Sometimes the only thing you need you need to make a good mattress a great mattress is a topper. These Lucid 3-inch thick mattress toppers are made with memory foam gel and have an impressive 4.2-star rating nearly 4,000 reviews. The price on the queen size has been cut down by about $25 and the king is down over $30 in today’s Gold Box, but these prices will only last until the end of the day, so don’t sleep on it!
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.