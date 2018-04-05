Graphic: Erica Offutt

The compact Ninja Master Prep Professional is one of the more versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and today, you can get a refurbished one for just $35, which is a $5 - $10 when compared to other retailers.

Want to mix up a frozen smoothie? Chop some onions? Puree a few tomatoes? The Ninja is designed for all of that, and includes three different-sized jars and blade sets to handle almost any kitchen task.

On top of all of the features, it has 4.5 stars and over 4,000 reviews, so safe to say you won’t be disappointed.