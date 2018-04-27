iDevices Kitchen Thermometer | $30 | Woot

You’ve got two choices when it comes to checking on the progress of your dinner in the oven. You could poke at it with a kitchen thermometer until you think it’s done, or you could sit on the couch and wait for your phone to tell you when it’s ready.



The highly-rated iDevices Kitchen Thermometer uses two temperature probes to track whatever you have in the oven or on the grill, and connects to your iPhone or Android device over Bluetooth to alert you as soon as it reaches the proper temperature.

Woot has marked the thermometer down to just $30 today, which is an all-time low price. If you love gadgets, and you love cooking, I wouldn’t hesitate.