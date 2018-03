Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Ninja makes your favorite affordable blenders, and this refurbished Ninja Mega kitchen system is marked down to $100 on Woot right now.

This thing isn’t messing around with a 2 horsepower, 1500W motor, and it also comes with an 8-cup food processor bowl, a 72 ounce blender jar, and two single-serve cups for making a smoothie on the go.