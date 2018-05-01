Graphic: Jillian Lucas

In my opinion, a classic wristwatch still looks better than any smartwatch, any day. Today only, and just in time to have a greta heads start on Mother’s Day gits, pick up the a new timepiece from brands like Kate Sapde, Daniel Wellington, Timex, and more for men and women. But time’s a-tickin’ on this deal and these prices only last until the end of the day.