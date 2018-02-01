Anker makes some of our readers’ favorite Bluetooth speakers, and three different models are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



We’ll start with the granddaddy of them all, the SoundCore Sport XL. While it’s not exactly compact, it packs in dual 8W drivers, a 15 hour battery, and IP67 water and dust resistant, making it great for outdoor gatherings.

The smaller and equally water-resistant SoundCore Sport is also on sale, and would be perfect for catching up on podcasts in the shower, or listening to music by the pool.

And if you don’t need any water resistance, the tiny but impressively loud SoundCore Mini is just $17. At just half the size of a soda can, I can tell you from experience that it sounds surprisingly good.

As always with Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.