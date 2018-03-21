Portable battery packs with USB ports are a dime-a-dozen, but your options are a lot more limited if you need a portable AC outlet. The Jackery PowerBar though is a great option at a solid price.

The PowerBar is a big battery pack, let’s get that out of the way right off the bat. It’s pretty similar in size to a tallboy beer can, albeit with flat sides, so you aren’t going to be sticking this in your pocket. But in that package, you’ll find a 20,800mAh battery pack, two USB ports (one of which features Quick Charge 3.0), a USB-C port that doubles as the input, and yes, an 85W AC outlet that can charge a laptop, power a lamp, or even run a small TV for a time. You can save $30 on yours today with promo code JPowerBar, so this is a great chance to stay on the grid even when you’re off the grid.

