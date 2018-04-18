Little known fact: typing in emails and passwords with the 4-way D-pad on a TV remote is actually considered tortured under the Geneva Conventions.

Luckily, Logitech’s illuminated K830 keboard includes an integrated trackpad, Bluetooth, and a USB wireless receiver, making it perfect for controlling a home theater PC, Xbox One, PS4, or smart TV from across the room. It’s also backlit, so you can see the keys while your lights are dimmed. Today on Amazon, you can score one for $50, or roughly $8-$10 less than usual.