anything else, while leaving the actual carabiner free to clip onto your stuff. It’s one of those things you might not immediately see a use for, but will come in handy far more often than you’d expect. There are lots of tiers and preorder bundles available, with delivery expected in August or September.

If you don’t want to wait, you can just buy the current model (equivalent to the new Medium size) on Amazon.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. For their huge Winter Sale, they’re taking to 50% off those Web Specials and past season products. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 30% off over 1,700 items from “big brands,” which include Big Agnes, Helinox, Mammut, Marmot, and Patagonia. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a spring camping trip.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

The price on this 4.4-star rated scale weighs in at just $23 today, the best we’ve ever seen. Not only does it display weight, it also tell you your BMI, body fat, muscle mass, hydration, and bone density, which is very impressive for a scale at this price point.

Preorder Western Rise Evolution Pants | Kickstarter

Western Rise already makes some of our favorite shirts and henleys, and their new pants don’t disappoint.



Shane has been trying the Evolution pants for awhile now, and you should read his full impressions here, but the main takeaway is that the pants’ suplex nylon material is durable, lightweight, and water resistant enough to wear on a hike, but also looks good enough to wear to work, or a nice dinner.

Western Rise is taking preorders for the pants through Kickstarter at a solid discount, and they’ve already blown through their funding goal, though just note that the pants aren’t expected to ship until December.

We sort through the noise of Kickstarter to find you preorder discounts worth taking advantage of. Someone on our team has tested a prototype (or final version) of every Kickstarter we cover.

TOP MEDIA DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Well, the deals start coming and they don’t stop coming



This Shrek deal really hit the ground running

Doesn’t make sense not to live for fun

Your brain gets smart but this film’s so dumb

So much to do, so much to see

So what’s wrong with buying the Shrek movie?

You’ll never know if you don’t buy

You’ll never shine if you don’t buy

Graphic: Shep McAllister

They don’t have the delightful 80's sound track of the movies, being comics and all, but if you like Guardians of the Galaxy, ComiXology is having a huge sale right now on digital comics. Single issues are just $1 each, and collections start at just $3, so make like a Groot, and leaf through the options.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you have any inkling that you might want to buy a Kindle ebook before the end of the month, here’s a free $1 credit. All you have to do is hit “Subscribe” on this page to sign up for Amazon’s daily Kindle Deals newsletter, then hit “Claim this promotion” to have the $1 credit added to your account.



You can, of course, unsubscribe from the newsletter whenever you want. I was actually already signed up for it, but I was still able to get the credit.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

TOP GAMING DEALS

Screenshot: Amazon

Great news, PS4 owners - the new God of War is good. Like, really good. Now that you know it’s good, you still have a week to preorder and save 20% with your Prime membership. Just note that you won’t see that discount until checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Corsair makes our readers’ favorite mechanical keyboards, and the smallest member of the family is down to its best price ever today.



Like Corsair’s larger K70 and K95, the K63 uses genuine Cherry MX switches (Reds, in this case), and features customizable (though single color) backlighting. The main difference is that the K63 doesn’t have a number pad, which may or may not be an issue for your workflow, but there’s no doubt it saves a ton of desk space.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s newest games bundle is a boon for strategy fans. You can name your own price and download the likes of Endless Space, Planetary Annihilation: Titans, Empire: Total War, Tooth and Tail, and more. As always, the games are all DRM-free, and while you can name your own price, you’ll need to pay at least $12 to unlock them all.

Screenshot: Humble

The clock just reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access games are Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get the three aforementioned games, plus a bunch more when the month unlocks in early May, all for $12. I have to add, landing on Mun for the first time in Kerbal Space Program is a top 3 all-time gaming moment for me.

