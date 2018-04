Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

If you just want to travel with one grooming tool that can do it all, Remington’s battery-powered PG6025 set includes all of these tools for just $15.



Full-size Trimmer



Foil Shaver



Nose, Ear and Detail Trimmer



Hair Clipper Comb with 8 Length Settings



3 Beard and Stubble Combs



Just note that the $5 coupon on the page won’t be applied until checkout.