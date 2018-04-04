Bissell CleanView Vacuum | $60 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon

It’s not the sexiest vacuum out there—you still have to plug it in, in the year 2018—but the Bissell CleanView has terrific reviews, and includes a washable filter and a powerful TurboBrush tool for furniture. It’s been a hit on Amazon at its usual $70-$80, but you can get it for an all-time low $60 in today’s Gold Box.