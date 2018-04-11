This Aukey surge protector orients its four AC outlets and two USB ports to the side, which is great for hiding behind furniture. But it’s also a night light and phone stand, which is sort of contradictory to the furniture thing, but I guess you could use it either way. Get it for $16 with promo code AUKEPX06.
This Surge Protector Is Also a Night Light
