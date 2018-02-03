GIF

Whether you’re using it for productivity or competitive gaming, adding both tilt and a side-mounted joystick to a gaming mouse opens up a world of possibilities, and you can discover them at a discount with a $123 preorder.



Reminiscent of the Logitech G13, the Lexip is packing an 8200 dpi sensor, but of course the stars of the show are the fully programmable tilt and joystick features. Lexip is already claiming support for everything from DOTA 2 to image editing software, and even better, they’re offering a left-handed model- answering a very frequent complaint from our readership.

At $123 even with a preorder, Lexip has already eclipsed the going rate of the G903, which I consider the best of the best, but then again, the G903 doesn’t have a joystick, but then again, Lexip is wired and doesn’t have wireless charging. It’s expensive, but it probably took you about half a second to know if you wanted one, and if so, get in there and grab the discount.