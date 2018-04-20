Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

There are still two weeks left until next month’s Humble Monthly unlocks completely, but three more games just leaked out early. In addition to the previously announced Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner, Monthly members will now get instant access to Moon Hunters, Jalopy, and Crazy Machines 3 as well.



As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get the six aforementioned games, plus a bunch more when the month unlocks in early May, all for $12. I have to add, landing on Mun for the first time in Kerbal Space Program is a top 3 all-time gaming moment for me.