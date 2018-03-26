Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: I wasn’t aware of this before posting this deal, but apparently, the latest Switch update is causing some third party docks to brick Switch consoles. It seems the issue primarily affects Nyko products, but proceed with caution.

The Nintendo Switch’s dock isn’t what I’d call travel friendly, but this inexpensive dongle performs most of the same functions, and can fit in any travel bag.



Just plug the USB-C connector into your Switch, and you’ll have access to a USB port, an HDMI output, and a USB-C passthrough port for power, all for just $31 after you clip the 5% coupon, down from its usual $35. I probably wouldn’t want to use it as my main dock, but it’d be perfect for a secondary TV in the house, or for bringing along to a hotel.