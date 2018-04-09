Can a five-compartment kitchen pan be considered a unitasker? That’s for the philosophers to decide, but I can definitely see the merit of a huge pan with two flat compartments, a large area with raised grill bumps, and two areas with circular indents for eggs and pancakes.
This Pan Is Designed For Every Type of Breakfast Food
