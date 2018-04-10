Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Now up to $221, which is historically a very good price for this model, though obviously not as good as $150.

If you’re still listening to your TV through its built-in speakers, it’s time to drop what you’re doing and grab a sound bar on sale.



This 3.1 channel Samsung is marked down to $150 right now on Amazon. That’s an all-time low, and a whopping $68 less than it was on Black Friday last year, its previous all-time low price. That money you saved can go towards this wireless expansion kit, which pairs with the sound bar and adds two satellite speakers for true 5. 1 surround sound. It’s not on sale, but it’s totally optional; the sound bar alone will still sound great.

More Deals