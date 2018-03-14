Lodge EC6D43 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 6-Quart | $45 | Amazon

Our readers love Lodge cast iron skillets. But have you tried out a Lodge dutch oven? This enameled red 6 Qt. one is just $45 today, which is a good discount from its usual $50 - $60. I have one and use it almost every time I cook. Plus, these make great gifts.