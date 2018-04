Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re in need of a new hand mixer, this KitchenAid one is just $26, the lowest Amazon price we’ve ever seen. It has 5 speeds to take care of most of your stirring needs, and has an impressive 4.2 stars with 2,600 reviews. The beautiful empire red color is an added bonus.