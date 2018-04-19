No matter how great your main vacuum might be, you need a hand vacuum in your arsenal for cleaning car seats, ceiling fan blades, and other hard to reach places. Plus, for quick messes around the house, it’s a lot easier to grab a hand vac than to schlep your Dyson Ball out of the closet and plug it in. This powerful 20V model from Black & Decker is down to $45 today on Amazon, about $15 less than usual, and an all-time low.
This Powerful Hand Vac Is Great For Furniture, and Has Never Been Cheaper
